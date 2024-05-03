10 Best Kitchen Chimney Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
The debate between the best kitchen chimney and an exhaust fan often arises. Many individuals lean towards the latter, assuming it's sufficient for maintaining air quality. However, this assumption overlooks the significant advantages a kitchen chimney offers, especially in Indian households where the culinary culture thrives on vibrant spices and aromatic oils.
Contrary to popular belief, a kitchen chimney isn't just a luxury addition but a practical necessity. Positioned strategically above the cooktop, it swiftly eliminates cooking fumes and oil particles as they emerge. This immediate suction not only keeps the kitchen environment free from odours but also prevents grease buildup on surrounding surfaces.
Brands like , , Hindware, and Glen have established themselves as frontrunners in manufacturing high quality kitchen chimneys, offering a diverse range of products including wall-mounted, island, and built-in chimneys, each designed to cater to specific kitchen layouts and cooking needs also to 20000.
These companies have carved a niche in the market by consistently delivering cutting-edge
chimney designs equipped with advanced features such as auto-clean technology, powerful suction, and sleek aesthetics.
In this article, we'll explore the top contenders in the market, delving into their unique offerings and standout features. By the end of our guide, you'll be well-equipped to make an informed decision and invest in the best kitchen chimney brand for your home.
Things to consider before making a buying decision for kitchen chimney
Kitchen Size and Layout: Assess the dimensions and layout of your kitchen space to determine the appropriate chimney size and installation configuration. Consider factors such as ceiling height, cooktop location, and available wall or ceiling space for mounting.
Suction Power: Opt for a chimney with sufficient suction power to effectively remove smoke, cooking odours, and grease particles from your kitchen. The suction power required depends on factors like kitchen size, frequency of cooking, and the type of cuisine prepared.
Filter Type: Evaluate the type of filters offered by different chimney models, such as baffle filters, cassette filters, or charcoal filters. Baffle filters are ideal for heavy-duty usage and require less frequent cleaning, while charcoal filters are effective at eliminating odours.
Ducted vs. Ductless: Decide whether you prefer a ducted chimney, which expels air outside through a duct system, or a ductless chimney, which recirculates filtered air back into the kitchen. Ducted chimneys offer superior ventilation but require installation near an external wall, whereas ductless chimneys provide flexibility in placement but may require periodic filter replacement.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level generated by the chimney's motor and fan during operation, especially if your kitchen is adjacent to living or dining areas.
Maintenance and Cleaning: Assess the ease of maintenance and cleaning associated with the chimney, including filter removal and cleaning procedures. Choose a model with accessible and dishwasher-safe components to simplify routine maintenance tasks.
Aesthetics and Design: Take into account the aesthetic appeal and design of the chimney to ensure it complements your kitchen decor and style preferences. Select from a variety of finishes, materials, and designs that blend seamlessly with your existing kitchen aesthetics.
Criterias we took into account when selecting these brands for you
Performance Assessment: We conduct thorough performance assessments based on factors such as suction power, filtration efficiency, noise levels, and so on. Our goal is to recommend chimneys that deliver exceptional performance.
Brand Credibility: We prioritise brands with a proven track record of reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction. By featuring reliable manufacturers, we ensure that the options we present uphold high standards of durability.
User-Friendly Features: We carefully evaluate the user-friendly features offered by each chimney, including touch controls, remote operation, auto-clean technology, and adjustable fan speeds.
User Reviews: We take into account user reviews and feedback from real customers to gauge the satisfaction levels and experiences with different chimney models. By incorporating firsthand experiences, we provide insights into the practical performance of each option.
Budget Consideration: We understand the importance of budget considerations and strive to offer a range of options that cater to varying budget constraints. We have listed budget-friendly options to ensure there's something for every budget.
Below is a list of best Kitchen Chimney brands in India
The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a powerful and efficient solution for keeping your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. With its filterless technology and motion sensing operation, it effortlessly removes unhealthy smoke and oily fumes, ensuring a healthier cooking environment. The chimney's autoclean feature utilises a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles, while the built-in oil collector makes cleaning hassle-free. Equipped with a touch control panel and LED lamps, it offers enhanced convenience and visibility during cooking.
Specifications
Price: 12,499 (
MRP 23,99048% Off)
Brand: Elica
Type: Wall Mounted
Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr
Control Type: Touch + Motion
Warranty: 15 Years
Lighting: LED
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient smoke removal
|Some performance inconsistencies
|Excellent suction power
|Easy motion sensor operation
|Sleek touch control panel
|Low noise level
|Good customer service
User’s Testimonial: "Great product and great installation done by Elica executive. Looking forward to having great experience with this product and prompt after sales service.."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's a bestseller on Amazon, highly rated with 4.5 stars, ensuring its quality and performance.
The Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers superior performance and convenience for your kitchen. With its autoclean technology and powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odours, ensuring a cleaner and healthier cooking environment. The chimney's baffle filter is designed for oily Indian cooking, efficiently separating grease particles for easy cleaning. Armed with touch and gesture control, as well as moodlight feature, it provides effortless operation and enhances the ambiance of your kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 16,470 (
MRP 32,26050% Off)
Brand: Faber
Power Source: Electric
Filter Type: Baffle
Control Type: Touch & Gesture
Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr
Special Feature: Autoclean Alarm
Warranty: 12 Years (Motor)
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting baffle filters
|Noise level may be high at times
|Strong and powerful solution
|User friendly design
|Modern and classy appearance
|Easy to clean and maintain
User’s Testimonial: "The product was delivered on time. Subsequently, the installation was carried in a smooth and timely manner by the friendly technician from Lotus Service Care (Chennai). Overall a pleasant experience."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's a bestseller on Amazon, with 79% of customers awarding it a 5-star rating, indicating high user satisfaction.
The Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 75 cm Kitchen Chimney combines advanced features for efficient smoke and odor removal. With a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr and filterless technology, it ensures a cleaner and healthier kitchen environment. The chimney's motion sensor technology allows for easy operation with simple hand gestures, while the automatic louvre opening swiftly dissipates fumes and odours. Featuring energy-efficient LED lamps, it provides ample illumination for cooking tasks while saving energy.
Specifications:
Price: 17,990 (
MRP 36,99051% Off)
Brand: Hindware
Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr
Technology: Filterless, Motion Sensor
Control: Touch, Gesture
Lighting: LED Lamps
Cleaning: Auto Clean
Mounting: Wall
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for heavy frying
|Average sound is produced
|Quick fume and odour dissipation
|Installation could be a hassle
|Easy to operate with gestures
|Strong suction power
|Low power consumption
|Simple and clean and maintain
User’s Testimonial: "Best product at this price point. Design is also sleek and unique. Liked the product very much. Highly recommended."
Why it's worth buying: This Hindware Kitchen Chimney has garnered a commendable 4.2-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.
The GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney comes with innovative features for hassle-free cooking. With touch controls and motion sensor technology, it ensures effortless operation with simple hand gestures. The filterless design eliminates the need for regular cleaning, providing convenience and peace of mind. With an airflow of 1200m³/hr, it effectively keeps the kitchen fresh and smoke-free. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the motor, it delivers reliability and performance you can trust.
Specifications:
Price: 10,299 (
MRP 24,99559% Off)
Brand: GLEN
Power Source: Electric Powered
Size: 60 cm
Suction Power: 1200m3/hr
Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor
Lighting: 1.5W LED Lamp
Warranty: 7 Years Motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable, and works effectively
|Service could be poor
|Excellent performance
|Installation method needs to be improved
|Great suction power
|Hands free feature is smooth
|Filterless design eliminates cleaning hassle
User’s Testimonial: "After using this product for a couple of months I thought of writing this review. The Suction power is great for a small kitchen as ours is not too big. Also motion detection is wonderful. Noise level could have been a little better but Cleaning this product is very easy. Overall a nice product in all black variants for your kitchen."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient suction power and convenient touch + motion controls. Amazon's choice with 4.2 stars for reliability and customer satisfaction.
The INALSA FIGO90BKMAC kitchen chimney, measuring 90cm with a suction power of 1250 m³/hr, is a robust and effective solution for maintaining a clean and healthy cooking environment. Featuring auto clean functionality and filterless technology, it effortlessly eliminates unhealthy smoke and oily fumes, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. The chimney's motion sensor allows for easy operation with a simple hand wave, while the bright LED lights offer ample illumination for cooking tasks. With a 2-year warranty on the product and 7 years on the motor, it provides reliability and peace of mind.
Specifications
Price: 11,595 (
MRP 33,00065% Off)
Brand: INALSA
Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr
Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor
Finish Type: Powder Coated
Special Feature: Filterless Technology
Warranty: 2 Years Product, 7 Years Motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient suction power
|Noise level may be high
|Motion control is smooth
|Issues due to blower
|Low maintenance
|Bright and vibrant LED lights
|Durable powder-coated finish
|Excellent quality finish
User’s Testimonial: "Nice chimney though people say that this makes too much noise but that's not the case if your kitchen is big but if your kitchen is small and has no windows then you will feel the noise."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient suction power and convenient touch + motion controls. Amazon's choice with 4.2 stars for reliability and customer satisfaction.
The Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney provides robust suction power and easy maintenance. Utilising filterless technology and an auto-clean function, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours while ensuring long-lasting performance. The inclusion of motion sensor technology enables hands-free operation, and the dual LED lamps offer energy-efficient lighting. With a 3-speed control feature, users can customise airflow to suit their needs, enhancing the cleanliness and efficiency of the kitchen space.
Specifications:
Price: 8,399 (
MRP 29,99072% Off)
Brand: Livpure
Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/hr
Control Type: Touch & Gesture
Lighting: Dual LED
Warranty: 10 Years (Motor)
Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 55.5H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Hassle-free maintenance
|Installation can stretch for days
|Hands-free operation
|Bulky design for small kitchens
|Self-cleaning functionality
|Adjustable airflow speed control
|Removes smoke effectively
|Great performance and overall quality
User’s Testimonial: "Livpure kitchen chimney has truly transformed my cooking experience. Its powerful suction capacity effortlessly eliminates smoke and odors, leaving my kitchen fresh and clean every time I cook."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional performance and convenience, as evidenced by its high 65% 5-star ratings on Amazon, showcasing its effectiveness.
The Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - CLASSIC CF 60 BK HOOD is designed to efficiently address the needs of kitchens with 2 to 4 burner stoves. Its powerful 750 m³/hr suction capacity ensures thorough smoke and grease removal, maintaining a clean and healthy cooking environment. The baffle filter technology provides durability and low maintenance, effectively trapping grease and oil particles. The push-button control system offers easy operation, while the sleek black finish seamlessly integrates with kitchen decor. This Whirlpool chimney solution delivers reliable performance, keeping your kitchen spotless and free from unwanted smoke and odours.
Specifications:
Price: 6,090 (
MRP 13,99056% Off)
Brand: Whirlpool
Suction Capacity: 750 m³/hr
Filter Type: Cassette Filter
Control Type: Push Button
Mounting Type: Wall Mount
Warranty: 5 years motor, 1 year comprehensive
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable grease and oil suction
|Moderate suction for large kitchens
|Straightforward to use
|Filter may need frequent cleaning
|Installation is simple
|Quality is exceptional
|Sleek black design
User’s Testimonial: "The noise level is acceptable . Quality of Whirlpool is good as always. Installation has been perfect. Overall I am satisfied with the chimney. Keep it up."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high quality build and sleek design, backed by 4.4-star Amazon ratings and trusted brand reputation.
The Bosch 60cm Chimney DWG068D50I is a powerhouse in suction and grease elimination with its three-layered baffle filters and high-performance 350W motor. The resilient brushed steel finish ensures durability and corrosion resistance, while the convenient push-button control system guarantees easy operation. Certified for quality and backed by a 2-year product warranty and 5-year motor warranty, this chimney delivers unwavering performance. With meticulous German engineering and design, it stands as the ultimate choice for a seamless kitchen experience.
