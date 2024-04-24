Art & Entertainment

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Producer Rajan Shahi Admits Having Disagreements With Hina Khan, Reveals He Doesn't Speak To Her

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' producer Rajan Shahi admitted to having disagreements with Hina Khan. He also talked about how he admires her growth over the years.

Advertisement

Instagram
Hina Khan, Rajan Shahi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ever since it started airing on television back in 2009, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has grown to be one of the most popular and longest-running television serials in the industry. The serial marked the debut of Hina Khan which made her a household name. After she quit the show, it was rumoured that she made that decision because she was not getting along well with producer Rajan Shahi. In a recent interview, Rajan Shahi cleared the air and revealed that he had some disagreements with the actor.

In a conversation with ABP News, Rajan Shahi admitted to having disagreements with Hina Khan. He revealed that while he has his issues with her, he admires how much she has grown over the years. The producer said, “People who know their jobs, who dare, they will survive. For example, Hina Khan, I had differences with her, and I still have. But she survived because she had the talent and she had that talent and X-factor and intelligence to know how to change her thing. She changed into a fashionista and all that. I admire that. I don’t speak to her, but I admire Hina Khan.”

Advertisement

Shahi continued, “That girl worked on herself. Yes, we did have issues during her last few months on the show, but that chapter is closed. She reinvented herself, worked hard, she is still working hard and not taking things for granted.”

Hina Khan made her debut as Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ Fans loved her on the show and adored her chemistry with Karan Mehra. The show made headlines recently when Shahi removed Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. Currently, the show stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates LIVE: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 5-0 In Premier League
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: EC 'Examining' Complaints Against PM Modi's Speech; Rahul Backtracks On 'Wealth Survey' Remarks