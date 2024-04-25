7 Best Sewing Machines Brands for Home Use in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
The DIY culture is flourishing like never before. Influencers, fashion students, and homemakers alike are embracing the art of crafting garments from scratch, driven by a desire for uniqueness and self-expression. This surge in homemade fashion has sparked a renewed interest in sewing, with enthusiasts seeking the best tools to bring their creative visions to life.
Amidst this burgeoning trend, the choice of the best sewing machine is critical. Whether you're a seasoned seamstress or a beginner exploring stitches and seams, finding the best sewing machine for home use can make all the difference. From bustling urban centres to serene rural landscapes, the desire to adorn homes with tailor-made creations is palpable.
To cater to this growing need and to empower enthusiasts in their stitching endeavours, we have narrowed down the best sewing machine brands in india. Our selection encompasses a diverse array of options, ranging from beginner-friendly models to advanced machines equipped with cutting-edge features to aid aspiring tailors in making informed decisions.
So without any delay, let us walk you through some of the best sewing machines, ensuring your creative aspirations are met with the perfect stitch.
Factors to consider when purchasing a sewing machine from top brand
Purpose and Skill Level: Determine whether you're a beginner or seasoned seamstress, and whether the machine will primarily serve basic household needs or more intricate projects. Brands often offer models tailored to different skill levels.
Features and Functions: Assess the array of features offered by the brand, such as built-in stitches, buttonholers, automatic threading, and speed control. Choose a machine with features that complement your sewing requirements and workflow.
Durability and Reliability: Reputation matters. Research the brand's track record for producing durable, reliable machines. User reviews and expert opinions can offer valuable insights into the longevity and performance of different models.
Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and intuitive controls can significantly enhance your sewing experience, especially if you're a novice. Consider factors like ease of threading, bobbin winding, and stitch selection.
Versatility: Look for a sewing machine that offers versatility to accommodate various types of fabrics and sewing techniques. Adjustable presser foot pressure, stitch length, and width settings can enhance adaptability.
Size and Portability: Depending on your workspace and storage limitations, assess the size and portability of the sewing machine. Compact, lightweight models are ideal for smaller spaces or sewing on the go.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We assess each sewing machine's performance based on factors such as stitch quality, speed, and versatility across different fabrics and projects.
Strengths and Weaknesses Analysis: We meticulously analyse the strengths and weaknesses of each sewing machine, providing insights into its standout features and areas for improvement to help you make an informed decision.
Brand Reputation: We prioritise sewing machine brands with a proven track record of excellence, reliability, and innovation in the industry, ensuring you invest in a trusted and reputable product.
User Reviews: We carefully consider user feedback and reviews from individuals who have hands-on experience with the sewing machines, offering valuable insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.
Value Assessment: Our experts conduct a comprehensive value assessment, weighing the features, performance, durability, and pricing of each sewing machine to determine its overall value proposition and cost-effectiveness for your needs.
Below is a list of best sewing machine brands for home use in India
The SINGER Making The Cut Sewing Machine M3330 in metallic blue is a powerhouse for beginners and seasoned sewists alike. With 97 stitch applications, including basic, stretch, and decorative stitches, it effortlessly handles various fabrics. The 70W powerful motor ensures swift stitching at 800 stitches per minute. Its durable full metal frame provides stability, while the adjustable stitch length and width allow for customised patterns. Featuring a built-in needle threader and simple one-step buttonhole, this machine simplifies sewing tasks. Plus, it comes with four presser feet and a range of accessories for versatile crafting.
Specifications:
Price: 17,999 (
MRP 22,00018% Off)
Brand: SINGER
Stitch Applications: 97 Stitches
Motor Power: 70W
Frame Material: Alloy Steel
Power Source: Corded Electric
Feed Dog: Six Rows
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable alloy steel frame
|Complex for absolute beginners
|Consistent one-step buttonhole
|Corded electric limits portability
|Simple and easy to use
|Powerful motor
|Versatile stitching options
What's in the box?
Sewing Machine
Accessory Kit
4 Presser Feet
User’s Testimonial: "I'm over the moon with my new sewing machine! This baby is a dream to use - so smooth and easy to operate. The build quality is simply superb, it's clear this is made to last. My only tiny gripe is that the packaging left a little to be desired - I was worried it might arrive damaged. But thankfully the machine itself is perfect! Despite the less-than-ideal box situation, I'm thrilled with my purchase overall."
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.5-star rating on Amazon reflects its reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for all skill levels.
The Usha Janome Dream Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine is a perfect choice for beginners. With 6 built-in stitches and 7 applications, including lace fixing and quilting, it offers versatility. The compact design with a handle makes it portable, while the free arm allows for circular stitching. The machine features a dial for easy pattern selection and comes with a range of accessories. Additionally, it includes complementary sewing lessons in nine languages, making it a comprehensive package for sewing enthusiasts.
Specifications:
Price: 10,799 (
MRP 11,4005% Off)
Brand: Usha
Power Source: Electric
Stitch Functions: 14
Stitch Width: 5 mm
Bobbin System: Auto tripping
Sewing Speed: 550 SPM
Needle Threading: Manual
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and portable
|Manual needle threading
|Easy pattern selection dial
|No pressure adjustor feature
|Compact free arm design
|Handy and easy to use
|Affordable price
|Looks lovely and attractive
What's in the box?
Sewing Machine
Instruction manual
Warranty card
User’s Testimonial: "Started learning to use this machine. Easily I am able to handle and learning it. No default I found in it. Starter who wants to learn sewing machine best to take this. Good features it has."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, this sewing machine offers reliability and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for both beginners and experienced sewists alike.
The Akiara - Makes Life Easy Stitching Machine is a versatile sewing companion, offering 20 stitch patterns including zig zag and pico stitches for various fabric types and designs. Its reverse stitch feature allows for reinforcing seams or correcting mistakes. The machine's heavy metal frame ensures stability and durability, while the compact design makes it portable. With options for foot pedal or auto sewing mode, this machine is perfect for home tailoring and basic sewing needs.
Specifications:
Price: 7,499 (
MRP 14,99950% Off)
Brand: Akiara
Power Source: Electric Corded
Material: ABS
Stitch Patterns: 20
Frame: Heavy Metal
Dimensions: 7.6D x 31W x 25.8H cm
Weight: 3300 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent build quality and performance
|Speed could be improved
|Smooth and easy to use
|Limited to basic sewing tasks
|Lightweight and economical
|User-friendly design
|Provides comfort when stitching
|Offers embroidery capability
What's in the box?
Sewing Machine
Foot Pedal
1 Adapter
User’s Testimonial: "The machine is very lightweight but solidly built. Easy to operate and learn on. It can do many stitching patterns but doesn’t work as well for thick materials but one can still manage (understandably so as it is a simple home machine) Overall a good machine that is easy to use and lightweight to carry."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its versatile stitching options, sturdy metal frame, and positive customer feedback, with 60% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.
The CHILLAXPLUS sewing machine for home tailoring is a compact and versatile solution for your stitching needs. With support for both AC/DC power and batteries, it offers flexibility for use anywhere. Featuring double thread design for stronger stitching and a speed control button, it ensures precision and ease of use. This portable sewing machine comes with essential accessories, making it perfect for beginners. Covered by a two-year warranty, it guarantees peace of mind for your home tailoring projects.
Specifications:
Price: 1,119 (
MRP 2,49952% Off)
Brand: CHILLAXPLUS
Power Source: Dual Power
Weight: Lightweight
Accessories: Sewing Kit Included
Warranty: Two Years
Stitching: Double Threads
Control: Speed Button
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and lightweight
|Foot pedal sensitivity varies
|Easy to use for beginners
|Can be too small for some
|Dual power source option
|Strong stitching capability
|Speed control helps with precision
What's in the box?
1 Sewing Machine
1 Foot Pedal
1 Adaptor
1 Needle
1 Thread Puller and 4 Bobbins
User’s Testimonial: "The sewing was neat and at ease, easy to use, I'll come back after a month for an update. I just bought a sewing machine. Go for it if you need something for domestic use."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its versatile stitching options, sturdy metal frame, and positive customer feedback, with 60% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.
The Brother GS-3700 Sewing Machine is a reliable choice for both beginners and experienced sewists. With 71 stitch functions and 37 stitches, it offers versatility for various sewing projects. The LED light provides clear visibility, while the automatic needle threader and quick-set bobbin system ensure effortless sewing. Included accessories such as the instructional DVD and picot foot enhance usability. Durable and user-friendly, this sewing machine delivers exceptional performance for repairs, dressmaking, and home furnishing projects.
Specifications:
Price: 14,901 (
MRP 15,4904% Off)
Stitch Functions: 71
Stitch Styles: 37
Light Source: LED
Needle Threading: Automatic
Material: Plastic
Weight: 7350 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy threading saves time
|Issues with foot pedal
|Durable and strong construction
|Thread tension knob may not functional
|Convenient and feature rich
|Quick set bobbin system
|Bright LED light for visibility
What's in the box?
