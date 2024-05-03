10 Best Kitchen Chimney Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best kitchen chimney brand with its suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, ensuring efficient smoke and odor removal, making it an ideal choice for a variety of cooking needs.

Best Powerful Suction: Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen chimney boasts a maximum suction power of 1350 m3/hr, combined with filterless and motion sensor technology, providing effective smoke and oil residue removal, perfect for heavy-duty cooking requirements.

Best Low Noise Operation: Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney operates with a maximum noise level of 58 dB, offering a quieter cooking environment while delivering powerful suction and motion sensor control for added convenience.

Best Budget: GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney provides efficient suction with a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, coupled with auto-clean technology and a 7-year motor warranty, making it a cost-effective solution for your kitchen ventilation needs.

The debate between the best kitchen chimney and an exhaust fan often arises. Many individuals lean towards the latter, assuming it's sufficient for maintaining air quality. However, this assumption overlooks the significant advantages a kitchen chimney offers, especially in Indian households where the culinary culture thrives on vibrant spices and aromatic oils.

Contrary to popular belief, a kitchen chimney isn't just a luxury addition but a practical necessity. Positioned strategically above the cooktop, it swiftly eliminates cooking fumes and oil particles as they emerge. This immediate suction not only keeps the kitchen environment free from odours but also prevents grease buildup on surrounding surfaces.

Brands like Faber , Elica , Hindware, and Glen have established themselves as frontrunners in manufacturing high quality kitchen chimneys, offering a diverse range of products including wall-mounted, island, and built-in chimneys, each designed to cater to specific kitchen layouts and cooking needs also under the budget range of 15000 to 20000.

These companies have carved a niche in the market by consistently delivering cutting-edge

chimney designs equipped with advanced features such as auto-clean technology, powerful suction, and sleek aesthetics.

In this article, we'll explore the top contenders in the market, delving into their unique offerings and standout features. By the end of our guide, you'll be well-equipped to make an informed decision and invest in the best kitchen chimney brand for your home.

Things to consider before making a buying decision for kitchen chimney

Kitchen Size and Layout: Assess the dimensions and layout of your kitchen space to determine the appropriate chimney size and installation configuration. Consider factors such as ceiling height, cooktop location, and available wall or ceiling space for mounting.

Suction Power: Opt for a chimney with sufficient suction power to effectively remove smoke, cooking odours, and grease particles from your kitchen. The suction power required depends on factors like kitchen size, frequency of cooking, and the type of cuisine prepared.

Filter Type: Evaluate the type of filters offered by different chimney models, such as baffle filters, cassette filters, or charcoal filters. Baffle filters are ideal for heavy-duty usage and require less frequent cleaning, while charcoal filters are effective at eliminating odours.

Ducted vs. Ductless: Decide whether you prefer a ducted chimney, which expels air outside through a duct system, or a ductless chimney, which recirculates filtered air back into the kitchen. Ducted chimneys offer superior ventilation but require installation near an external wall, whereas ductless chimneys provide flexibility in placement but may require periodic filter replacement.

Noise Level: Consider the noise level generated by the chimney's motor and fan during operation, especially if your kitchen is adjacent to living or dining areas.

Maintenance and Cleaning: Assess the ease of maintenance and cleaning associated with the chimney, including filter removal and cleaning procedures. Choose a model with accessible and dishwasher-safe components to simplify routine maintenance tasks.

Aesthetics and Design: Take into account the aesthetic appeal and design of the chimney to ensure it complements your kitchen decor and style preferences. Select from a variety of finishes, materials, and designs that blend seamlessly with your existing kitchen aesthetics.

Criterias we took into account when selecting these brands for you

Performance Assessment: We conduct thorough performance assessments based on factors such as suction power, filtration efficiency, noise levels, and so on. Our goal is to recommend chimneys that deliver exceptional performance.

Brand Credibility: We prioritise brands with a proven track record of reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction. By featuring reliable manufacturers, we ensure that the options we present uphold high standards of durability.

User-Friendly Features: We carefully evaluate the user-friendly features offered by each chimney, including touch controls, remote operation, auto-clean technology, and adjustable fan speeds.

User Reviews: We take into account user reviews and feedback from real customers to gauge the satisfaction levels and experiences with different chimney models. By incorporating firsthand experiences, we provide insights into the practical performance of each option.

Budget Consideration: We understand the importance of budget considerations and strive to offer a range of options that cater to varying budget constraints. We have listed budget-friendly options to ensure there's something for every budget.

Below is a list of best Kitchen Chimney brands in India