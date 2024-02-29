Actor Vijaya Muthu has been working in the industry for over 30 years. But his recent performance in the Malayalam film, ‘Manjummel Boys’, has become one of his most loved performances. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the struggles he has faced in the industry. He broke down when he started talking about the love he has received for ‘Manjummel Boys.’
In a conversation with Cine Ulagaam, Vijay Muthu opened up about the love he has received for ‘Manjummel Boys.’ Speaking about the recognition he has received for this role; the actor was visibly moved, and he teared up. He said, “It (recognition) comes from the heart. Everyone comes into the industry after education, my journey into the film industry began at 12. It was a struggle. I have lost a lot.”
Muthu continued, “There isn’t a director I have asked for good roles. I have worked with everyone, and I have begged for good roles. But I didn’t get any. Now, a Malayali director from somewhere has come to give me this. I thank all the Malayalis for saving me and also all the Tamil audience.”
He also spoke about the love he has for cinema and acting. He added, “At the moment of death, I want to be known for what I achieved with my acting. It doesn’t matter how much I have earned. It has taken me 32 years to come to this place. It is not just one or two days. Cinema has given me a living and education for my children, but I couldn’t achieve my dreams till now.”
Vijaya Muthu plays the role of a police officer in ‘Manjummel Boys.’ Directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, the movie revolves around a bunch of friends who try to save their friend who is trapped in the Gunna Cave in Kodaikanal.