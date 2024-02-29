Art & Entertainment

Vijaya Muthu On The Recognition He Has Received For 'Manjummel Boys': It Has Taken Me 32 Years To Come To This Place

Vijaya Muthu was recently seen in 'Manjummel Boys.' The actor opened up about the love and recognition he has received for this movie.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Vijaya Muthu, 'Manjummel Boys' Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Vijaya Muthu has been working in the industry for over 30 years. But his recent performance in the Malayalam film, ‘Manjummel Boys’, has become one of his most loved performances. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the struggles he has faced in the industry. He broke down when he started talking about the love he has received for ‘Manjummel Boys.’

In a conversation with Cine Ulagaam, Vijay Muthu opened up about the love he has received for ‘Manjummel Boys.’ Speaking about the recognition he has received for this role; the actor was visibly moved, and he teared up. He said, “It (recognition) comes from the heart. Everyone comes into the industry after education, my journey into the film industry began at 12. It was a struggle. I have lost a lot.”

Muthu continued, “There isn’t a director I have asked for good roles. I have worked with everyone, and I have begged for good roles. But I didn’t get any. Now, a Malayali director from somewhere has come to give me this. I thank all the Malayalis for saving me and also all the Tamil audience.”

He also spoke about the love he has for cinema and acting. He added, “At the moment of death, I want to be known for what I achieved with my acting. It doesn’t matter how much I have earned. It has taken me 32 years to come to this place. It is not just one or two days. Cinema has given me a living and education for my children, but I couldn’t achieve my dreams till now.”

Vijaya Muthu plays the role of a police officer in ‘Manjummel Boys.’ Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, the movie revolves around a bunch of friends who try to save their friend who is trapped in the Gunna Cave in Kodaikanal.

Tags

Vijaya Muthu

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement