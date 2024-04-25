What's Hot

7 Best Sewing Machines Brands for Home Use in India (2024)

The fashion industry is in a state of revolution, with influencers championing the trend of creating outfits from scratch. This movement has inspired many fashion students and home makers with tailoring skills to embark on their stitching journeys. To empower these enthusiasts, we've curated a list of the best sewing machine brands in India, ensuring they can make informed decisions on their sewing equipment.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: SINGER Making The Cut Sewing Machine stands out with its 97 stitch applications, 70W powerful motor, and durable full metal frame, making it a versatile and reliable choice for various sewing projects.

  • Best for Beginners: The Brother Gs 3700 Sewing Machine offers 71 stitch functions with 37 stitches, LED light, automatic needle threader, and a durable metal frame, making it an ideal choice for beginners seeking ease of use and functionality.

  • Best Budget: The Usha Janome Dream Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine is a budget-friendly option with 6 built-in stitches, 7 applications, lightweight design, and automatic features, making it suitable for those looking for affordability without compromising on quality.

The DIY culture is flourishing like never before. Influencers, fashion students, and homemakers alike are embracing the art of crafting garments from scratch, driven by a desire for uniqueness and self-expression. This surge in homemade fashion has sparked a renewed interest in sewing, with enthusiasts seeking the best tools to bring their creative visions to life.

Amidst this burgeoning trend, the choice of the best sewing machine is critical. Whether you're a seasoned seamstress or a beginner exploring stitches and seams, finding the best sewing machine for home use can make all the difference. From bustling urban centres to serene rural landscapes, the desire to adorn homes with tailor-made creations is palpable.

To cater to this growing need and to empower enthusiasts in their stitching endeavours, we have narrowed down the best sewing machine brands in india. Our selection encompasses a diverse array of options, ranging from beginner-friendly models to advanced machines equipped with cutting-edge features to aid aspiring tailors in making informed decisions. 

So without any delay, let us walk you through some of the best sewing machines, ensuring your creative aspirations are met with the perfect stitch.

Factors to consider when purchasing a sewing machine from top brand

  • Purpose and Skill Level: Determine whether you're a beginner or seasoned seamstress, and whether the machine will primarily serve basic household needs or more intricate projects. Brands often offer models tailored to different skill levels.

  • Features and Functions: Assess the array of features offered by the brand, such as built-in stitches, buttonholers, automatic threading, and speed control. Choose a machine with features that complement your sewing requirements and workflow.

  • Durability and Reliability: Reputation matters. Research the brand's track record for producing durable, reliable machines. User reviews and expert opinions can offer valuable insights into the longevity and performance of different models.

  • Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and intuitive controls can significantly enhance your sewing experience, especially if you're a novice. Consider factors like ease of threading, bobbin winding, and stitch selection.

  • Versatility: Look for a sewing machine that offers versatility to accommodate various types of fabrics and sewing techniques. Adjustable presser foot pressure, stitch length, and width settings can enhance adaptability.

  • Size and Portability: Depending on your workspace and storage limitations, assess the size and portability of the sewing machine. Compact, lightweight models are ideal for smaller spaces or sewing on the go.

How we chose them for you 

  • Performance Evaluation: We assess each sewing machine's performance based on factors such as stitch quality, speed, and versatility across different fabrics and projects.

  • Strengths and Weaknesses Analysis: We meticulously analyse the strengths and weaknesses of each sewing machine, providing insights into its standout features and areas for improvement to help you make an informed decision.

  • Brand Reputation: We prioritise sewing machine brands with a proven track record of excellence, reliability, and innovation in the industry, ensuring you invest in a trusted and reputable product.

  • User Reviews: We carefully consider user feedback and reviews from individuals who have hands-on experience with the sewing machines, offering valuable insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.

  • Value Assessment: Our experts conduct a comprehensive value assessment, weighing the features, performance, durability, and pricing of each sewing machine to determine its overall value proposition and cost-effectiveness for your needs.

Below is a list of best sewing machine brands for home use in India

  1. SINGER Making The Cut Sewing Machine

The SINGER Making The Cut Sewing Machine M3330 in metallic blue is a powerhouse for beginners and seasoned sewists alike. With 97 stitch applications, including basic, stretch, and decorative stitches, it effortlessly handles various fabrics. The 70W powerful motor ensures swift stitching at 800 stitches per minute. Its durable full metal frame provides stability, while the adjustable stitch length and width allow for customised patterns. Featuring a built-in needle threader and simple one-step buttonhole, this machine simplifies sewing tasks. Plus, it comes with four presser feet and a range of accessories for versatile crafting.

Specifications:

  • Price: 17,999 (MRP 22,000 18% Off)

  • Brand: SINGER 

  • Stitch Applications: 97 Stitches

  • Motor Power: 70W

  • Frame Material: Alloy Steel

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Feed Dog: Six Rows

  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons
Durable alloy steel frame Complex for absolute beginners
Consistent one-step buttonhole Corded electric limits portability
Simple and easy to use
Powerful motor
Versatile stitching options

What's in the box?

  • Sewing Machine 

  • Accessory Kit

  • 4 Presser Feet

User’s Testimonial: "I'm over the moon with my new sewing machine! This baby is a dream to use - so smooth and easy to operate. The build quality is simply superb, it's clear this is made to last. My only tiny gripe is that the packaging left a little to be desired - I was worried it might arrive damaged. But thankfully the machine itself is perfect! Despite the less-than-ideal box situation, I'm thrilled with my purchase overall."

Why it's worth buying: Its 4.5-star rating on Amazon reflects its reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for all skill levels.

Shop Now!

2. Usha Janome Dream Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine

The Usha Janome Dream Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine is a perfect choice for beginners. With 6 built-in stitches and 7 applications, including lace fixing and quilting, it offers versatility. The compact design with a handle makes it portable, while the free arm allows for circular stitching. The machine features a dial for easy pattern selection and comes with a range of accessories. Additionally, it includes complementary sewing lessons in nine languages, making it a comprehensive package for sewing enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Price: 10,799 (MRP 11,400 5% Off)

  • Brand: Usha 

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Stitch Functions: 14

  • Stitch Width: 5 mm

  • Bobbin System: Auto tripping

  • Sewing Speed: 550 SPM

  • Needle Threading: Manual

Pros Cons
Lightweight and portable Manual needle threading
Easy pattern selection dial No pressure adjustor feature
Compact free arm design
Handy and easy to use
Affordable price
Looks lovely and attractive

What's in the box?

  • Sewing Machine 

  • Instruction manual 

  • Warranty card

User’s Testimonial: "Started learning to use this machine. Easily I am able to handle and learning it. No default I found in it. Starter who wants to learn sewing machine best to take this. Good features it has."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, this sewing machine offers reliability and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for both beginners and experienced sewists alike.

Shop Now!

3. Akiara - Makes Life Easy Stiching Machine

The Akiara - Makes Life Easy Stitching Machine is a versatile sewing companion, offering 20 stitch patterns including zig zag and pico stitches for various fabric types and designs. Its reverse stitch feature allows for reinforcing seams or correcting mistakes. The machine's heavy metal frame ensures stability and durability, while the compact design makes it portable. With options for foot pedal or auto sewing mode, this machine is perfect for home tailoring and basic sewing needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,499 (MRP 14,999 50% Off)

  • Brand: Akiara 

  • Power Source: Electric Corded

  • Material: ABS

  • Stitch Patterns: 20

  • Frame: Heavy Metal

  • Dimensions: 7.6D x 31W x 25.8H cm

  • Weight: 3300 Grams

Pros Cons
Excellent build quality and performance Speed could be improved
Smooth and easy to use Limited to basic sewing tasks
Lightweight and economical
User-friendly design
Provides comfort when stitching
Offers embroidery capability

What's in the box?

  • Sewing Machine

  • Foot Pedal

  • 1 Adapter

User’s Testimonial: "The machine is very lightweight but solidly built. Easy to operate and learn on. It can do many stitching patterns but doesn’t work as well for thick materials but one can still manage (understandably so as it is a simple home machine) Overall a good machine that is easy to use and lightweight to carry."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its versatile stitching options, sturdy metal frame, and positive customer feedback, with 60% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

4. CHILLAXPLUS sewing machine for home tailoring

The CHILLAXPLUS sewing machine for home tailoring is a compact and versatile solution for your stitching needs. With support for both AC/DC power and batteries, it offers flexibility for use anywhere. Featuring double thread design for stronger stitching and a speed control button, it ensures precision and ease of use. This portable sewing machine comes with essential accessories, making it perfect for beginners. Covered by a two-year warranty, it guarantees peace of mind for your home tailoring projects.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,119 (MRP 2,499 52% Off)

  • Brand: CHILLAXPLUS 

  • Power Source: Dual Power

  • Weight: Lightweight

  • Accessories: Sewing Kit Included

  • Warranty: Two Years

  • Stitching: Double Threads

  • Control: Speed Button

Pros Cons
Portable and lightweight Foot pedal sensitivity varies
Easy to use for beginners Can be too small for some
Dual power source option
Strong stitching capability
Speed control helps with precision

What's in the box?

  • 1 Sewing Machine  

  • 1 Foot Pedal 

  • 1 Adaptor 

  • 1 Needle 

  • 1 Thread Puller and 4 Bobbins

User’s Testimonial: "The sewing was neat and at ease, easy to use, I'll come back after a month for an update. I just bought a sewing machine. Go for it if you need something for domestic use."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its versatile stitching options, sturdy metal frame, and positive customer feedback, with 60% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

5. Brother Gs 3700 Sewing Machine, White

The Brother GS-3700 Sewing Machine is a reliable choice for both beginners and experienced sewists. With 71 stitch functions and 37 stitches, it offers versatility for various sewing projects. The LED light provides clear visibility, while the automatic needle threader and quick-set bobbin system ensure effortless sewing. Included accessories such as the instructional DVD and picot foot enhance usability. Durable and user-friendly, this sewing machine delivers exceptional performance for repairs, dressmaking, and home furnishing projects.

Specifications:

  • Price: 14,901 (MRP 15,490 4% Off)

  • Stitch Functions: 71

  • Stitch Styles: 37

  • Light Source: LED

  • Needle Threading: Automatic

  • Material: Plastic

  • Weight: 7350 grams

Pros Cons
Easy threading saves time Issues with foot pedal
Durable and strong construction Thread tension knob may not functional
Convenient and feature rich
Quick set bobbin system
Bright LED light for visibility

What's in the box?

  • 1 Sewing Machine 

User’s Testimonial: "I've been using this machine for over 6 months now. I love it. I'm glad I purchased it. I have had a few issues with it now and again but that's mainly my fault for not using the right settings and such. Overall, it has everything you could possibly need from your sewing machine, especially if you're a beginner."

Why it's worth buying: With its versatile stitching options, ease of use, and durable construction, this Brother Sewing Machine earns its worth, reflected in its impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

Shop Now!

6. Bernette Sew & Go 5-70 Watt - 97 Stitch Functions

The Bernette Sew & Go 5-70 Watt Electric Sewing Machine combines Swiss design with functionality. With 23 in-built stitches and 60 stitch functions, it offers versatility for various sewing projects. Featuring automatic zig-zag capability and fully variable stitch width and length, it ensures precise and customizable stitching. The machine includes convenient features like a one-step buttonhole, free arm sewing, LED light, and auto needle threader for efficient sewing. With a metal frame and ABS plastic outer body, it promises durability and reliability for years to come.

