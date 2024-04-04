Art & Entertainment

'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Says The Serial Is A Tribute To All Gujaratis

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular family drama 'Anupamaa', said the show is a tribute to all the Gujaratis.

Advertisement

Instagram
Rupali Ganguly Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the popular family drama 'Anupamaa', said the show is a tribute to all the Gujaratis.

Rupali with her character of a Gujarati woman in the show, has mesmerised the viewers with her accent and dialect.

Talking about the same, Rupali said: "Anupamaa's character is a Gujarati in the show, and when I speak Gujarati, I feel immensely proud of the language. I highly respect the language and the Gujaratis. Gujaratis are everywhere, and they have created their own strong base across the world."

"There is immense respect for them, so that respect I had to portray in my character as Anupamaa. 'Anupamaa' is a tribute to all the Gujaratis," she added.

Advertisement

The show is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony