Gaurav Khanna On His Role In 'Anupamaa': 'Few Male Actors On TV Got To Play Such Parts'

Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular family drama 'Anupamaa', has called it one of the most challenging roles, and shared that it's incredible for a male actor to get such a character with so many layers, and interpersonal emotions.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. Gaurav plays Anupamaa's ex husband in the show.

Gaurav said that Anuj is one of the most challenging roles that he has played in his life.

"He is stuck. He is being stretched in two polar opposite directions. And as an actor, I am very lucky that producer Rajan Shahi has given me this opportunity, and I am thankful that he has trusted me with such a difficult character to play. It seems very simple on the surface, but trust me, this is one of the toughest characters that I have played so far," shared Gaurav.

The actor said: "Television is generally women-driven and for a male actor to get such characters with so many layers, with so many interpersonal emotions attached and so many nuances, it's incredible."

Gaurav, who is known for his work in 'Ardhangini', 'Meri Doli Tere Angana', said he feels lucky to be able to play this role.

"I am lucky that Rajan trusts me as an actor. He has enlarged the envelope for the character Anuj, be it his wheelchair journey, be it his separation from his wife and then bringing up his daughter, then daughter in her teenage, then a single father," he said.

Gaurav added: "It's a wonderful character, and very few male actors on TV, at least in India, have got to play such characters."

The show is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, and Madalsa Sharma.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.

