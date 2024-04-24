In a conversation with ABP News, Rajan Shahi admitted to having disagreements with Hina Khan. He revealed that while he has his issues with her, he admires how much she has grown over the years. The producer said, “People who know their jobs, who dare, they will survive. For example, Hina Khan, I had differences with her, and I still have. But she survived because she had the talent and she had that talent and X-factor and intelligence to know how to change her thing. She changed into a fashionista and all that. I admire that. I don’t speak to her, but I admire Hina Khan.”