Art & Entertainment

Hina Khan On Her Punjabi Debut Film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa': Every Day Was A Laugh Riot

Actress Hina Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Punjabi films with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' directed by Amarpreet Chabra, said that “everyday was a laugh riot” on the movie set.

Advertisement

Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hina Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Punjabi films with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' directed by Amarpreet Chabra, said that “everyday was a laugh riot” on the movie set.

Hina said: "I am super excited for the release. The film allowed me to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait for everybody to see it because it is a very different kind of film that I have worked on.”

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal alongside Hina. It will be released on May 10.

“I had an absolute blast shooting for it. I am sure you guys will enjoy the film as much as you did watching the teaser. Everyday was a laugh riot on set! It was amazing working with Gippy and the entire cast of the film,” she added.

Advertisement

Hina shared that she shot for the film in Chandigarh for a month.

"Shooting in Chandigarh for over a month was a whole new experience for me. The people were so warm. Everybody was having fun while making this film. I cannot wait for people to see the film."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained