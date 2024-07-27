National

Prime Accused In Killing Of 24-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Arrested From Bhopal

The accused identified as Abhishek was arrested in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where he fled after committing the gruesome murder of Kriti Kumari.

man arrested for killing woman
man arrested for killing woman Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The prime suspect of the Bengaluru murder case was arrested on Saturday in Bhopal. A day after the brutal murder of the 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation came to surface through a CCTV footage. on July 23.

Bengaluru Police had formed three teams to nab the murderer and finally on Saturday, a senior police officer confirmed about the arrest to PTI saying, "Yes, he has been arrested."

The murder took place on July 23 when Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kumari who hailed from Bihar.

The victim was staying with another woman and some reports suggest that the man was her roomate's old boyfriend.

What Did The CCTV Footage Show?

In the video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag.

He then knocked on the door and, later, drags a woman out. The victim resisted the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slit her throat and ran away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women in the building came to the spot, but could not save her.

Kumari was reportedly working in a private company in Bengaluru.

