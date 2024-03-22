Shehzada Dhami Finally REACTS To His Termination From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Meanwhile, the first looks of Rohit and Garvita as Armaan and Roohi are out. In an interview with ETimes, the former opened up about the comparisons with Shehzada. He said, "Comparisons are bound to happen when you replace an actor in a popular show. However, I don't feel pressured because of my extensive experience in the industry and my confidence in my craft. I understand there are expectations from the makers and the audience.'' He also said that he will make sure to give his best and is accepted as the new Armaan Poddar in 'YRKKH'.