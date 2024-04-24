Ever since it started airing on television back in 2009, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has grown to be one of the most popular and longest-running television serials in the industry. The serial marked the debut of Hina Khan which made her a household name. After she quit the show, it was rumoured that she made that decision because she was not getting along well with producer Rajan Shahi. In a recent interview, Rajan Shahi cleared the air and revealed that he had some disagreements with the actor.
In a conversation with ABP News, Rajan Shahi admitted to having disagreements with Hina Khan. He revealed that while he has his issues with her, he admires how much she has grown over the years. The producer said, “People who know their jobs, who dare, they will survive. For example, Hina Khan, I had differences with her, and I still have. But she survived because she had the talent and she had that talent and X-factor and intelligence to know how to change her thing. She changed into a fashionista and all that. I admire that. I don’t speak to her, but I admire Hina Khan.”
Shahi continued, “That girl worked on herself. Yes, we did have issues during her last few months on the show, but that chapter is closed. She reinvented herself, worked hard, she is still working hard and not taking things for granted.”
Hina Khan made her debut as Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ Fans loved her on the show and adored her chemistry with Karan Mehra. The show made headlines recently when Shahi removed Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. Currently, the show stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles.