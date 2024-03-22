Shehzada Dhami Finally REACTS To His Termination From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, were terminated on Monday, March 18. Rajan Shahi, producer of the popular television show fired the actors due to their unprofessional behaviour and failure to meet character expectations. Dhami played Armaan while Pratiksha was his on-screen love interest, Roohi. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have replaced Dhami and Honmukhe. Shehzada has now reacted to his removal from 'YRKKH'. Here's what he said.
Pinkvilla reported that Shehzada Dhami was not answering their calls for a few days. Today, he received the call and when he was asked about the latest controversy, the actor said, "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna hai isspar (I don't want to say anything on this.) I am not ready to talk about it yet."
When he was asked further what he would do next in his career, he said, "Jo hoga, woh aap log dekh hi lege (Whatever I take up, you'll get to know).''
Reports have been doing the rounds that Shehzada will be seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' after being terminated from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. When he was asked if the reports are true, he neither admitted nor denied and said, "Mai kuch tippani nahi karna chahta hoon isspar. (I don't want to comment on it.)
Meanwhile, the first looks of Rohit and Garvita as Armaan and Roohi are out. In an interview with ETimes, the former opened up about the comparisons with Shehzada. He said, "Comparisons are bound to happen when you replace an actor in a popular show. However, I don't feel pressured because of my extensive experience in the industry and my confidence in my craft. I understand there are expectations from the makers and the audience.'' He also said that he will make sure to give his best and is accepted as the new Armaan Poddar in 'YRKKH'.