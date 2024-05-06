The competition amongst betting sites in Bangladesh is ever increasing with plenty of new players on the market. In this article we will guide you to the best betting site in Bangladesh including what makes them good, what kind of betting markets you can expect, and much more.
In the table below you can see the betting sites we consider the best in Bangladesh.
|
Betting Site
|
Pros
|
Welcome Offer
|
Parimatch
|
Greatest Overall Experience
|
PariPesa
|
Best User Interface
|
1xBet
|
Highest Odds
|
Mostbet
|
Best for Promotions
|
Stake
|
Great for betting on Football
|
22bet
|
Largest Selection of Betting Markets
|
20bet
|
Amazing Live Betting Experience
Top 3 Betting Sites in Bangladesh
If you’ve never bet before in Bangladesh, choosing a betting site can be intimidating. But worry not because we’re here. According to our experts, Parimatch, PariPesa, and 1xBet offer the best value to the BD audience. They’re picked based on their security, betting features, promotions, and customer support.
Here are brief reviews of the top 3 betting sites for you.
Parimatch – Greatest Overall Betting Site
Parimatch is a great betting site in total in Bangladesh. When you visit the site, you’ll find all the texts in Bengali (BN) language which goes to show how far the platform has gone to localise it.
Moreover, the interface is quite user-friendly. For example, you’ll find the main menu where you can choose between the sportsbook, the casino, the promotions, and even the app download option.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
A licensed bookmaker
|
Relatively steep wagering requirements
|
100% welcome bonus up to 12000 BDT
|
|
Offers a full-fledged online casino
|
Speaking of promotions, Parimatch offers a 150% match to your first deposit, up to 12,000 BDT. You can trigger this bonus with only a 200 BDT deposit. Just keep in mind that it’s subject to 16x wagering at 1.90 minimum odds on single bets.
PariPesa – The Best User Interface
If you’re into cricket betting in Bangladesh, it doesn’t get much better than PariPesa. It’s the 2nd best online betting site according to our research. Firstly, you’ll love the website optimization. It’s smooth and all the pages load fast, even on your mobile devices.
In terms of cricket betting, you get tournaments, such as the Sri Lanka Tri-Series U19, European Series, IRSM WR II, Agra District Womens League, Big Smash League, India NDCA Premier League, etc.
Of course, PariPesa is an online casino as well. You’ll find options like “Slots”, “Live Casino”, “Bingo”, etc. when you expand the “More” tab on the main menu.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Very competitive odds for cricket betting
|
A limited array of payment methods
|
100% match welcome bonus up to 25000 BDT
|
|
Offers virtual sports betting
|
When you sign up to PariPesa BD and deposit at least 200 BDT with the promo code PESAOUT, you become eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus. To get your hands on the bonus, you must wager it five times with accumulator bets. Each bet must contain three selections at a minimum of 1.40 odds. That said, you get 30 days to complete the wagering process.
1xBet – The Highest Odds
1xBet is an internationally recognized operator which also accepts customers from Bangladesh. It’s the third-best betting site, in our opinion, and it’s all thanks to the spectacular odds.
Competitive odds on betting markets mean you get the most value out of your bets. Not only that, but 1xBet also diversifies the betting markets very well. From regular moneylines to unique handicap markets, you can find them all on 1xBet.
Lastly, the selection of payment methods is top-notch at this betting site. It’s a BD betting site with bKash that also accepts Rocket and Nagad. And yes, you can use lots of cryptocurrencies to quickly deposit and withdraw.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
A long list of payment methods including cryptocurrencies
|
The website interface is not very user-friendly
|
Better odds than most bookmakers
|
|
Decent welcome bonus
|
As for the welcome bonus, 1xBet matches your first deposit by 100%, up to 24,000 BDT. To qualify for this offer, you must deposit at least 100 BDT and use the promo code BDVIP1.
Before withdrawal, you must wager the bonus five times on accumulator bets. Each bet must have at least three selections at 1.40 minimum odds.
What Makes a Great Bangladesh Betting Site?
