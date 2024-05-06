It’s not every day that a Malayalam film gets the entire country talking. Since its release in February, ‘Manjummel Boys’ has grown to become not just the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024, but also the highest-grossing Indian film. The survival thriller features a plethora of fresh and reliable actors from the industry. After collecting over more than Rs 200 crores at the box office, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to start your boring Monday with a captivating flick, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Manjummel Boys.’
‘Manjummel Boys’: Story
Set in 2006, a group of friends from Manjummel decide to go to Kodaikanal for a much-needed getaway. They find themselves longing for something carefree just like their rival gang who seem to enjoy life without restraint. Fueled by envy, the Manjummel Boys get a Toyota Qualis and set off on a journey to Kodaikanal, drawn to the allure of the infamous Guna Cave. However, their trip takes a dangerous turn when they start walking into the restricted areas of the cave. The friends are drunk and happy when one of their friends, Subhash (played by Sreenath Bhasi) slips and falls into a chasm – known as the Devil’s Kitchen. The chasm has a dark history where none of the people who fell into it made it out alive. The friends want to get Subhash out as they can hear his screams. The Manjummel boys get all the help they can, and they try their best to save his life. The movie revolves around how they managed to get Subhash out of the cave with their relentless spirit.
‘Manjummel Boys’: Performances
Soubin Shahir plays the role of Siju David, better known as Kuttan. As Kuttan, he plays the young and carefree man with ease. But as the narrative shifts and he takes on the role of saving his best friend, he grows somber. He makes it seem believable because he does not automatically become responsible. He knows he wants to save Subhash but at the same time, he is confused and scared. The actor has captured this gamut of emotions quite well.
Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash is another gem in this movie. The actor does not have much to do in the first half. But as he falls into the pit, he embodies feeling scared so well that you cannot help but feel for his character. As he comes out of the chasm, he makes you feel sorry for him as he brings out the psychological impact of the event.
Additionally, all the characters in the film have performed well. The casting is the real hero here. Even those who played supporting roles did a splendid job of keeping you glued to the seat.
‘Manjummel Boys’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
‘Manjummel Boys’ is based on a real-life incident. When you have a story that is poignant and moving, it becomes an added responsibility that you do justice to the story and reduce it to mere masala for the screen. Both as a writer and director Chidambaram has nailed it. Chidambaram has beautifully written an emotional screenplay that will tug at your heart in every frame. Additionally, he has also done a fantastic job of directing the film. He juggles between the present and the childhood memories of the Manjummel Boys. This makes the story more evocative, and it helps you understand their friendship which runs deep. Both the timelines are interwoven well, and it makes for a heartrending watch.
The music by Sushin Shyam is another feather in the cap. Just like the film, the music also captures a gamut of emotions. The first track is a nice and hip modern track that will get you grooving. But as the story progresses, the music also captures feelings of sadness, shock, and hope. Kudos to the makers for using ‘Priyathama Neevachata Kusalama’ from Kamal Haasan’s ‘Gunaa.’ Additionally, the editing and the pacing are also smooth. There are hardly any hiccups, each scene blends into the other.
The cinematography by Shyju Khalid adds to the visual appeal of the film. The way he has captured Kodaikanal is mesmerizing. When the movie moves to the inside of the Gunaa caves, the visuals manage to give you an eerie and cold feeling which gives you a sense of the impending doom. The rescue operation has also been shot well and it makes you feel like you are with the Manjummel Boys watching and trying your best to rescue Subhash.
‘Manjummel Boys’: Cast & Crew
Director: Chidambaram
Writer: Chidambaram
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, Vishnu Reghu, Vijaya Muthu
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes
Languages: Malayalam
‘Manjummel Boys’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Manjummel Boys’ is a treat to watch. What caught my eye was the opening credits which were animated like a manga series and played on to ‘Priyathama Neevachata Kusalama.’ The movie also explored the psychological aspect the incident had on Subhash which makes the story even more real and human. Additionally, the closing credits which featured the original Manjummel Boys was also praiseworthy. Despite all of these good things, what pulled the story down midway was how dragged the rescue operation felt. Add to it, the scenes with the villagers and the church scene in the climax felt unnecessary. What works for this Chidambaram directorial is its raw and honest exploration of friendship and emotions. I am going with 4 stars.