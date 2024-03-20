Paras Kalnawat Of 'Anupamaa’ Joins Bhumika Gurung For Audio Series ‘Secret Ameerzada’

Bhumika Gurung said: “When I was approached to portray Shanaya Gill for the pilot episode of ‘Secret Ameerzada’, my immediate response was a resounding yes. The character of Shanaya intrigued me deeply. Having played numerous roles in television, each filled with its own complexity, I relished the prospect of delving into a character in a different medium. Kudos to the team for coming up with a variety of content spanning different genres and I am not surprised that a series like ‘Secret Ameerzada’ has won the hearts of millions of listeners. I’m glad to be part of this shoot.”