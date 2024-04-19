In a conversation with ETimes, Samridhii Shukla opened up about her equation with Shehzada Dhami. The actor talked about how the workplace for her holds a sacred position and she equated the set to a temple. She spoke about how she sticks to doing her work on the set. She said that she comes on the sets, gets her work done, and leaves. She talked about how while it is nice to make friends on set that was not her primary goal.