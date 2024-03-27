Art & Entertainment

Shehzada Dhami Breaks His Silence On Reports Of Bagging A New Show After Getting Ousted From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Recent reports reveal that Shehzada Dhami has been approached for a new Colors TV show after he was removed from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' The actor has now broken his silence.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Shehzada Dhami
It’s no surprise that everyone is talking about ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ The show was in the news after producer Rajan Shahi ousted Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. The actors who played the roles of Armaan and Roohi on the show have been replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani. A recent report reveals that Shehzada Dhami has found a new show after getting terminated.

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Shehzada Dhami has bagged a new show after he was removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ The report reveals that the actor will mark his comeback through an upcoming show on Colors TV. Dhami has neither confirmed nor denied this development. Additionally, he also talked to India Forums. Speaking to the portal, he said, “I don't want to comment on anything right now.”

Earlier it was reported that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ The reports mentioned that Dhami was removed from the show for his unprofessional behaviour, which also included mistreating the staff on the sets. On the other hand, Honmukhe was removed for not performing up to the benchmark set by the producers. Some reports also suggested that these two actors got involved romantically off the cameras and their romance hindered the schedule of the shoot.

Honmukhe shared a cryptic post after her termination. Dhami also shared a picture on his social media. He was approached by the media to talk about what happened but he was not ready to speak on the matter as of now. Both the actors have not talked about why they were removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ Some reports also state that these two actors have been approached for Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ as well.