What makes a betting site a good one in Bangladesh, you ask? Well, the theory of it is the same all over the world. To help you understand it better, our experts have shared the most important criteria to look at before you sign up for an online betting site.
Sports Betting Markets
Live Betting
High Odds
Casino Section
Promotions
Fast Site
User-Friendly Design
Payment and Withdrawals
Customer Support
Sports Betting Markets
How well is the betting site covering the desired events or type of bets you want to bet on? If you, for instance, want to bet on cricket or kabaddi, what betting sites offer you the best betting on cricket or kabaddi?
One of the first things that bettors look at when considering new betting sites is the variety of betting markets. The more markets you get at your disposal, the more enjoyable your experience tends to be. The variety ensures that you have access to a wide range of options, options you actually want.
For instance, if you’re a cricket fan, you might want outright markets for events, such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Indian Premier League (IPL), and other international matches.
Simultaneously, you need more niche markets like man of the match, first wicket, most runs, most wickets, etc. Similarly, the same concept applies to kabaddi, football, basketball, baseball, or any other sports you can think of.
You’d be glad to know that the top 10 betting sites in Bangladesh we’ve listed on this page, including the top three betting sites, offer all common markets. To put it another way, you can find match-winner markets, over/under markets, point spread markets, and lots of props markets.
Live Betting
Live betting is one of the latest additions to the online betting paradigm, and it elevates the quality of a betting site by a fair margin. Regardless of its advanced nature, all of the betting sites on this page offer this feature.
In case you’re not aware, live betting (or in-play betting) allows you to place wagers as the action unfolds during a match. Top operators introduce even more features to make the experience holistic and effective.
For instance, live streaming brings the game to your screen. For selected events, you get to watch the match and bet simultaneously. Moreover, with live odds updates, you're always betting at the current pace of the game. These odds reflect the latest developments which offer you the chance to capitalise on shifts within the match.
Additionally, access to real-time statistics and scorecards helps in making more informed decisions. While you won’t find all of these tools in a single bookmaker, a combination can greatly improve your overall betting experience.
High Odds
Odds are one of the fundamental concepts of sports betting, be it on-site or online. They directly influence potential winnings. To clarify, higher odds mean a bigger payout on a settled bet.
For example, consider two scenarios where you place a bet on a football match. In the first scenario, you bet on Bookmaker A on a team with odds of 2.0, and in the second, on Bookmaker B on the same team with odds of 2.1. If the bet is successful, Bookmaker B, with higher odds, yields a 5% greater return than the first. Over a longer period of time, the difference between the betting sites will add up to a great amount.
Competitive odds usually draw more bettors, which adds a competitive twist to the best betting sites. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for betting sites in Bangladesh with the most competitive odds, we can safely recommend 1xBet, PariPesa and Parimatch.
Casino Section
Did you know that the top three betting sites in Bangladesh we’ve recommended also have a dedicated casino section? When you have access to a casino on a betting site, it means you can switch back and forth to keep your gambling experience fresh.
Moreover, you’d be glad to know that the casinos on this page offer a great mix of online slots, RNG table games, and even live dealer games. In addition, you can expect a good selection of jackpot slots.
Lastly, the casinos offer specific promotions that you can use on the available casino games. Ultimately, having a casino on site means the betting site can target a broader range of interests.
Promotions
Over the years of iGaming’s growth, promotions have become a key instrument for operators to attract new users. Of course, the welcome bonus is at the centre of the limelight.
As the name suggests, the welcome bonus is for new customers who sign up. After the first deposit, the betting site usually credits a matched bonus after the T&Cs have been met. In other words, you get to place more bets without spending your bankroll. Then, there are free bets, Acca boosts, and other betting offers to keep you engaged.
Needless to say, promotions keep the betting experience exciting and offer unique opportunities for betting. For instance, you may end up trying an accumulator bet thanks to the Acca boost promotion. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have opted for it.
Fast Site
Back then when the internet was not as good, betting online used to be a nightmare. Of course, we’re talking about the early 2000s, when the concept of online gambling was just getting traction.
