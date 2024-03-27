Earlier it was reported that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ The reports mentioned that Dhami was removed from the show for his unprofessional behaviour, which also included mistreating the staff on the sets. On the other hand, Honmukhe was removed for not performing up to the benchmark set by the producers. Some reports also suggested that these two actors got involved romantically off the cameras and their romance hindered the schedule of the shoot.