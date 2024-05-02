PM Modi's Pic Disappears From CoWIN Certificates Amid Covishield Side Effects Row; Health Ministry Responds

Several social media users have noted a change in the CoWIN Covid-19 vaccination certificates - the disappearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image from those - amid concerns over the 'rare' side effects of Covishield, one of the anti-Covid vaccines administered in India.
These certificates, which were provided to all those who were administered the Covid vaccine in India, prominently featured PM Modi's image along with a quote affirming India's collective resolve to fight the novel virus.
The quote – “Together, India will defeat COVID-19” – still is attributed to the prime minister, his name though has been removed from the certificates, as per images shared by users on social media.
Advertisement
This comes after AstraZeneca triggered concerns following acknowledgement that its Covid vaccine Covishield can lead to rare side effects. AstraZeneca admitted in court documents that its Covid vaccine - Covishield - can cause rare side effects, and in some cases, a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet count.
Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University during the pandemic, was produced by the Serum Institute for India and was administered in the country as part of the inoculation drive against Covid-19.
Advertisement
Some users on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) noticed the change in CoWIN certificates. X user Sandeep Manudhane said, "Modi ji no more visible on COVID Vaccine certificates. Just downloaded to check – yes, his pic is gone."
Another user, Irfan Ali, who identified himself as a Congress functionary, said, “Yes, I just checked and PM Modi’s photo has disappeared and there is only QR code instead of his photo.”
Reacting to the change in CoWIN certificates, officials from the ministry of health and family welfare told ThePrint on Tuesday that the image was removed from the vaccine certificate due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
It is, however, not the first time PM Modi’s photo was removed from Covid vaccination certificates. In 2022 also, PM Modi's photograph was also removed from vaccination certificates issued in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa - where assembly elections were being held.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government at the centre did not follow the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and demanded that the relatives of those who died due to heart attack or similar reasons after taking the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus should be paid compensation.
Advertisement
Doctors associated with the Gujarat BJP, however, said a study by an expert panel in the state had established that there was no direct link between Covid-19 vaccines and blood clotting which can lead to heart attacks.