Fast forward to today, we have a great internet and good betting sites prioritise speed because it directly impacts user satisfaction. A fast-loading site means you won’t be frustrated during your betting sessions. To achieve this, bookmakers optimise their websites for quick data processing.
They also use efficient coding practices to reduce unnecessary bulk on the front end. As a result, you get a site that loads fast and allows you to jump from sports to sports without significant changes in the odds.
User-Friendly Design
In our experience with betting sites in Bangladesh, a user-friendly design is the core of a great betting experience. It’s especially true for mobile users. A good web design ensures seamless navigation and ease of use.
For instance, if you can’t find the bet slip during a live event, it’s going to affect your experience negatively. Of course, the bet slip is just an example.
Furthermore, how smooth the betting site is also plays a key role in preventing technical glitches that could disrupt the betting flow. On the other hand, features like live odds and statistics directly on the interface mean Bangladeshi bettors get to make informed decisions.
Payments and Withdrawals
Just like the other features, the list of available payment methods also holds significant importance for bettors. Firstly, you need to deposit and withdraw from your betting account. As these are online betting sites, you can’t use cash. Thankfully, the betting sites in Bangladesh we’re recommending offer a good balance of local and international methods.
For example, you can use local mobile payment methods, including Bkash, Upay, Rocket, Nagad, etc. Meanwhile, you can use internationally vetted platforms, such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, etc.
Above all, these methods offer fast transactions, which means you can start betting without delays. Finally, most of these methods support multiple currencies to cater to international users. This helps the betting site to become accessible to a broader audience.
Customer Support
Good customer support is crucial for online bettors for several reasons. Firstly, it ensures your issues are solved quickly. As a result of this, you trust the platform more. Secondly, effective support makes you feel valued and supported during your betting sessions. You know you have somewhere to reach when things don’t go according to plan.
Thirdly, 24/7 customer service via multiple channels shows the users a dedication to quality and reliability. Considering all of these things, you should ideally opt for a betting site in Bangladesh that offers round-the-clock support via live chat, email, and social media.
Is it Legal to Bet Online in Bangladesh?
Betting online in Bangladesh is generally safe as long as you stick to our list of bookmakers. All of them are licensed by reputable authorities, and every licensed site must follow international standards for security. Although Bangladesh doesn’t have a local regulatory body to oversee online gambling, it doesn’t prosecute people who participate. Just make sure to maintain your privacy.
Additionally, any reputable BD betting site uses encryption to protect you from potential cyber threats. Furthermore, online reviews and user feedback offer insights into the reliability of these sites. Overall, it’s safe to say that it is legal to bet online in Bangladesh. It’s also safe as long as you stick to the sites we recommend.
List of the Best Betting Sites in Bangladesh
So, based on our discussion so far, you now know what makes a betting site appealing to the BD audience. Before we pull the curtains, here’s a recap of the best betting sites in Bangladesh for you.
Parimatch
PariPesa
1xBet
Mostbet
Stake
22bet
20bet
Betting Sites in Bangladesh FAQs
Let’s go over some frequently asked questions and see what the answers are.
What are the best sportsbooks in Bangladesh?
Although the options are limitless when it comes to betting sites in Bangladesh, only a handful can be considered the best. We consider Parimatch, PariPesa and 1xBet to be the best sportsbooks in Bangladesh.
What betting site is best for live betting in Bangladesh?
Based on our experience, 20Bet is the best bookmaker in Bangladesh for live betting. In addition to competitive live odds, 20Bet also offers live streaming for selected events.
Is it safe to bet on sports in Bangladesh?
In a nutshell, it is safe to bet on sports in Bangladesh. Of course, you don’t want to gamble in public as it’s frowned upon due to the culture, but private sessions are safe.
What betting site is best for cricket betting?
If you’re specifically looking for the best cricket betting site, we have to go with Paripesa. Considering its unique nature and rapid development, you can expect all the major cricket leagues for betting.
Disclaimer: Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.