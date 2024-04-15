‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ To Go Off Air Soon? Here’s What Producer Rajan Shahi Has To Say

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the popular television show, was first aired in 2009, and even after almost 15 years, the show remains famous. With a dedicated fan base, it is often ranked among the top five TV shows with producer Rajan Shahi managing to take the show ahead despite facing TRP fluctuations.
Recently, he talked about the show’s shutdown rumours at the Shahi Iftaar Party, which was held for his other show, ‘Anupamaa’. As he extended invitations to actors from several TV shows, he called everyone that he has worked with previously. At the event, he spoke to the media and discussed ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and shared that he had received a notice to end the show. He mentioned how he has been receiving similar notices from the programming team, and stated that whenever the show got a shutdown notice, its ratings consistently increased. Hence, the audience is willing to see the show further and it means a foreseeable future for the same.
Advertisement
“I’ve got messages from the programming team saying the show might end. Surprisingly, each time we’ve received such messages, more people have tuned in to watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” he said.
For those caught unaware, as per the current storyline of the show, it is currently in its fourth generation with Abhira and Armaan in the lead. The show includes several actors like Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Shivam Khajuria, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, among others.
Advertisement
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is a strong performer on the BARC rating charts, airs every day from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on StarPlus and Hotstar.