The 5 Best Sunscreens for Combination Skin in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: SPF 60 offers broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection in a non-greasy, oil-free formula suitable for acne-prone and oily skin. With Cell-Ox Shield® technology, it defends against UVA/UVB rays and free radicals, making it a top choice for comprehensive sun protection.
Best Budget: Lotion SPF 50 provides superior broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a water-light, refreshing feel. This wallet-friendly option absorbs excess oil, reduces shine, and leaves skin looking healthy and moisturized for up to eight hours.
Understanding skin care can be tricky, especially when you have combination skin—a blend of oily and dry areas that requires a delicate balance. Indian climate oscillates between humid and dry, and finding the right sunscreen can be even more difficult.
Combination skin presents a unique challenge, as different areas of the face have different needs. The T-zone, which includes the forehead, nose, and chin, tends to be oily, while the cheeks may be dry or normal. Sunscreen plays a crucial role in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, premature aging, and skin cancer. However, finding a sunscreen that addresses both the oily and dry areas without causing breakouts or excessive greasiness can be a daunting task.
That's why we've compiled this detailed guide to help you discover the best sunscreens for combination skin available in the Indian market. For those with combination skin, the ideal sunscreen should offer broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays while remaining lightweight and non-comedogenic. Additionally, it should provide hydration to dry areas without adding excess shine to oily zones.
In this guide, we aim to demystify the process, empowering readers to make informed choices tailored to their unique skincare needs. Whether you're battling the scorching heat of summer or the harsh glare of winter sun helping to find the best sunscreens for combination skin in India.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a sunscreen for combination skin
SPF Level: Opt for a sunscreen with a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 to protect against both UVA and UVB rays. Higher SPF levels provide increased protection, especially in the intense Indian sun.
Non-Comedogenic Formula: Look for sunscreens labeled as non-comedogenic or oil-free to prevent clogging pores and exacerbating oiliness in the T-zone.
Hydration: Seek sunscreens with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin to nourish dry areas of the skin without exacerbating oiliness.
Matte Finish: Consider sunscreens with a matte finish to help control shine in oily areas, providing a smooth and even complexion throughout the day.
Water Resistance: If you lead an active lifestyle or anticipate sweating, opt for a water-resistant sunscreen to ensure prolonged protection, particularly during outdoor activities or exercise.
Compatibility with Other Products: Ensure the sunscreen is compatible with other skincare products in your routine, such as moisturizers or makeup, to avoid any potential interactions or adverse effects.
Longevity: Choose a sunscreen with long-lasting effectiveness to minimize the need for frequent reapplication, especially during prolonged sun exposure.
Dermatologist Recommended: Consider seeking recommendations from dermatologists or skincare professionals, particularly if you have specific concerns or sensitivities related to combination skin.
How we picked them for you
SPF and Formulation Analysis: We evaluated each sunscreen's SPF level, formulation, and ingredients to ensure they provide effective protection against both UVA and UVB rays while addressing the needs of combination skin.
Texture and Finish Assessment: We assessed the texture and finish of each sunscreen to ensure they are lightweight, non-greasy, and provide a matte or non-shiny appearance suitable for combination skin.
User Reviews and Feedback: We scoured user reviews and feedback from individuals with combination skin who have tried various sunscreens, considering their experiences and preferences.
Brand Reputation and Trustworthiness: We considered the reputation and trustworthiness of the brands behind the sunscreen products, selecting those known for their commitment to quality and efficacy.
Value for Money: Finally, we assessed the overall value for money offered by each sunscreen, considering factors such as price, quantity, and performance to ensure that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on quality.
Below is a list of best sunscreens for combination skin in India
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 provides all-day hydration and powerful protection against UVA and UVB rays. Infused with zinc oxide and hyaluronic acid, this mineral and chemical sunscreen blend offers weightless, non-greasy coverage, perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The fragrance-free, paraben-free formula is ophthalmologist tested and suitable for all skin types. Enriched with essential ceramides, it helps restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier, leaving it velvety soft and smooth. This water-resistant sunscreen absorbs quickly, wears well under makeup, and won't budge during activity, ensuring comfortable sun protection for hours.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 2,99933% Off)
Brand: CeraVe
SPF: 30
Weight: 3 ounces
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide, Hyaluronic Acid
Formula: Water-resistant
Fragrance: Unscented
Skin Types: All
Ceramides: Yes
Pros
Cons
Hydrates effectively
May leave a white cast
Lightweight and non-greasy
Suitable for sensitive skin
Absorbs quickly
Water-resistant up to 80 minutes
User’s Review: I’ve had a couple people comment on how much my face is glowing - not shiny, but it glows and looks so healthy! I love its sheerness and lightness. I use it in combination with Cerave face lotion and my skin looks magnificent. Definitely will be purchasing again!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its hydrating, lightweight formula and suitability for sensitive skin, with a high 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Try it now for effective sun protection with a comfortable feel!
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 combines superior broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with hydrating benefits for a refreshing, non-greasy feel. Formulated with Helioplex Technology, it shields against skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays. Purified Hyaluronic Acid quenches dry skin, maintaining vital hydration throughout the day. This oil-free sunscreen layers invisibly under makeup, leaving no white marks or residue. As a non-comedogenic formula, it won't clog pores, making it ideal for daily use. Incorporate SPF into your skincare routine to protect against early skin aging, ensuring total sun safety every day.
Specifications:
Price: 1,989 (
MRP 2,49920% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
SPF: 50
Texture: Water gel
Volume: 88 ml
Skin Type: Dry
Water Resistance: Yes
Fragrance: Unscented
Non-Greasy: Yes
Pros
Cons
Hydrates skin effectively
Pricey for some
Lightweight and non-greasy
Slightly small volume for frequent use
Layers well under makeup
Provides broad-spectrum UV protection
Water-resistant for prolonged wear
Doesn't clog pores
User’s Review: Using it for the first time and I am quite impressed with the performance, will place an order again well before the tube is empty.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its superior hydration and broad-spectrum UV protection. Rated 4 stars on Amazon for its effective performance and lightweight feel.
EltaMD UV Facial Broad-Spectrum SPF 30+ offers elegant sun protection with a moisturizing formula suitable for daily use. Ideal for moderate to dry skin, it provides UVA/UVB protection while delivering essential hydration. The fragrance-free and paraben-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin, making it a versatile choice for all skin types. With active ingredients like zinc oxide and sodium hyaluronate, it effectively shields against sun damage while retaining moisture and improving skin texture. Wear it alone or under makeup for added sun protection and a nourished, supple complexion all day long.
Specifications:
Price: 4,470 (
MRP 10,49957% Off)
Brand: EltaMD
SPF: SPF 30+
Weight: 3 ounces
Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Hyaluronic acid
Skin type: Dry
Fragrance: Fragrance-free
Product benefits: Moisturizing
Net quantity: 85.0486 grams
Pros
Cons
Moisturizes and protects dry skin
Not water-resistant
Provides broad-spectrum sun protection
Expensive for the quantity
Lightweight and silky texture
Can be worn under makeup
Paraben-free and vegan formula
User’s Review: Excellent product for combination skin that will not leave oily. Struggled finding a decent sunscreen that won’t leave me oily considering the rest of my skin care/moisturiser. Protects skin and works great under makeup daily. Love this brand
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 82% of users awarding it 5 stars on Amazon, its efficacy and customer satisfaction speak volumes. Invest in this sunscreen for reliable sun protection and nourishment, endorsed by the majority of satisfied customers.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60 is a non-greasy, oil-free sunscreen specially formulated for acne-prone and oily skin. With broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection, it shields against harmful UVA/UVB rays while absorbing excess oil and reducing shine. The dry-touch formula leaves a matte finish, making it perfect for daily use. Enhanced with Cell-Ox Shield® technology and antioxidants, it defends skin against free radicals and premature aging. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this sunscreen is dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, ensuring skin safety and protection even in humid conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 2,399 (
MRP 3,49931% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
SPF: 60
Scent: Unscented
Skin Type: Oily
Weight: 68 grams
Net Quantity: 50 ml
Active Ingredient: Zinc Oxide
Water Resistance: Yes
Pros
Cons
High SPF protection
Thick consistency for some
Mattifying and non-greasy
May leave white cast
Absorbs excess oil
Water-resistant for 80 minutes
Antioxidant protection against free radicals
Dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin
User’s Review: It has been one of the best sunscreens I've ever used, sensitive skin, doesn't burn, doesn't look white, easy to fade, doesn't leave my skin greasy. Velvety matte effect. It does not leave the face dry and matte, on the contrary moisturised and great. Recommended
Why it's worth buying: With 4.4 stars from over 15,000 ratings on Amazon, this sunscreen offers reliable oil control and broad-spectrum protection, making it a worthwhile investment for your skincare routine. Protect your skin effectively – try it now!
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50 is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy lotion that provides broad-spectrum sun protection for both face and body. With water and sweat resistance for up to 80 minutes, it ensures long-lasting coverage without leaving a white cast. Formulated for sensitive skin, it is non-comedogenic and feels lightweight and hydrating upon application. Featuring a blend of sunflower extract, rosemary, rice bran extracts, and natural aromatic extracts, it nourishes and defends skin against environmental elements. Free from oxybenzone, it is loved for its fresh scent and skin-friendly formula, making it a trusted choice for all ages.
Specifications:
Price: 3,399 (MRP 6,999 51% Off)
Brand: Supergoop!
SPF: SPF 50
Volume: 71 ml
Water Resistance: 80 minutes
Skin Type: Sensitive
Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene
Pros
Cons
Fast-absorbing non-greasy
May feel sticky in humidity
Lightweight and hydrating
May cause breakouts in some
Water and sweat-resistant
Long-lasting sun protection
Fresh pleasant scent
No white cast
User’s Review: Love this brand and the product. Makes putting on spf feels less of a chore. I only use this on my body and a different spf on my face, as this is great for the body, but feels like it clogs the pores on my face, so I keep it just for my body which I am happy with. I am chocolate brown and it leaves no cast, and I have used this for protection both in the UK and in LA and it worked great. Am on the second bottle! :)
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, this sunscreen delivers top-notch protection and performance. Don't miss out on the sunscreen loved by many – ensure your skin's safety and grab yours today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can sunscreen worsen oily areas while drying out dry patches on combination skin?
The right sunscreen for combination skin offers a balance, hydrating dry areas without exacerbating oiliness. Look for non-comedogenic formulas with lightweight textures to ensure comfort throughout the day.
Will sunscreen cause breakouts or clog pores on combination skin?
Opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic sunscreens to minimize the risk of breakouts and pore congestion. These formulas provide sun protection without aggravating acne-prone areas.
Should I choose a physical or chemical sunscreen for combination skin?
Both physical and chemical sunscreens can work well for combination skin, depending on personal preference. Physical sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide offer gentle protection, while chemical sunscreens provide lightweight coverage with no white cast.
How often should sunscreen be reapplied on combination skin?
Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating, regardless of skin type. This ensures continuous protection against harmful UV rays, especially in sunny or outdoor environments.
Will sunscreen make my skin look greasy or shiny on oily areas?
Look for mattifying or oil-control sunscreens specifically designed for oily skin types. These formulations help absorb excess oil and control shine, leaving the skin with a matte finish.
In Bottom Line
Finding the right sunscreen for combination skin is crucial for maintaining a healthy and balanced complexion. By choosing a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, lightweight texture, and compatibility with makeup, you can effectively shield your skin from harmful UV rays without exacerbating oily or dry areas. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can confidently select a sunscreen tailored to your specific skin care needs. Ensure your skin's safety and well-being by investing in a sunscreen that offers both protection and comfort. Take the first step towards healthier skin today!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change