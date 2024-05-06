Hollywood

Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics

Here are a few glimpses from the Russia Film Festival.

Moscow International Film Festival Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko
The who's who from across the world came down under one roof to attend the Moscow International Film Festival. The Russia Film Festival is one of the most talked about film festivals around the globe.

Here are a few glimpses from the Russia Film Festival:

1. Katerina Mikhailova & Yulia Trofimova

Film director and screenwriter Yulia Trofimova, right, and producer Katerina Mikhailova pose for a photo with their trophy after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

2. Nahid Azizi Sedig

Iranian film director Nahid Azizi Sedig holds her Silver Sant George trophy for the film ‘Breath Of Cold’ as she poses for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

3. Asif Islam

Bangladeshi film director Asif Islam holds the Silver Saint George trophy in the main competition for his film Nirvana, as he poses for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

4. Alfredo Mendoza & Miguel Salgado

Mexican director Miguel Salgado, right, and Alfredo Mendoza, actor and screenwriter, pose with their trophy for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia. A Mexican film has won the top prize at the Moscow International Film Festival which took place as major Western studios boycott the Russian market and as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into its third year. ‘Shame’, a film by director Miguel Salgado and co-produced by Mexico and Qatar, was the most highly awarded film at the festival which began in 1935 and which has been held annually since 1999.

5. Sergei Ursulyak

Russian film director Sergei Ursulyak, holds his The Golden Saint George award for his contribution to cinema posing for a photo after at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

6. Svetlana Druzhinina

Film director Svetlana Druzhinina arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

7. Nastasya Samburskaya

Actress Nastasya Samburskaya arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

8. Olga Buzova

Singer Olga Buzova arrives on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

9. Anastasia Kalashnikova

Russian actress Anastasia Kalashnikova arrives on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.