1 Sewing Machine
User’s Testimonial: "I've been using this machine for over 6 months now. I love it. I'm glad I purchased it. I have had a few issues with it now and again but that's mainly my fault for not using the right settings and such. Overall, it has everything you could possibly need from your sewing machine, especially if you're a beginner."
Why it's worth buying: With its versatile stitching options, ease of use, and durable construction, this Brother Sewing Machine earns its worth, reflected in its impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
The Bernette Sew & Go 5-70 Watt Electric Sewing Machine combines Swiss design with functionality. With 23 in-built stitches and 60 stitch functions, it offers versatility for various sewing projects. Featuring automatic zig-zag capability and fully variable stitch width and length, it ensures precise and customizable stitching. The machine includes convenient features like a one-step buttonhole, free arm sewing, LED light, and auto needle threader for efficient sewing. With a metal frame and ABS plastic outer body, it promises durability and reliability for years to come.
Specifications
Price: 15,989 (
MRP 22,50029% Off)
Brand: Bernette
Stitch Package: 23 Stitches
Stitch Width: Fully Variable
Buttonhole: 1-Step
Presser Feet: 5 Included
Needle Threader: Automatic
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy thread management
|Moderate built-in stitch variety
|Swift buttonhole creation
|Limited stitch width adjustment
|Includes multiple presser feet
|User-friendly automatic needle threading
|Comfortable and easy to use
What's in the box?
Sewing Machine
Standard Accessories including Presser Foot and Foot Controller
Instruction manual
Dust cover
User’s Testimonial: "I am happy with this machine and am glad I bought it. It works smoothly and the foot control is responsive, easy to control and slow can be slow and it goes smoothly to fast . I had a query when I received it and rang the helpline number supplied with the machine, their response was very clear and helpful."
Why it's worth buying: With a commendable 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for sewing enthusiasts.
The HAITRAL NEW Mini Portable Functional Machine for Home is an ideal choice for beginners and travel enthusiasts. With two-speed control and automatic bobbin winding, it offers convenience for quick sewing projects. This lightweight and portable machine can be powered by either a power adapter or batteries, making it suitable for on-the-go use. Equipped with a foot pedal for easy control, it's versatile enough to handle various fabrics, from canvas to denim, for clothing, personalised projects, and DIY home decor like curtains and pillows.
Specifications
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 9,99960% Off)
Brand: HAITRAL
Power Source: Electric or Battery
Speed Control: Dual
Thread: Double
Portability: Lightweight, Portable
Bobbin: Automatic Winding
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight, easy to carry
|Not suitable for heavy-duty projects
|Dual speed control for versatility
|Can be powered by battery or electric
|Convenient automatic bobbin winding
What's in the box?
Sewing Machine
User’s Testimonial: "This machine comes pre-threaded, is easy to use and the instructions are clear. Roughly half an hour into using the machine, the little lightbulb went out (burned) on me. I immediately contacted the seller and have been met with quick and courteous service. I received a new one in the mail after a couple of interactions back and forth. I only wish that this machine came with a reverse sewing capability!."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility, convenience, and portability, making it perfect for beginners and on-the-go sewing projects.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are computerised sewing machines better than mechanical ones?
Computerised sewing machines offer advanced features like programmable stitch patterns and automatic tension adjustment, while mechanical machines are often simpler to operate and maintain, making the choice dependent on your preferences and sewing requirements.
What accessories do I need for my sewing machine?
Essential accessories for sewing machines include various presser feet for different stitching techniques, extra bobbins and needles, fabric scissors, a seam ripper, and measuring tools to enhance your sewing experience and tackle a wide range of projects.
How often should I service my sewing machine?
It's recommended to service your sewing machine annually or every 100 hours of use to ensure optimal performance, including cleaning, oiling, and adjusting tension settings, which can extend the machine's lifespan and prevent costly repairs.
Can I use my sewing machine to sew thick fabrics like denim or leather?
Yes, but you may need a sewing machine with a heavy-duty motor and specialized needles and presser feet designed for sewing thick fabrics to ensure smooth and consistent stitching without damaging the machine.
How do I troubleshoot common sewing machine issues like thread bunching or skipped stitches?
Common sewing machine issues can often be resolved by checking the threading, needle condition, tension settings, and ensuring the machine is clean and properly maintained, while consulting the user manual or online tutorials for specific troubleshooting steps.
The Bottom Line
Sewing machines play a vital role in fostering creativity, enabling users to bring their fabric-based visions to life with ease and precision. Our carefully curated list of recommendations offers a diverse range of options tailored to different skill levels and preferences, ensuring that you find the perfect sewing companion to suit your needs. With our recommended sewing machines, you can embark on your sewing endeavours with confidence, knowing that you have chosen quality, versatility, and reliability.
