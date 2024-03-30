Art & Entertainment

'Anupamaa' Actor Vaquar Shaikh Reveals He Wants To Try OTT, Says He Is Open To Intimate Scenes If The Script Demands

Vaquar Shaikh talked about how he wants to try his hands in OTT. He also revealed that he is open to performing intimate scenes if the script demands it.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vaquar Shaikh Photo: Facebook
Popular actor Vaquar Shaikh is currently winning over the audience with his portrayal of Yashdeep in ‘Anupamaa.’ The actor is known for his versatile choices and his reliable performance. Throughout his career, he has been a part of multiple superhit television serials. In a recent interview, he talked about working on OTT platforms. He also opened up about performing intimate scenes on screen.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Vaquar Shaikh talked about how he wants to explore the OTT space as well. He said, “If you are doing television and theatre, you want to do films and work on different platforms. OTT is one of the mediums, and yes, I've been doing television and theatre for some time. I would like to explore OTT as well and do some work there because they have their own audience.”

Shaikh talked about how OTT does not have censorship issues, unlike television or films. He said that he is open to working on intimate scenes if needed. He added, “One or two bold scenes are fine, but they should aesthetically look good while watching.”

He continued, “People say, ‘Never say never.’ Today, if you do not feel like doing it, you may need to do it tomorrow. So, I'm open to it. I don't know if I will be able to or not, but I'm open to such scenes. However, it depends on who is making it, what the scenes demand, and how far one has to go. So far, I'm open to going ahead if the script demands it and if it's really important, and the makers are nice, I think I can proceed.”

The actor made his debut in television with ‘Chandrakanta’ in 1994.

