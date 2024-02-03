What's Hot

7 Best Faber Kitchen Chimneys in India (2024)

Looking for the best kitchen chimney in India? Faber offers top-notch kitchen chimneys combining style and functionality for a smoke-free kitchen experience.

Best Buy
Best Buy

February 3, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy IN HCSC BK 60 takes the crown with its autoclean technology, 1500 m³/hr suction power, and sleek black finish, making it the ideal choice for an all-encompassing kitchen solution.

  • Best Silent Chimney: Faber Hood Bonito 3D IND HC SC FL BK 90 impresses with a 6-way silent suction system, delivering a powerful 1250 m³/hr suction capacity, making it the perfect choice for a quieter kitchen environment.

  • Best with Powerful Suction: Faber Hood Class Pro PB BK LTW 60 steals the show with a robust 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, making it the top pick for those seeking powerful performance in their kitchen chimneys.

  • Best Budget: The Faber Hood Pluto PB BF BK 60 stands out as a budget-friendly option, providing a reliable 1000 m³/hr suction capacity with push-button controls, making it a practical choice without compromising efficiency.

As consumers increasingly prioritise both style and substance in their kitchen appliances, a kitchen chimney emerges as a reliable companion, striking the perfect balance between enhancing kitchen aesthetics and ensuring a clean, refreshing atmosphere for culinary pursuits.

Recognized for its unwavering commitment to innovation, style, and functionality, Faber Kitchen Chimneys have established themselves as a frontrunner in the market. With an array of cutting-edge designs and advanced technologies, Faber has successfully elevated kitchen aesthetics while addressing the critical need for a smoke-free and pleasant cooking environment.

Faber's commitment to quality is reflected in its range of kitchen chimneys, meticulously crafted to cater to diverse needs and preferences. The brand understands that a kitchen is not merely a space for culinary endeavours but also a focal point of the home. Hence, any Faber kitchen Chimney goes beyond mere functionality, seamlessly blending into the overall design scheme of modern kitchens.

Taking this into account, we have curated a list of some of the best kitchen chimneys in India that Faber has to offer at reasonable prices. 

Advertisement

Things to consider before buying a Faber kitchen chimney 

  • Kitchen Size and Type: Assess the size and layout of your kitchen. Choose a chimney that suits the dimensions and design of your cooking space.

  • Suction Power: Determine the suction power required based on your cooking habits and the size of your kitchen. Higher suction power is essential for larger kitchens and extensive cooking.

  • Filter Type: Faber offers various filter options, including baffle filters and charcoal filters. Understand the maintenance needs and efficiency of each type before making a choice.

  • Ducting or Ductless: Decide whether you want a ducted or ductless chimney. Ducted chimneys expel smoke outside, while ductless ones filter and recirculate air. Choose according to your kitchen's infrastructure.

  • Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the chimney. A quieter operation is preferable for a more comfortable cooking environment.

  • Design and Aesthetics: Faber offers a range of designs to complement different kitchen styles. Choose a kitchen chimney design that enhances the overall aesthetics of your kitchen.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity costs over time. Faber often provides information on energy consumption in their product specifications.

  • Ease of Cleaning: Check how easy it is to clean the chimney. Removable and dishwasher-safe components can simplify maintenance.

Advertisement

How we chose them for you 

  • Performance Metrics: We evaluated the performance metrics of each Faber chimney, taking into account suction power, filter efficiency, and noise levels. This ensures that the chosen chimneys excel in providing optimal functionality in various kitchen environments.

  • Customer Reviews and Feedback: We thoroughly analysed customer reviews and feedback on Faber kitchen chimneys, incorporating insights from users who have shared their perspectives on performance, durability, and overall satisfaction.

  • Technical Specifications: Delving into the technical specifications of each chimney, we considered aspects such as filter types, energy efficiency, and ease of maintenance. This ensures that the chosen models align with your specific needs and preference.

  • User-Friendly Features: Ease of use and convenience are crucial. The selected Faber chimneys boast user-friendly features, making them practical and enjoyable to use while simplifying your cooking experience.

