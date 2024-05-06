National

NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in

NTA successfully conducted the NEET UG 2024 Exam on Sunday for around 24 lakh candidates. Shortly after the exam concluded, reports of a paper leak took social media by storm. NTA, however, has denied these claims.

NEET UG Paper Leak
NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Photo: PTI
National Testing Agency has successfully conducted the NEET UG 2024 Exam on Sunday, May 5, around 24 lakh students. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. With the NEET Exam now over, students are awaiting the release of the response sheets and answer keys.

Shortly after the NEET UG exam was conducted, many social media posts claims that the question paper for the medical entrance test has been leaked.

NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak

Addressing the concerns, NTA issued a notice denying the paper leaks. However, the testing agency did confirm that a mishap regarding the NEET question paper had occurred at one centre in Rajasthan, for which the re-exam was conducted for around 120 candidates.

Speaking to the Indian Express, an NTA official stated that the reports of a paper leak are "completely false and being done to just sensationalise the news".

However, NTA confirmed that at "Girls Higher Secondary Model School, Mandir, Mantown, Sawai Madhopur, there was an incident of incorrect distribution of question papers by the Center Superintendent. Despite efforts by invigilators to prevent it, some candidates left the examination center with question papers."

As per the NTA official, the papers for the Hindi-medium and English-medium students had been mixed up and some students had forcefully walked out of the exam hall with the question paper. The official added that this incident took place around 4 PM on Sunday

Since the NEET Exam 2024 is conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM, all students were inside the exam halls giving the entrance exam. Hence, there was no 'leak'.

NEET Answer Key 2024 Expected Soon

Based on the pattern of previous NEET 2024 examinations, National Testing Agency is expected to release the response sheets and answer keys in the coming few weeks.

An official date for the answer key has not been disclosed by NTA. However, based on past trends, the answer key can be expected in two weeks time. Once the answer key is released, students will be able to download it from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in

