Ever since Rajan Shahi removed Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the show has been making headlines every day. Recently, the producer spoke about having disagreements with Hina Khan. Khan used to play the role of Akshara in the serial. She grew to become an audience favourite but she quit the show in 2016 after she worked in the serial for eight years. In a recent interview, Rajan Shahi revealed why the actor quit the show.
In a conversation with Telly Talk India, Rajan Shahi revealed that he terminated Hina Khan’s contract because of her alleged tantrums. He revealed how the final nail in the coffin was when Khan refused to say those lines that were in favour of Shivangi Joshi’s character. He recalled, “The shooting was ongoing and Hina didn’t want to say some lines that were in support of Shivangi. So, she said, ‘I won’t say these lines.’ There was a certain level of script interference, that I will not say, which are appreciating Shivangi’s character.”
The producer continued, “I said, ‘I have also made up my mind.’ It was a day when I had seen this incident ten times before, so I said, ‘Now, Hina, you will have to say this line because they are the correct line, and it has the correct meaning and this is needed for my story.’ She said, ‘I will not say it,’ I said, ‘Then don’t shoot, leave the set.’ So, she went into the makeup room that day, and I said, ‘These lines will remain, today I won’t cut those lines.’ I was a little stubborn that day.”
Shahi added, “She sat down the whole day, I said, ‘You leave the set if you don’t want,’ she said, ‘I will not leave.’ So, she remained in the makeup room from 9 AM to 9 PM. When she left at 9 PM, Vivek Jain messaged her saying, ‘Though there was another month remaining for our contract, your services are terminated, please do not come on the set.’ So that was a final kind of a thing and don’t know what transpired that next day she said, ‘I will come on the shoot, I will do those scenes.’ So, the next day she came, shot that same scene, as it was written, but even I felt upset during the pack up.”
Shahi appreciated Khan’s dedication to the show. He mentioned how the team changed its approach after her exit so that the TRP remains consistent.