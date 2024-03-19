'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actress Shirin Sewani And Her Husband Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy

The actress made a heart-warming announcement of her baby’s arrival. She shared a delightful screenshot of a news article confirming the birth of her baby boy. Accompanying the announcement were endearing snapshots, including a charming artwork featuring a baby elephant alongside their son’s birth date. In another photo, the proud parents beamed with joy as they posed with a bunch of blue and white balloons. Lastly, the actress posted a photo of herself, sitting on the hospital bed, showing a thumb up. Alongside the photos, she captioned it, “Chinky ka Bhaii hua hai,” expressing her excitement.