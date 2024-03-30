Art & Entertainment

Gippy Grewal Drops First Poster Of 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' Featuring Son Shinda Grewal, Hina Khan

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Saturday unveiled the first look of his upcoming family entertainer 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which stars his son Shinda, and Hina Khan.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Gippy Grewal, Shinda Grewal, Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Saturday unveiled the first look of his upcoming family entertainer 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which stars his son Shinda, and Hina Khan.

The movie marks the Punjabi film debut of 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina Khan.

Taking to social media, the actor shared the first look, in which Hina and Gippy can be seen hilariously hiding behind the door, with his son Shinda Grewal standing with his hands wide open, and seems to be screaming.

Hina is wearing an orange and blue coloured bodycon dress, with white heels. Gippy is sporting an orange T-shirt and black jeans.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: "Shinda Shinda No Papa first look out... See you in cinemas on #10thMay2024."

The poster was filled with love for Hina, as her fans wrote comments like: "Can't wait for Hina Khan", "Hina's first Punjbai movie", "Gonna be blockbuster".

The film is directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, written by Naresh Kathooria, and produced by Gippy and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

It will be released in cinemas on May 10.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita