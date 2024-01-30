Vaquar Shaikh On His TV Journey: Almost Forgotten How Many Lead Roles I’ve Played

Actor Vaquar Shaikh, who is known for his work in ‘Chandrakanta’, ‘Saaya’, ‘Qubool Hai’ and others, has opened up his television journey of three decades, sharing how the experience of so many years has helped him in approaching a new role.
Sharing his experience as an actor in television shows, Vaquar said: “I have been around for quite some time on television and have done many shows. I have almost forgotten how many lead roles I've played in shows. It is the result of years and years of discipline, hard work, and dedication that puts me in the position I'm in today.”