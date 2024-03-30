Art & Entertainment

Garvita Sadhwani On Replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': I Am Working Hard To Justify The Role

Garvita Sadhwani has been roped in to play the role of Roohi in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' The role was earlier played by Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Garvita Sadhwani
When Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were ousted from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, fans were aghast as the news surfaced. Following their termination, producer Rajan Shahi roped in two new actors to play the role of Armaan and Roohi. Rohit Purohit is the new Armaan, while Garvita Sadhwani is the new Roohi. In a recent interview, Sadhwani opened up about this new role.

In a conversation with ETimes, Garvita Sadhwani talked about how she feels playing the role of Roohi in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She talked about how the audience likes her in this role which was previously played by Pratiksha Honmukhe. Talking about the reception that she received after her first episode, the actor said, “The audience gave us a very good response and I am so grateful. Touchwood! The audience likes my work, and we are getting positive comments. I am reading all the comments that fans are sending.”

Sadhwani continued, “They are writing to me that Roohi is looking very cute. People are praising my acting and the cutest comment that I came across was that Roohi and Abhira are finally looking like sisters. I have got a really warm reception from the audience and the journey is going to be great working on the show.”

She added, “Not just replacing but working on any character is a tough and challenging job to justify the role. I have been shooting for the past week and I have got used to it. I am sure that the audience will also get used to it. I am getting a good reaction from the audience and I’m sure things will be normal very soon. I am working hard to justify the role as we have to respect somebody’s work.”

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were removed from the show because of their unprofessional conduct.

