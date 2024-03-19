‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is always in the news with the twists and turns the popular serial brings every week for its viewers. Recently, the show introduced two new faces. In November last year, the show had roped in Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. They were playing the role of Armaan and Roohi. However, a recent report reveals that producer Rajan Shahi has removed these two actors from the hit serial.
According to the report by The Times of India, Shehzada Dhami was removed for his unprofessional behaviour on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe was removed because she could not meet the expectations of the production house that was required of her. The report quoted a source who revealed the details.
The source said, “It was getting increasingly difficult to work with Shehzada and there were constant complaints from crew members about his behaviour. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere.”
“Pratiksha, a newcomer, groomed by the production house, didn’t meet the expectations for the character’s requirement. In light of these events, the maker has terminated Shehzada and Pratiksha from the show. We have always maintained that nobody is bigger than the show. Replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly,” the source added.
Reacting to this news, Shruti Ulfat who shares a close bond with Dhami broke her silence. Speaking to The Times of India, she said, “It’s quite a jolt for everyone like we hear that the production has been facing issues and everyone is aware of it. The production house has given its best to try and work things around, but it seems like it did not work out and hence Rajan Shahi took this firm decision.”
The news has left fans of the show in shock.