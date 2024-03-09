The 5 Best Sunscreens for Combination Skin in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 60 offers broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection in a non-greasy, oil-free formula suitable for acne-prone and oily skin. With Cell-Ox Shield® technology, it defends against UVA/UVB rays and free radicals, making it a top choice for comprehensive sun protection.

Best Budget: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 provides superior broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a water-light, refreshing feel. This wallet-friendly option absorbs excess oil, reduces shine, and leaves skin looking healthy and moisturized for up to eight hours.

Understanding skin care can be tricky, especially when you have combination skin—a blend of oily and dry areas that requires a delicate balance. Indian climate oscillates between humid and dry, and finding the right sunscreen can be even more difficult.

Combination skin presents a unique challenge, as different areas of the face have different needs. The T-zone, which includes the forehead, nose, and chin, tends to be oily, while the cheeks may be dry or normal. Sunscreen plays a crucial role in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, premature aging, and skin cancer. However, finding a sunscreen that addresses both the oily and dry areas without causing breakouts or excessive greasiness can be a daunting task.

That's why we've compiled this detailed guide to help you discover the best sunscreens for combination skin available in the Indian market. For those with combination skin, the ideal sunscreen should offer broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays while remaining lightweight and non-comedogenic. Additionally, it should provide hydration to dry areas without adding excess shine to oily zones.

In this guide, we aim to demystify the process, empowering readers to make informed choices tailored to their unique skincare needs. Whether you're battling the scorching heat of summer or the harsh glare of winter sun helping to find the best sunscreens for combination skin in India.