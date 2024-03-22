‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has recently been making headlines. The popular serial took everyone by surprise when producer Rajan Shahi showed the door to Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. After their removal from the serial, Samridhii Shukla took over the reins and introduced the fans to the new Armaan.
Taking to her Instagram, Samridhii Shukla shared a series of pictures with the new Armaan of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She introduced actor Rohit Purohit as the new Armaan to her Abhira. The pictures showed the couple in romantic poses where they looked each other in the eye and also embraced each other. Shukla wore a yellow dress that made her look ethereal. While Purohit wore a yellow shirt with spectacles. Sharing these pictures, Shukla wrote, “Abhira aur Armaan, shuru hogi ab pyaar ki kahani #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #abhira”
Take a look at the post shared by Samridhii Shukla here.
The post has fetched over 67K likes. Fans are accepting Rohit Purohit stepping into the shoes of Armaan. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Ab laga Abhira aur armaan main lead hai.” A second fan commented, “This is called chemistryyyyy!!!” A third fan wrote, “Now just can't wait to see them on screen together.”
Reports reveal that Shehzada Dhami was removed from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ because he was unprofessional on the set. On the other hand, Pratiksha Honmukhe was removed because she could not meet the expectations of the production house. Some reports also suggest that the brewing romance between them off-cameras was also one of the reasons that they were removed.
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ stars Anita Raj, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, and Manthan Setia in important roles.