Specifications 

  • Price: 15,989 (MRP 22,500 29% Off)

  • Brand: Bernette 

  • Stitch Package: 23 Stitches

  • Stitch Width: Fully Variable

  • Buttonhole: 1-Step

  • Presser Feet: 5 Included

  • Needle Threader: Automatic

Pros Cons
Easy thread management Moderate built-in stitch variety
Swift buttonhole creation Limited stitch width adjustment
Includes multiple presser feet
User-friendly automatic needle threading
Comfortable and easy to use

What's in the box?

  • Sewing Machine

  • Standard Accessories including Presser Foot and Foot Controller

  • Instruction manual

  • Dust cover

User’s Testimonial: "I am happy with this machine and am glad I bought it. It works smoothly and the foot control is responsive, easy to control and slow can be slow and it goes smoothly to fast . I had a query when I received it and rang the helpline number supplied with the machine, their response was very clear and helpful."

Why it's worth buying: With a commendable 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for sewing enthusiasts.

Shop Now!

7. HAITRAL NEW Mini Portable Functional Machine for Home

The HAITRAL NEW Mini Portable Functional Machine for Home is an ideal choice for beginners and travel enthusiasts. With two-speed control and automatic bobbin winding, it offers convenience for quick sewing projects. This lightweight and portable machine can be powered by either a power adapter or batteries, making it suitable for on-the-go use. Equipped with a foot pedal for easy control, it's versatile enough to handle various fabrics, from canvas to denim, for clothing, personalised projects, and DIY home decor like curtains and pillows.

Specifications 

  • Price: 3,999 (MRP 9,999 60% Off)

  • Brand: HAITRAL 

  • Power Source: Electric or Battery

  • Speed Control: Dual

  • Thread: Double

  • Portability: Lightweight, Portable

  • Bobbin: Automatic Winding

Pros Cons
Lightweight, easy to carry Not suitable for heavy-duty projects
Dual speed control for versatility
Can be powered by battery or electric
Convenient automatic bobbin winding

What's in the box?

  • Sewing Machine

User’s Testimonial: "This machine comes pre-threaded, is easy to use and the instructions are clear. Roughly half an hour into using the machine, the little lightbulb went out (burned) on me. I immediately contacted the seller and have been met with quick and courteous service. I received a new one in the mail after a couple of interactions back and forth. I only wish that this machine came with a reverse sewing capability!."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility, convenience, and portability, making it perfect for beginners and on-the-go sewing projects.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are computerised sewing machines better than mechanical ones?

  • Computerised sewing machines offer advanced features like programmable stitch patterns and automatic tension adjustment, while mechanical machines are often simpler to operate and maintain, making the choice dependent on your preferences and sewing requirements.

What accessories do I need for my sewing machine?

  • Essential accessories for sewing machines include various presser feet for different stitching techniques, extra bobbins and needles, fabric scissors, a seam ripper, and measuring tools to enhance your sewing experience and tackle a wide range of projects.

How often should I service my sewing machine?

  • It's recommended to service your sewing machine annually or every 100 hours of use to ensure optimal performance, including cleaning, oiling, and adjusting tension settings, which can extend the machine's lifespan and prevent costly repairs.

Can I use my sewing machine to sew thick fabrics like denim or leather?

  • Yes, but you may need a sewing machine with a heavy-duty motor and specialized needles and presser feet designed for sewing thick fabrics to ensure smooth and consistent stitching without damaging the machine.

How do I troubleshoot common sewing machine issues like thread bunching or skipped stitches?

  • Common sewing machine issues can often be resolved by checking the threading, needle condition, tension settings, and ensuring the machine is clean and properly maintained, while consulting the user manual or online tutorials for specific troubleshooting steps.

The Bottom Line

Sewing machines play a vital role in fostering creativity, enabling users to bring their fabric-based visions to life with ease and precision. Our carefully curated list of recommendations offers a diverse range of options tailored to different skill levels and preferences, ensuring that you find the perfect sewing companion to suit your needs. With our recommended sewing machines, you can embark on your sewing endeavours with confidence, knowing that you have chosen quality, versatility, and reliability.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

