Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics

Mexican director Miguel Salgado, right, and Alfredo Mendoza, actor and screenwriter, pose with their trophy for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia. A Mexican film has won the top prize at the Moscow International Film Festival which took place as major Western studios boycott the Russian market and as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into its third year. ‘Shame’, a film by director Miguel Salgado and co-produced by Mexico and Qatar, was the most highly awarded film at the festival which began in 1935 and which has been held annually since 1999.