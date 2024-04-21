‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ marks Hina Khan’s debut in Punjabi films. Khan delivers a promising performance. It looks earnest and it feels like she has put in effort to learn the language and get a good grasp on it. Shinda nails every scene with his effortless comic timing. The bond between Shinda and Gippy will make you smile, but that’s about it. Gippy does not really deliver much in the trailer. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Hina Khan is really a versatile actress.... deserves more opportunities in Bollywood.” A second fan wrote, “Hina Khan's stardom and screen presence is just unmatched.” A third fan commented, “Hina Khan's expressions are top-notch.”