‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ To Go Off Air Soon? Here’s What Producer Rajan Shahi Has To Say

Recently, he talked about the show’s shutdown rumours at the Shahi Iftaar Party, which was held for his other show, ‘Anupamaa’. As he extended invitations to actors from several TV shows, he called everyone that he has worked with previously. At the event, he spoke to the media and discussed ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and shared that he had received a notice to end the show. He mentioned how he has been receiving similar notices from the programming team, and stated that whenever the show got a shutdown notice, its ratings consistently increased. Hence, the audience is willing to see the show further and it means a foreseeable future for the same.