  • Value for Money: We considered each kitchen chimney price in relation to its features and benefits offered, ensuring that you receive excellent value for your money without compromising on essential attributes.

Advertisement

Here's a list of best Faber kitchen chimneys now available in India at best prices

Advertisement

  1. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber Hood Primus Plus, a 60 cm autoclean kitchen chimney that revolutionises your cooking space. With a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, enjoy a smoke-free cooking experience. The innovative I-Clean technology alerts you for hassle-free auto-clean, ensuring optimal performance. The touch and gesture control feature makes operation a breeze, complemented by a sleek black finish. The baffle filter, designed for Indian cooking, effortlessly separates grease particles. Enhance your kitchen ambiance with the mood light feature, allowing customizable light intensity. Faber's 12-year motor warranty underscores the durability of this made-in-India masterpiece.


Specifications:

  • Price: 14,280 (MRP 28,590 50% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

  • Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

  • Filter Type: Baffle Filter

  • Noise Level: 59 dB

  • Special Features: Moodlight, Auto Clean, Autoclean Alarm

ProsCons
Top notch vent hood qualitySpeed keeps on changing
Modern and stylish lookSensor malfunctioning issues
Efficient functionality
Overall built quality is remarkable
Excellent suction capacity
Less noisy

User’s Review: Service was quick and servicing guys were quite helpful and expert. They have done the installation perfectly and described how to use and maintain it very nicely.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful suction, innovative features, and rave reviews— an Amazon bestseller with an impressive 80% rating it 5 stars.

Shop Now!

2. Faber 90cm 1250 m3/hr 6 way silent suction, Autoclean Chimney

Transform your kitchen into a haven of efficiency with the Faber Bonito 3D IND HC SC FL BK 90, a 90cm autoclean chimney. Boasting a powerful 1250 m³/hr 6-way silent suction, this chimney is a game-changer for large kitchens with heavy frying or grilling. The filterless technology ensures optimal performance without the hassle of cleaning, making maintenance a breeze. The touch and gesture control feature, along with LED lights, enhances user convenience. The elegant black powder-coated finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. With a 2-year comprehensive and 8-year motor warranty, Faber assures durability and reliability, making this chimney a standout choice.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,900 (MRP 29,990 47% Off)

  • Type: Wall-mounted, T-shaped/Box type

  • Size: 90 cm (3-5 burner stove)

  • Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr

  • Control: Touch & Gesture

  • Noise Level: 68 dB (A)

  • Technology: Auto Clean, 6-Way Suction

  • Lights: 2 LED lights

  • Warranty: 2 years 

ProsCons
Built quality is exceptionalA little noisy
Impressive performance
Good looking appearance
LED lights enhance cooking visibility
Efficient suction helps with faster smoke removal
Easy to operate

User’s Review: Our first experience with the product is excellent. It is really quiet and efficient, and good looking. We are very impressed with the installation person as well. He was punctual, very cooperative and knowledgeable about his job. He completed installation quickly and demonstrated the operation very nicely.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its hassle-free auto-clean, and an elegant design. Amazon users rate it 4.5 stars for performance and user-friendly features.

Shop Now!

3. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Hood Pluto PB BF BK 60 is a 60cm kitchen chimney designed for 2-4 burner stoves. With a robust suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it effortlessly handles heavy frying and grilling in kitchens larger than 200 sq ft. The baffle filter, tailored for Indian kitchens, ensures efficient smoke capture. Experience easy operation with push-button controls, offering innovation at 3X speed. The conical shape and classic design add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor, while the superior black powder-coated body guarantees durability. Illuminate your cooking space with the 1.2W LED light. Faber provides a 1-year product and an impressive 12-year motor warranty, securing a smoke-free, stylish kitchen for years to come.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,150 (MRP 19,900 69% Off)

  • Size: 60cm, 2-4 burners

  • Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

  • Filter Type: Baffle filter

  • Control Type: Push button

  • Material: Powdered Metal Steel

  • Noise Level: 52 dB

  • Warranty: 1 year product, 12 years motor

ProsCons
Efficient baffle filter for Indian kitchensNone
Stylish push-button controls with 3X speed
Compact conical design
High suction capacity
Durable and robust body
Stylish appearance
Reliable and better performance

User’s Review: Product was delivered in the morning and within a couple of hours the faber product installation person has scheduled an appointment and installed it on the same day. Chimney itself works well without much noise. It looks great in my kitchen. Overall, I’m happy with the purchase and customer service.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient design and powerful performance, recognized as an Amazon Choice product with an impressive 79% giving it a 5-star rating.

