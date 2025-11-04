Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

Voting to fill the seat left vacant after MNF MLA’s death will be held on November 11; counting on November 14.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram
Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Postal voting started in Mamit district, with home voting for senior citizens and differently-abled persons set to begin on November 6.

  • Five candidates from ZPM, MNF, Congress, BJP, and the People's Conference are contesting the bypoll.

  • Officials said preparations are underway, with training sessions pending and three model code violation complaints under probe.

Postal ballots for the assembly by-election to the Dampa seat in the Mamit district of Mizoram went on sale Monday, according to an official.

District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu stated that between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., postal ballots were cast at the Returning Officer's office in Mamit.

The by-election to the Dampa seat, which was called for when MNF lawmaker Lalrintluanga Sailo passed away in July, will take place on November 11.

On November 14, the vote count will be conducted.

0 Preparations are in full swing for the bypoll, and home voting for elderly people and differently-abled persons will begin on November 6, Chawngthu said.

There are 53 voters who have attained 85, and three persons with disabilities in the assembly segment, he said.

Two rounds of training for polling officials are yet to be held, he added.

According to Chawngthu, three complaints about the model code of behaviour breach have been received and are being looked into.

Congress put forward former transport minister John Rotluangliana, the main opposition MNF put forward former health minister R Lalthangliana, and the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) put forward Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova.

Former Chief Minister T Sailo's People's Conference put forward its vice president, K Zahmingthanga, while the BJP put forward Lalhmingthanga.

