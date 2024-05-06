Elections

Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls

Sikkim: To ensure transparency and compliance with regulations, the entire process was documented through videography.

PTI
Sikkim's Namchi and Pakyong district administrative centres receive postal ballots | Photo: PTI
As per the norms of ECI, all the Postal Ballots received, segregated by Assembly Constituency (AC), and date were then stored and sealed in the presence of election agents representing various political parties at the strong room set up at the District Administrative Centre, Pakyong.

To ensure transparency and compliance with regulations, the entire process was documented through videography.

Sikkim’s Namchi and Pakyong district administrative centres received postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The sixth batch of postal ballots from service voters through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) was received by DEO Namchi and Nodal Officer (ETPBS) at the District Administrative Centre, Namchi.

The postal official handed over thirty postal ballots, bringing the total number of postal ballots for all Assembly Constituencies under Namchi District received to 319 to date.

Upon receipt, the postal ballots were segregated and kept securely in the ETPBS boxes by the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) present in the respective Assembly Constituencies boxes for ETPBS.

The entire process was videographed duly following the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

48 additional postal ballots from service voters for the general election 2024 were received from the Post Office in Pakyong today, bringing the total count to 282.

The ballots were handed over to Mr Sandesh Subba, SDM Pakyong, by the Post Office official, Pakyong.

As per the norms of ECI, all the Postal Ballots received, segregated by Assembly Constituency (AC), and date were then stored and sealed in the presence of election agents representing various political parties at the strong room set up at the District Administrative Centre, Pakyong.

To ensure transparency and compliance with regulations, the entire process was documented through videography.