Specifications:
Price: 13,990 (
MRP 23,30040% Off)
Brand: Bosch
Suction Power: 350W Motor
Filters: Baffle Filters
Control: Push Button
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise Level: 73 dB
Lighting: LED Light
|Pros
|Cons
|High suction power
|Relatively high noise level
|Efficient grease removal
|Issues with motor durability
|Durable stainless steel construction
|Certified quality assurance
|Powerful suction for heavy-duty cooking
User’s Testimonial: "The Bosch chimney exceeded my expectations with its powerful suction and efficient grease elimination. Its sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a perfect addition to my kitchen."
Why it's worth buying: Its durable construction, certified quality, and spare parts availability for 10 years ensure long-term reliability and value for money.
The KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney excels in efficient ventilation with a powerful 1450 m3/hr suction capacity and dry heat auto-clean technology. Its sleek matte black design enhances kitchen aesthetics, while the oil collector tray simplifies maintenance. Featuring gesture motion control and frosted LED lighting, this chimney offers convenience and visibility during cooking.
Specifications:
Price: 11,990 (
MRP 30,19060% Off)
Brand: KAFF
Power Source: Electric
Filter Type: Filterless
Suction Capacity: 1450 m3/hr
Control Type: Touch & Motion
Material: Stainless Steel
Size: 90 CM
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth gesture motion operation
|Poor suction power
|Stylish matte black finish
|Design could be better
|Noise is low
|Power consumption is less
|Maintenance-free filter tech
User’s Testimonial: "Kaff chimney works well with the low noise and good suction capacity. This is a chimney that is totally worth the price and I am glad that I have bought it."
Why it's worth buying: With a 71% 5-star rating on Amazon, this chimney boasts high customer satisfaction, proving its effectiveness and reliability, making it a worthy investment for your kitchen ventilation needs.
The VENTAIR 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers advanced features for efficient ventilation. With its 11° filterless technology and powerful suction capacity, it effectively removes smoke and fumes from your kitchen. The thermal auto-clean technology simplifies maintenance, while the metallic oil collector ensures easy cleaning. Equipped with motion sensor technology and feather touch control, it provides convenient operation. Additionally, its energy-efficient LED lights enhance visibility while cooking. Crafted in India with low noise levels, it promises a peaceful cooking experience.
Specifications:
Price: 8,990 (
MRP 27,99068% Off)
Brand: VENTAIR
Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr
Control Type: Motion Sensor
Filter Type: Filterless
Noise Level: 58dB
Material: Stainless Steel
Warranty: Lifetime Motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable and prompt service support
|Decent noise level
|Excellent suction power
|Speed 3 operation could be better
|Motion sensor simplifies operation
|Long lasting build quality
|User friendly design and look
|Affordable price with good warranty
User’s Testimonial: "This chimney is worth the money. It has amazing suction power with 5 fans and you can control the suction power according to your need. Also, I had a great experience with regards to installation. The technician Ankur Roy did a good job."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient suction power, ease of use with motion sensor control, and durable construction, all backed by a lifetime motor warranty.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which type of chimney is best for an Indian kitchen?
For Indian kitchens, ducted chimneys are recommended as they effectively remove smoke, oil, and odors outside, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment.
Which brand is best for a kitchen chimney?
The best brand for a kitchen chimney depends on various factors such as suction power, durability, and after-sales service. Researching and comparing brands based on these criteria can help in finding the most suitable option.
How to clean a kitchen chimney?
Regular cleaning of the chimney is essential for optimal performance. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning, which may include using mild detergent and warm water to clean the filters and oil collector.
What is the ideal suction capacity for a kitchen chimney?
The ideal suction capacity depends on the size of the kitchen and the frequency of cooking. Generally, a chimney with a suction capacity of 800-1200 m3/hr is suitable for most households.
Are chimney filters reusable?
Some chimney filters are reusable and can be washed and reused multiple times. However, it's essential to check the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and maintenance.
In Conclusion
When considering the best kitchen chimney brands, it's crucial to prioritise reliability, durability, and after-sales service. Our list of recommendations encompasses brands known for their quality craftsmanship, innovative designs, and customer satisfaction. By choosing from our carefully curated selection, you can rest assured that you're investing in a product that not only meets your kitchen ventilation needs but also delivers long-term performance so that you can enjoy a cleaner and healthier cooking environment for years to come.