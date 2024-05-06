‘Manjummel Boys’: Story

Set in 2006, a group of friends from Manjummel decide to go to Kodaikanal for a much-needed getaway. They find themselves longing for something carefree just like their rival gang who seem to enjoy life without restraint. Fueled by envy, the Manjummel Boys get a Toyota Qualis and set off on a journey to Kodaikanal, drawn to the allure of the infamous Guna Cave. However, their trip takes a dangerous turn when they start walking into the restricted areas of the cave. The friends are drunk and happy when one of their friends, Subhash (played by Sreenath Bhasi) slips and falls into a chasm – known as the Devil’s Kitchen. The chasm has a dark history where none of the people who fell into it made it out alive. The friends want to get Subhash out as they can hear his screams. The Manjummel boys get all the help they can, and they try their best to save his life. The movie revolves around how they managed to get Subhash out of the cave with their relentless spirit.