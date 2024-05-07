Football

UCL: Dortmund Must Better Last Week's Showing To Win At PSG, Says Coach Terzic

Borussia Dortmund have never won at Paris Saint-Germain in their previous three visits, and their last match at the Parc des Princes ended in a 2-0 loss during the group stage in September

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain, but to win the tie they would need an improvement in their performance, coach Edin Terzic said on Monday. (More Football News)

Dortmund have never won at PSG in their previous three visits, and their last match at the Parc des Princes ended in a 2-0 loss during the group stage in September.

"We showed a good game last week, which gave us that little lead. But that performance probably won't be enough to get us into the final," Terzic told reporters ahead of Tuesday's match.

Advertisement

"We have to do everything together tomorrow, with a good plan, with a good idea. Paris will certainly do better than last week. We want to earn this ticket to the final. We'll tackle that together tomorrow."

Terzic also noted the improvement in his side since September's loss, saying: "We hadn't really found ourselves yet. We lacked courage in many areas. In the two games in Dortmund, we then showed that we can play very differently against PSG.

Dortmund held PSG in December in their second group-stage match before beating them on May 1.

"They have a mission, we have a huge dream... there are enough things we have to do better because they will do better," Terzic said.

Advertisement

"Part of the success was bringing that intensity onto the pitch. If we need to, we'll run another 20 kilometres."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sikkim’s Namchi, Pakyong Administrative Centres Receive Postal Ballots For LS Polls
  2. Meme On Mamata Banerjee, Police Warn X Users: 'Immediately Disclose Your Identity'
  3. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  4. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  5. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
  2. Superman First Look: David Corenswet Replaces Henry Cavill As Man Of Steel; Fans Ecstatic To See Red Trunks Back
  3. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  4. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
Sports News
  1. PSG Vs Dortmund, Live Streaming, Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2nd Leg
  2. David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher
  3. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Ton Ends Mumbai's Losing Streak - Data Debrief
  4. Sports Highlights: Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2; India Women Up 4-0 In T20I Series
  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Final, Scotland Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming, Full Squads And More
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony
  2. Zendaya Stuns In Vintage John Galliano At 2024 Met Gala Co-Chair Dinner And She Is Already On Theme!
  3. Fake Ashes And Rotting Bodies Prompt Colorado Lawmakers To Pass Funeral Home Regulations
  4. A Man Tried To Shoot A Pastor During A Church Service But His Gun Wouldn't Fire, State Police Say
  5. Starbucks Founder Schultz Says Company Needs To Refocus On Coffee As Sales Struggle
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain