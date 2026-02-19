Misinformation Can't Be Encouraged": Centre Warns Exhibitors Amid Galgotias University Row

Visitors at Galgotias University's stall during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. The University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said on Wednesday, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased. | Photo: PTI

