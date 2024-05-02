Stream Your Heart Out: 'The Broken News 2', 'Manjummel Boys', 'Super Rich In Korea' Top OTT Picks

The unscripted series follows the remarkable real-life stories of multibillionaires living in ultimate luxury. A Singaporean chaebol billionaire, an heir to an Italian luxury brand, a Pakistani noble family member, the Kim Kardashian of the Arab world with 50 million followers, and a Paris Hilton-esque shopaholic -- they all have the means to live anywhere in the world, but they love Korea and chose to call it home.