'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress Shirin Sewani And Her Husband Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy

Popular television sensation Shirin Sewani, known for her memorable roles in serials such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ ‘Naagin 2,’ and ‘Kavach 2,’ among many others, has begun a new chapter in her life. The talented actress and her husband have announced the arrival of their first child, a bonny baby boy.
The child was born on March 11 and the new mother shared this with her huge fan following via Instagram on March 18.
The actress made a heart-warming announcement of her baby’s arrival. She shared a delightful screenshot of a news article confirming the birth of her baby boy. Accompanying the announcement were endearing snapshots, including a charming artwork featuring a baby elephant alongside their son’s birth date. In another photo, the proud parents beamed with joy as they posed with a bunch of blue and white balloons. Lastly, the actress posted a photo of herself, sitting on the hospital bed, showing a thumb up. Alongside the photos, she captioned it, “Chinky ka Bhaii hua hai,” expressing her excitement.
Check it out here:
The actress, who married airline caption, Udayan Sachan, back in December 2020, told The Times of India, “Delivering the baby in Delhi was convenient, as my parents live there, and my in-laws are in Dehradun. Though a normal delivery, it was tough. However, seeing the baby made it all worthwhile. We are currently finalizing a name for our boy.”
More so, the actress had been sharing glimpses of her baby bump through the creative reels she makes on Instagram. Confirming her pregnancy with Bombay Times, the TV star had stated that this is the best phase in her life, and she’s enjoying and making the most of it.
The couple had announced the joyful news of pregnancy on December 6, 2023. “Little Chinky/Chinku arriving soon! 3 years of happily annoying each other and becoming a family of 3.”
Many fellow actors, family members as well as fans have been pouring in well-wishes for the new parents.