Starring Rupali Ganguly, ‘Anupamaa’ is one of the most-watched television serials in India right now. The show is loved by the audience for its plot and the performance of its lead actors. Recently, it was speculated that Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) will no longer be a part of the show. Fans of the show took to social media to speculate that Khanna will be leaving the show. In a recent interview, producer Rajan Shahi cleared the air.