Malayalam Hit ‘Manjummel Boys’ To Stream In Hindi On Disney+ Hotstar, Here’s When You Can Watch It

‘Manjummel Boys’, the Malayalam mega-shit, is directed and written by Chidambaram, and boasts of powerhouse performances from actors Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi amongst others. The film offers a gripping survival thriller like no other and ‘Manjummel Boys’ takes the audience into the world of Kodaikanal. The storyline of the film revolves around a group of friends find themselves in a perilously deep pit, and no one has returned from it ever.
The adrenaline-packed survival thriller is based on a true story, and it already left audiences on the edge of their seats and captivated the audience when it was released in the theatres. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.6. Now adding to the excitement, the film is all set to stream in Hindi as well in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Disney+ Hotstar, starting May 5, 2024. So are the bonds of friendship strong enough to withstand the looming danger of the unknown? Well, you’ll have to see the film and find out.
Talking about its digital release, director and writer of ‘Manjummel Boys’, Chidambaram said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying. Now associating with Disney+ Hotstar to make the movie accessible for audiences across the country in their preferred language is an absolute pleasure and I hope the audience embraces it with the same love and excitement. So gear up to witness the ‘Manjummel Boys’ on this heart-pounding journey.
For those caught unaware, ‘Manjummel Boys’ was theatrically released on February 22, 2024 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and became the first film in the Malayalam film industry to rake in more than ₹200 crore. The film managed to break several box-office records, and turned out to be the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2024.