Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics

The who's who from across the world came down under one roof to attend the Moscow International Film Festival. The Russia Film Festival is one of the most talked about film festivals around the globe.
1. Katerina Mikhailova & Yulia Trofimova
Film director and screenwriter Yulia Trofimova, right, and producer Katerina Mikhailova pose for a photo with their trophy after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
2. Nahid Azizi Sedig
Iranian film director Nahid Azizi Sedig holds her Silver Sant George trophy for the film ‘Breath Of Cold’ as she poses for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
3. Asif Islam
Bangladeshi film director Asif Islam holds the Silver Saint George trophy in the main competition for his film Nirvana, as he poses for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
4. Alfredo Mendoza & Miguel Salgado
Mexican director Miguel Salgado, right, and Alfredo Mendoza, actor and screenwriter, pose with their trophy for a photo after the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia. A Mexican film has won the top prize at the Moscow International Film Festival which took place as major Western studios boycott the Russian market and as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into its third year. ‘Shame’, a film by director Miguel Salgado and co-produced by Mexico and Qatar, was the most highly awarded film at the festival which began in 1935 and which has been held annually since 1999.
5. Sergei Ursulyak
Russian film director Sergei Ursulyak, holds his The Golden Saint George award for his contribution to cinema posing for a photo after at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
6. Svetlana Druzhinina
Film director Svetlana Druzhinina arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
7. Nastasya Samburskaya
Actress Nastasya Samburskaya arrives on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
8. Olga Buzova
Singer Olga Buzova arrives on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.
9. Anastasia Kalashnikova
Russian actress Anastasia Kalashnikova arrives on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia.