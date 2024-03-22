'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actor Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played Armaan and Roohi were recently fired by producer Rajan Shahi due to "unprofessionalism". Rohit Purohit is the new Armaan on the show. Garvita Sadhwani is playing Roohi. The first looks of both from 'YRKKH' are already out and have gone viral on social media.
When a new actor replaces the old one, it's obvious that there will be comparisons. Rohit has reacted to the comparisons with Shehzada as Armaan.
While talking about the comparisons, Rohit Purohit told ETimes, "Yes, comparisons are bound to happen when you replace an actor in a popular show. However, I don't feel pressured because of my extensive experience in the industry and my confidence in my craft. I understand there are expectations from the makers and the audience. I will make sure I give my best and am accepted as the new Armaan Poddar."
For the unversed, Rohit is already a known face in television. He has worked in shows like 'Shaurya Aur Suhani, 'Aise Karo Na Vida', 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Porus', 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii', 'Shapath', 'Razia Sultan', and 'Udaariyaan' among others.
Let's see if he will be able to won audiences' hearts with his performance or not.
The sudden removal of Shehzada and Pratiksha from 'YRKKH' was shocking. On Monday, Rajan Shahi's production house announced it on social media where he mentioned in his statement that Shehzada was ousted on grounds of misbehaviour with the crew, while Pratiksha was removed due to her poor performance.
The statement by the production house stated that they were fired due to ''unprofessional behaviour''. It stated, “Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Shehzada Dhami, portraying the character Armaan, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, in the role of Roohi''.