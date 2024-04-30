10 Best Tinted Sunscreens For all Skin Types in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out for its advanced mineral protection, lightweight feel, and universal tint that matches most skin tones, providing broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection in a fast-absorbing, matte-finish formula.
Best for Oily Skin: Claire offers very high UVA/UVB anti-shine protection with a fluid texture that is light as water, making it ideal for oily skin types. It is water-resistant and leaves no white cast.
Best for Dry Skin: is perfect for dry skin with its moisturising properties, including hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It offers a sheer tint to even out skin tone while providing broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection.
Best Budget: is a cost-effective option that provides essential sun protection while also hydrating and restoring the skin's natural barrier with its ceramide-rich formula.
Sunscreen stands as a frontline defence against various skin problems, ranging from the ominous threat of skin cancer to the everyday onslaught of environmental stressors. Dermatologists and Beauty influencers have emerged as formidable forces within the skincare industry, relentlessly advocating for the use of the .
Yet, amidst the myriad of sunscreen options available, you might ponder: why opt for a tinted version? The answer lies in the added benefits tinted sunscreens offer.
While traditional sunscreens shield against harmful UV rays, tinted formulations provide an extra layer of perks. They not only offer sun protection but also provide subtle coverage, evening out skin tone and minimising imperfections.
This dual functionality eliminates the need for additional makeup, making them ideal for those seeking a simplified skincare routine. Moreover, tinted sunscreens cater to diverse skin types, offering solutions for oily, , and alike.
By seamlessly blending skincare with cosmetics, tinted sunscreens offer a convenient and effective solution for daily sun protection and enhanced skin appearance.
To simplify your search for the perfect tinted sunscreen, we've meticulously narrowed down the best options suited for various skin types and preferences. Whether you're battling oily skin or seeking hydration for dry skin, we've got you covered with our curated selection.
Factors to consider when shopping for a tinted sunscreen
Skin Type: Assess your skin type to determine the formulation that suits you best. For oily skin, opt for oil-free or mattifying tinted sunscreens to prevent excess shine. Dry skin may benefit from hydrating or moisturizing formulations to maintain skin moisture.
Sun Protection: Check the SPF (Sun Protection Factor) rating to ensure adequate protection against harmful UV rays. Look for broad-spectrum tinted sunscreens that shield against both UVA and UVB rays, with an SPF of 30 or higher for daily use.
Ingredients: Examine the ingredient list for skin-friendly components such as antioxidants (e.g., vitamin E, green tea extract) for added protection against environmental stressors. Mineral-based tinted sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are suitable for sensitive skin.
Coverage: Determine the level of coverage you desire. Tinted sunscreens offer varying degrees of coverage, from sheer to medium, depending on the formulation. Choose one that provides the desired level of coverage for your skin concerns.
Texture and Finish: Consider the texture and finish of the tinted sunscreen. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas are preferable for comfortable wear, especially in hot and humid climates. Additionally, decide between a matte or dewy finish based on your skin type and preference.
Longevity: Evaluate the longevity of the tinted sunscreen to ensure it stays put throughout the day. Water-resistant formulas are ideal for outdoor activities or extended sun exposure, providing reliable protection without constant reapplication.
Colour Match: Select a tinted sunscreen that matches your skin tone or offers adjustable shades to avoid a mismatched or ashy appearance. Test the product on your jawline or inner wrist to find the closest match to your natural skin tone.
Non-Comedogenic: If you're prone to acne or breakouts, opt for non-comedogenic tinted sunscreens that won't clog pores or exacerbate existing skin issues.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Performance Assessment: We rigorously evaluated each tinted sunscreen based on its performance across various criteria, including sun protection efficacy, coverage, longevity, and skin compatibility. Products that excelled in these areas were prioritized for inclusion in our list.
User Feedback: We paid close attention to user reviews and feedback to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction levels. Products with overwhelmingly positive reviews and endorsements from satisfied users were given preference.
Brand Credibility: We considered the credibility and reputation of the brands behind the tinted sunscreens. Established brands with a track record of producing high-quality skincare products and adhering to rigorous safety standards were prioritized.
Price: While quality is paramount, we also took into account the affordability of the tinted sunscreens. Our list includes options that offer excellent value for money, catering to a range of budgets without compromising on performance or efficacy.
Dermatologists Recommended: Products endorsed by skincare experts for their effectiveness, safety, and suitability for various skin types were given priority, ensuring that you have access to dermatologist-recommended formulations.
Below is a list of best tinted sunscreens for all skin types in India
Experience sun protection and hydration like never before with CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30. This dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen boasts 100% mineral filters, offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Formulated with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, it nourishes and moisturises all skin types, leaving behind a sheer, natural glow.
Specifications:
Price: 1,990 (
MRP 2,79929% Off)
Brand: CeraVe
Sun Protection: SPF 30
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide
Net Quantity: 50g
Fragrance: Unscented
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight, non-greasy formula
|May leave a slight white cast
|Dermatologist recommended
|Some may feel it is too sticky
|Provides broad-spectrum protection
|Soothes and calms the skin
|Gives a healthy glow
User’s Testimonial: "This is fantastic. Really good light coverage which is all I need but the formula is so good that it would be suitable for layering. I’m neutral and it adds a touch of warmth without being orange. As usual another fantastic product from cerave, no fuss, good ingredients and reasonable price. Another good point, no eye irritation as with other similar products."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 54,000 satisfied users, this tinted sunscreen offers effective sun protection and hydration, making it a worthwhile investment for radiant, healthy skin.
La Roche-Posay's Anthelios 50 Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid is a dermatologist-recommended sunscreen featuring 100% mineral filters and Cell-OX ShieldTM antioxidant technology for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence. With a lightweight, matte-finish formula and universal tint, it adds a natural radiance to your skin while keeping it protected.
Specifications
Price: 3,299 (
MRP 4,99934% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
Sun Protection: SPF 50
Skin Type: Sensitive
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide
Net Quantity: 50 ml
Fragrance: None
Water resistance: 40 minutes
Texture: Lightweight, matte
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and fast-absorbing
|Limited shade range
|Water-resistant formula
|Too liquidy for some
|Non greasy and non sticky
|Recommended by dermatologist
|Blends well with skin tones
User’s Testimonial: "My second time ordering this product. I use this sunscreen daily and it is so light that it feels like I am not wearing anything on my face. Good enough coverage so that I do not need foundation."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it offers effective sun protection with a lightweight, fragrance-free formula, supported by a high satisfaction rate, with 75% of users awarding it a 5-star rating on Amazon.
The Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a technological marvel offering very high UVA/UVB anti-shine protection with a dry touch finish. This oil-free formula, suitable for all skin types, combines fluidity with efficacy, ensuring even coverage and prevention of premature skin aging. A must-have for sun defense and mattified skin.
Specifications:
Price: 1,765
Brand: Bioderma
Sun Protection: SPF 50+
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: UVA/UVB Filters
Net Quantity: 40 ml
Fragrance: Fragrance-free
Water Resistance: Water resistant
Texture: Dry touch
|Pros
|Cons
|High SPF protection
|May not be suitable for darker skin tones
|Non-greasy, dry touch finish
|Lightweight, fluid texture
|Easily spreads over the skin
|Gives off a glowy and dewy finish
User’s Testimonial: "My pigmentation made me choose this sunscreen and it’s doing its job of hiding my spots as well as sunscreen…the texture is good and it gets absorbed easily..won’t cover the spots hundred percent but still fades them away and gives a smooth finish."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many for effective sun defence and skin compatibility.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 is your solution for acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation-prone skin. Its tinted formula evens skin tone, while niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and zinc promote healthy-looking skin. Lightweight, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free, it protects against UVA/UVB rays and reduces blemishes for a smooth, radiant complexion.
Specifications
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 5,99917% Off)
Brand: EltaMD
Sun Protection: SPF 46
Skin Type: All Types
Active Ingredients: Zinc, Niacinamide
Net Quantity: 48 grams
Fragrance: Fragrance-free
Water Resistance: Water resistant
Texture: Lightweight, Tinted
|Pros
|Cons
|Non-comedogenic formula
|Slightly pricey for some users
|Helps reduce blemishes and discoloration
|Lightweight and easy to apply
|Effective SPF protection
|Even skin tone with tint
|Contains beneficial niacinamide and zinc
User’s Testimonial: "For me it's the best tinted sunscreen (and I've tried a lot of it). Pump
system that allows the product to remain well preserved and in addition to that a pump gives the exact amount necessary for each application it is just perfect. And the list of ingredients is superb."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high Amazon rating and unrivaled effectiveness in its segment, despite being a bit pricey.
The belif's UV Protector Multi Sunscreen+ is a luxurious SPF 50+ tinted lotion packed with hydrating multi-vitamins. This water and sweat-resistant formula not only offers powerful UV protection but also smoothens and evens skin texture with a matte finish. Enriched with woodbine, molokia, and noni, it provides antioxidant, calming, and anti-blemish properties, making it suitable for all skin types.
Specifications
Price: 2,249 (
MRP 2,99025% Off)
Brand: Belif
Sun Protection: SPF 50+
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Multi-vitamins
Net Quantity: 50 ml
Fragrance: Unscented
Water resistance: Resistant
Texture: Lightweight, matte
|Pros
|Cons
|Smoothens and evens skin tone
|May be too matte for some
|Moisturising and hydrating
|May not suit all skin types
|Provides reliable sun protection
|Works well as a makeup primer
|Natural beige colour complements any complexion
User’s Testimonial: "I love this and it’s tinted so I use it also as a foundation as well as a sunscreen. I have skin that can break out, but so far this hasn’t broken my skin out. I like that it goes on smooth and blends well. No need to buy a foundation now. I recommend it!!!!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness and versatility, boasting a 4.5-star rating and Amazon's Choice recognition.
Shield your skin with RAS Luxury Oils Solaris Daily Defence Mineral Sunscreen, offering SPF 50 and PA+++ protection. This non-greasy formula, suitable for all skin types, provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection without leaving a white cast. Enriched with natural botanicals like red algae, beetroot extract, and rosehip oil, it moisturises and nourishes the skin while preventing sun damage.
Specifications
Price: 1,474 (
MRP 2,15031% Off)
Brand: RAS Luxury Oils
Sun Protection: SPF 50, PA+++
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Botanical Extracts
Net Quantity: 50 ml
Water resistance: Yes
Texture: Non-greasy, Lightweight
|Pros
|Cons
|No white cast
|Mild fragrance
|Nourishing botanical ingredients
|May not suit oily skin
|Water-resistant formula
|Provides even skin tone
|Effectively shields the skin from UV rays
|Non-greasy and non-sticky
User’s Testimonial: "Sunscreen is the holy grail of the skincare regime which I have been ignoring all these years. I tried Solaris since a friend suggested this and I am in love. -It has broad spectrum UVA & UVB protection and the best part being it has no white cast. I have acne-prone skin but so far no breakouts. Also love the fact that it is sweet resistant! Thumbs up to this product!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness and versatility, boasting a 4.5-star rating and Amazon's Choice recognition.
Protect your skin with RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen, a 100% mineral-based SPF 50 PA+++ protection. Its universal tint blends seamlessly on all skin tones, providing broad-spectrum UVA, UVB, and IR protection without leaving a white cast. Lightweight, water-resistant, and paraben-free, it's suitable for all skin types, ensuring long-lasting sun defence with a smooth, mousse-like texture.
Specifications
Price: 695
Brand: RE' EQUIL
Sun Protection: SPF 50+
Skin Type: All Skin
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide
Net Quantity: 50 grams
Water resistance: Water Resistant
Texture: Lightweight, Mousse-like
|Pros
|Cons
|Blends well with all skin tones
|Smell may not be suit some people
|Lightweight and non-greasy formula
|Can be difficult to evenly spread
|Adequate sun protection
|Provides a matte and glowy finish
|Calms the skin effectively
User’s Testimonial: "Applies easily, and makes skin look nice when applied. I, of course, can't be sure about the amount of sun protection it provides, though I've not had any reason to doubt it either. Haven't faced any sunburn or tan while using this. Also, I'm very happy that it's a fragrance-free mineral sunscreen."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its broad-spectrum protection and universal tint. Rated 4.1 stars and an Amazon Choice product.
Brinton UV Doux SPF 50 PA+++ Mineral Based Sunscreen Gel is a breakthrough formulation offering India's first mineral-tinted sunscreen with no white cast. This physical sunscreen provides UVA/UVB protection, blocks 98% of UVB rays, and is water-resistant. Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin and children above 3 years old.
Specifications
Price: 703 (
MRP 79912% Off)
Brand: Brinton
Sun Protection: SPF 50 PA+++
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide
Net Quantity: 50 grams
Fragrance: Unscented
Water resistance: Water resistant
Texture: Gel-based
|Pros
|Cons
|Water-resistant formula
|May feet sticky to some
|No white cast
|May require frequent reapplication
|Lightweight and absorbs quickly
|Provides enough protection
|Gives off a makeup subtle look
User’s Testimonial: "This is an amazing tinted sunscreen. You don't have to apply tons of products now. I am using this sunscreen for no makeup look. Totally worth the price and gives enough protection. Must have."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective UVA/UVB protection, suitability for all skin types, and non-acnegenic, water-resistant formula.