Shop Now!

4. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Revolutionise your cooking experience with the Faber Hood Class Pro PB BK LTW 60, a sleek 60cm pyramid kitchen chimney that redefines performance. Boasting a robust 1000 m³/hr suction power, this chimney effortlessly tackles oil and smoke particles during your culinary adventures. The 3-layer baffle filter, designed for Indian cooking, ensures efficient separation of grease particles and is easily cleaned in a dishwasher. With a matte black finish, this chimney adds a touch of modernity to your kitchen. The push-button controls, including a separate button for LED light, offer simplicity and flexibility. Illuminate your cooking space with 2 energy-efficient LED lamps. Faber provides a 1-year product and an impressive 12-year motor warranty, ensuring a stylish and clean kitchen for years to come.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,175 (MRP 24,990 71% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Power: 1000 m³/hr

  • Control Type: Push button

  • Filter: 3-layer Baffle

  • Finish: Matte Black

  • Warranty: 1yr product, 12yr motor

  • LED Lights: 2 lamps

ProsCons
Excellent and high suction powerNoise level could be improved
User friendly controls
Good features and functionality
Slip and sleek pyramid shape
Energy-efficient lights
Long warranty life

User’s Review: It is a value for money product.Its performance is better than the other product at this price segment. Its size is bigger so you have sufficient space then you can set up this chimney. Its baffle filter is one of the best filters. Its quality is also good.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 1000 m³/hr suction, sleek design, and reliable 12-year motor warranty. Rated 4.6 stars, recognized as an Amazon Choice product for top-notch performance. 

Shop Now!

5. Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Enhance your kitchen aesthetics with the Faber Hood Bliss FL SC AC BK 60, a 60cm slant chimney featuring filterless auto-clean technology. Its Italian design, coupled with a sleek black finish and front glass, enhances your kitchen's visual appeal. Designed for 2-4 burner stoves, it boasts a robust 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, making it ideal for medium-sized kitchens. The advanced auto-clean function ensures hassle-free maintenance, preventing oil and grease buildup. With touch and gesture controls, this chimney offers smart and convenient operation. Experience high suction power, keeping your kitchen smoke-free effortlessly. The filterless design guarantees zero cleaning hassles and low maintenance costs. Faber provides a 2-year product and an impressive 12-year motor warranty, delivering a stylish and efficient kitchen companion.

Specifications:

  • Price: 19,990 (MRP 32,990 39% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 1350 m³/hr

  • Control Type: Touch & Gesture

  • Noise Level: 59 dB

  • Auto Clean: Yes

  • Warranty: 12Yr on Motor

ProsCons
Stylish Italian design with glass frontNoisy even at lower levels
Impressive built quality
Slant design suits 2-4 burner stovesFlap of the vent hood could be improved
High suction power
User friendly touch and gesture control functions
Decent performance

User’s Review: This is my first experience with Faber. The product is amazing. The black coloured chimney looks wonderful in my kitchen. The delivery was quite smooth and on time. There is no issue with the delivery at all. The installation team is also absolutely smart and professional. The only thing was they took some time to arrive, maybe because of the remoteness of the place. But overall it's a great experience and they have done the installation in a very professional manner. There is no issue with it either. Expecting them to be there even for the servicing whenever required. Overall value for money product.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 1400W motor, versatile cleaning, and recognized excellence with 4.1 stars on Amazon, designated as an Amazon Choice product.

Shop Now!

6. Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Hood Alpha IN HC PB FL BK 60 is a 60cm auto-clean curved glass chimney designed for 2-4 burner stoves. The sleek black finish with curved glass adds a touch of sophistication, complementing your kitchen decor effortlessly. Boasting a powerful 1100 m³/hr suction capacity, this chimney revitalizes your kitchen by ensuring a consistently fresh and odor-free cooking space. The heat auto-clean technology with an oil collector simplifies kitchen cleaning with just a push of a button. Illuminate your cooking area with the energy-efficient LED lamp, and enjoy effortless control with the user-friendly push-button interface. Faber's 8-year motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty guarantee long-lasting performance and peace of mind. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,790 (MRP 18,990 48% Off)

  • Type: Curved glass, Wall mounted

  • Size: 60 cm, 1100 m³/hr suction

  • Control: Push Button, 240W Power

  • Design: Italian, Black Finish

  • Auto-Clean Technology, LED Lamp

  • Filterless Technology, Noise Level: 58dB

  • Warranty: 8 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

ProsCons
Italian design enhances aestheticsNoise level slightly higher
Powerful suction capacity
Efficient performance
User-friendly control
Hassle free to clean and maintain
Excellent built quality

User’s Review: I am writing this review after using this chimney for a few days. Totally satisfied with the chimney, finishing and appearance is also satisfactory. Installation was also on time.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its elegant design, and the added assurance of a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, reflecting satisfied customer experiences.

Shop Now!

7. Faber 60cm Autoclean Chimney 

Illuminate your kitchen with the Faber Hood Everest IN HC SC FL LG 60, a 60cm autoclean chimney in a stylish Light Grey finish. Boasting a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, this chimney effortlessly handles heavy frying and grilling in kitchens sized 100 to 200 sqft. The filterless technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the heat auto-clean technology with an oil collector keeps your kitchen spotless. Enjoy easy operation with touch and gesture control, and bask in the central LED soft light that enhances your cooking vision. Faber offers a 2-year comprehensive and an impressive 12-year motor warranty, securing a stylish and clean kitchen for years to come. Elevate your cooking space effortlessly with Faber.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,990 (MRP 27,990 54% Off)

  • Type: Wall-mounted, curved glass

  • Size: 60cm, suitable for 2-4 burners

  • Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

  • Control: Touch and gesture

  • Auto-Clean: Yes, with oil collector

  • LED: Central LED soft light

User’s Review: The machine is powerful enough for a medium sized kitchen. Vaisakh repeated a couple of times the working of the chimney, and taught us about the 'gesture' technique, the auto-cleaning method etc. Overall a good experience with Faber till now.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design, powerful suction, and efficient auto-clean technology, supported by the confidence of 3600+ ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ideal chimney size for my kitchen?

  • For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60cm chimney is suitable. Larger kitchens may require a 90cm model for efficient smoke and odour removal.

How noisy are kitchen chimneys?

  • Noise levels vary, but many modern chimneys offer noise reduction features. Check product specifications for dB levels and choose according to your preference.

How often should I clean my kitchen chimney?

  • Regular cleaning is recommended every 2-3 weeks to maintain optimal performance and prevent grease buildup, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen.

Do I need a ducted or ductless chimney?

  • Ducted chimneys expel air outside, while ductless ones filter and recirculate. Choose based on kitchen infrastructure; ducted is more effective but requires installation.

Can I replace my chimney filters?

  • Yes, filters are replaceable. Baffle filters typically last longer, while mesh or charcoal filters may need more frequent replacement, depending on usage.

Can a chimney handle heavy frying and grilling?

  • Yes, chimneys with higher suction capacities, such as 1000m³/hr or more, are designed to effectively handle heavy frying and grilling, ensuring a clean kitchen environment.

In Conclusion 

With a range of chimneys designed for diverse needs, Faber offers efficient solutions for clean and odour-free cooking spaces. Our carefully curated list showcases Faber's commitment to quality, durability, and customer satisfaction. Trust in the brand's proven track record and choose from our curated list to effortlessly enhance your kitchen environment.  Enhance your culinary experience with a Faber kitchen chimney - a smart investment for a cleaner, more enjoyable cooking space.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement