Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy

When India launched the world’s largest vaccine drive in January 2021, one criticism the Union government faced was that every vaccine certificate bore Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. The opposition accused him of taking advantage of the situation. The certificate was a mandatory travel document when the pandemic was at its peak. There were a few instances when PM Modi’s image on the certificates caused confusion for Indians abroad, as immigration officers suspected the certificates were fraudulent since the image didn’t match the traveler. However, since the Covishield side effects have come to light, the image from the vaccination e-certificates has suddenly disappeared.