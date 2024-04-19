Art & Entertainment

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami

Samridhii Shukla has reacted to reports that mentioned she did not get along well with Shehzada Dhami. The actors shared the screen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.'

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been in the news after it was reported that producer Rajan Shahi has removed Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the hit television serial. According to reports, Dhami was removed for his unprofessional behaviour, while Honmukhe was removed for not performing up to the expectations set by the production house. Amidst this fiasco, it was reported that Samridhii Shukla did not get along with Dhami because of his alleged relationship with Honmukhe. In a recent interview, Shukla has reacted to these reports and has cleared the air.

In a conversation with ETimes, Samridhii Shukla opened up about her equation with Shehzada Dhami. The actor talked about how the workplace for her holds a sacred position and she equated the set to a temple. She spoke about how she sticks to doing her work on the set. She said that she comes on the sets, gets her work done, and leaves. She talked about how while it is nice to make friends on set that was not her primary goal.

The actor also emphasized upon the importance of balancing work and personal relationships. She talked about how she maintains cordial relationships with everyone on set, however, her role as Abhira limits her time during shoots. Despite engaging daily with seniors, juniors, and the entire crew, she added that developing meaningful bonds requires deeper one-on-one interactions that she cannot develop on her tight schedule. She clarified that her primary focus is on her professional roles as an actor rather than prioritizing building friendships on the set.

After Dhami and Honmukhe were removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, they were replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani respectively. The show has been on air since 2009 and it stars Shivam Khajuria, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, and Gaurav Sharma in key roles.   

