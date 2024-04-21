Following her stint in ‘Bigg Boss’, popular television actor Hina Khan has been on the rise. The actor is being roped in for multiple coveted films. Recently, the trailer of her upcoming movie ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ was released. Ever since the trailer of the film hit social media, the actor started trending on the internet. She will be sharing the screen with Gippy Grewal in this flick.
The 3:08 minute long trailer of ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ opens with a shot of Gippy Grewal behind bars. As the trailer progresses, the audience realizes that it is Gippy’s son, Shinda, who has put him behind bars after he filed a police complaint. Set in India and Canada, the movie revolves around how a young kid deals with the difference in parenting styles of these two countries. Hina Khan plays the role of Shinda’s mother, and she deals with the father and the son.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa.’
‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ marks Hina Khan’s debut in Punjabi films. Khan delivers a promising performance. It looks earnest and it feels like she has put in effort to learn the language and get a good grasp on it. Shinda nails every scene with his effortless comic timing. The bond between Shinda and Gippy will make you smile, but that’s about it. Gippy does not really deliver much in the trailer. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Hina Khan is really a versatile actress.... deserves more opportunities in Bollywood.” A second fan wrote, “Hina Khan's stardom and screen presence is just unmatched.” A third fan commented, “Hina Khan's expressions are top-notch.”
Helmed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ stars Gippy Grewal, Shinda Grewal, Hina Khan, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nirmal Rishi, Guri Ghuman, Raghveer Boli, Hardeep Gill, Seema Kaushal, Harinder Bhullar, and Ekom Grewal in key roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 10.