Hina Khan Offers Glimpses Of Night Shoot, Flaunts Her ‘Chot’: ‘Yeh Asli Nahi Hai’

Actress Hina Khan has been occupied with shooting for her upcoming project and shared several glimpses from a night shoot, including a scene featuring a "fake" injury.

info_icon

Hina took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the project.

The first post was a video showing a police van on a cross-over bridge, with the time "12:43 a.m." written on it and stickers reading “On A Set” and “Behind the Scenes.”

info_icon

Following this, she posted a selfie showcasing a fake injury on her forehead, clarifying that it was not real, and showing the time stamp as "5:14 a.m.".

The actress captioned the image: "Do you see my chot… Well, ye asli nahi hai (This injury is not real)."

info_icon

Hina then praised her makeup artist, Sachin, for the realistic-looking injury mark before bidding everyone good night.

No further details regarding the project were disclosed by Hina.

The actress is set to appear in the Punjabi film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.

The film is scheduled for release on May 10.