Uniqaya Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ offers comprehensive protection against UVA, UVB, IR, and blue light rays while nourishing the skin with natural ingredients like avocado oil and carrot seed extract. Its matte texture suits all skin types, providing hydration, sunburn prevention, and anti-aging benefits without harmful chemicals.
Specifications
Price: 699 (
MRP 89922% Off)
Brand: UNIQAYA
Sun Protection: Broad Spectrum
Skin Type: All
Active Ingredients: Plant-based
Net Quantity: 50 grams
Fragrance: Fruity
Water Resistance: Water-resistant
Texture: Matte finish
|Pros
|Cons
|Broad spectrum protection
|May not suit combination skin
|Nourishing plant-based ingredients
|Doesn't blend properly
|Matte finish texture
|Fruity fragrance
|Affordable price
User’s Testimonial: "This is the third time I ordered uniqaya tinted sunscreen. No white cast and no need for concealer after using this because it hides my pigmentation. It has a velvet texture that is non greasy, dust and other micro particles do not stick to the face which generally stick with greasy sunscreen. Overall few sunscreens are available in the market which protects white/blue light which penetrate in skin even deeper than UV rays, it is among the one which protect me from blue light and from infrared also."
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with a 4.2-star rating, it offers reliable sun protection and skincare benefits.
The Pink Foundry Matte Moisturising Mineral Tinted Sunscreen is a hydrating SPF 30 PA+++ shield against UVA and UVB rays. Infused with zinc oxide, shea butter, and cucumber, this water-resistant sunscreen offers natural coverage with a non-greasy matte finish, perfect for all skin types. Protect and nourish your skin effortlessly.
Specifications
Brand: The Pink Foundry
Sun Protection: SPF 30 PA+++
Skin Type: All types
Active Ingredients: Zinc, Shea
Net Quantity: 50g
Fragrance: Nil
Water resistance: 80 minutes
Texture: Matte, non-greasy
|Pros
|Cons
|Hydrating and moisturising formula
|Limited net quantity
|Water-resistant for long-lasting wear
|Matte finish with non greasy feel
|Effective sun protection
|Nourishes and hydrates the skin
User’s Testimonial: "This one not only protects my skin but also doubles up as a tinted moisturiser and doesn't make my skin greasy either. It has a matte finish. I absolutely love that the brand makes paraben free and cruelty-free as well. My new go brand for sure."
Why it's worth buying: It offers effective broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while hydrating and nourishing the skin, making it a valuable addition to your skincare routine for healthy, protected skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can tinted sunscreen replace foundation or makeup?
Tinted sunscreen can provide some coverage similar to foundation or makeup, but it may not offer the same level of coverage or finish. It can be used alone for a natural look or layered under makeup for additional coverage and protection.
Will tinted sunscreen leave a white cast on the skin?
High-quality tinted sunscreens are formulated to blend seamlessly into the skin without leaving a white cast. Look for products with advanced formulations that cater to various skin tones for the best results.
How often should tinted sunscreen be reapplied?
Tinted sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours or more frequently if sweating heavily or swimming, just like regular sunscreen, to maintain adequate protection from the sun's harmful rays.
Can tinted sunscreen help with hyperpigmentation?
Tinted sunscreen with added pigments can help camouflage hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone while providing sun protection. However, it's essential to incorporate other targeted treatments for hyperpigmentation as part of a comprehensive skincare routine.
Does tinted sunscreen provide adequate sun protection?
Tinted sunscreen with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) and broad-spectrum protection can effectively shield the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, providing comprehensive sun protection when applied correctly.
In Conclusion
Tinted sunscreens prove to be a versatile solution for both sun protection and skin coverage, making them a valuable addition to any skincare routine. With their ability to provide broad-spectrum UV protection while evening out skin tone, tinted sunscreens offer a convenient way to achieve a natural, radiant complexion while safeguarding against sun damage. Considering the diverse range of options available, selecting a tinted sunscreen from our list of recommendations ensures not only effective sun protection but also the added benefit of skin-nourishing ingredients tailored to various skin types.
