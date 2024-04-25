Starring Rupali Ganguly, ‘Anupamaa’ is one of the most-watched television serials in India right now. The show is loved by the audience for its plot and the performance of its lead actors. Recently, it was speculated that Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) will no longer be a part of the show. Fans of the show took to social media to speculate that Khanna will be leaving the show. In a recent interview, producer Rajan Shahi cleared the air.
Speaking to The Times Of India, Rajan Shahi addressed the rumours which mentioned that Gaurav Khanna will no longer be a part of ‘Anupamaa.’ He quashed the rumours and talked about how the Anupamaa and Anuj angle is one of the pivotal parts of the show. He mentioned that the actors are doing their job well and are loved by the audience.
Shahi said, “Not at all. The Anupamaa-Anuj relationship is one of the main tracks of the show. Gaurav did bring to my attention some reports suggesting his exit. We had a good laugh about this. The chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa is amazing, and both actors are playing their parts well.”
Khanna plays the lead role, sharing the screen with Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the main protagonist, Anupamaa. The story takes a dramatic turn as Anuj is now engaged to Shruti despite his lingering feelings for Anupamaa. On the other hand, his daughter – Aadhya resents Anupamaa. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, ‘Anupamaa’ is a remake of Star Jalsha’s – ‘Sreemoyee.’