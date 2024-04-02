7 Best Elica Kitchen Chimneys in India For Homes (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its impressive suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, sleek design, and convenient touch + motion sensor control.
Best Suction Power: The with Brushless DC Motor (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO) boasts a powerful suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, along with advanced features like auto-clean technology and motion sensor control all while having an impressive kitchen chimney design.
Best Budget: The offers great value with its efficient suction capacity of 1310 m3/hr, filterless technology, and affordable price point.
Our kitchens have evolved into more than just a space for preparing meals, it has become a hub for social gatherings and family bonding. With this shift, the need for modern kitchen appliances that enhance both functionality and aesthetics has grown exponentially. Among these, the stands out as a must-have for every modern home.
A kitchen chimney plays a crucial role in maintaining a clean and healthy cooking environment by effectively removing smoke, grease, and odours from the kitchen. This not only ensures a pleasant cooking experience but also prevents the buildup of harmful pollutants that can affect indoor air quality and health.
Elica, a leading brand in kitchen appliances, has revolutionised culinary spaces with its cutting-edge kitchen chimneys and their affordable prices. With a legacy spanning decades, Elica has consistently set benchmarks in the industry with its innovative designs and advanced technology such as auto-clean features, touch controls, and energy-efficient motors offering a breath of fresh air amidst the hustle and bustle of modern living.
Our curated list encompasses a comprehensive range of best Elica chimney models, meticulously evaluated based on various factors to help you make an informed choice, confident in the knowledge that your investment will yield years to come.
Key factors to evaluate before making a purchases for an Elica kitchen chimney
Suction Power: Evaluate the suction power of the chimney, measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/hr). Choose a model with sufficient suction power based on the size of your kitchen and cooking habits.
Size and Design: Consider the size and design of the chimney to ensure it fits seamlessly into your kitchen space and complements your kitchen décor. Options include wall-mounted, island, and built-in chimneys.
Filter Type: Check the type of filters used in the chimney. Elica offers chimneys with baffle filters, cassette filters, and carbon filters. Select a filter type that best suits your cooking style and maintenance preferences.
Noise Levels: Pay attention to the noise levels generated by the chimney during operation. Opt for a model with minimal noise output to ensure a peaceful cooking environment.
Ease of Maintenance: Consider the ease of cleaning and maintenance. Look for features such as removable and washable filters, auto-clean technology, and easy access to internal components for hassle-free maintenance.
Energy Efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient chimney to minimise power consumption and reduce utility bills over time. Look for models with high energy efficiency ratings.
Installation Requirements: Consider the installation requirements of the chimney, including ventilation ducts and electrical connections. Ensure that your kitchen layout and infrastructure are compatible with the chosen model.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: Evaluated the performance of each Elica chimney based on factors such as suction power, noise levels, filter efficiency, and durability.
Customer Feedback Analysis: Analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with different Elica chimney models.
Comparison of Models: Compared multiple Elica chimney models to identify the ones that offer the best combination of features, performance, and value for money.
Quality Assurance: Ensured that each selected Elica chimney meets high-quality standards and offers long-term reliability and performance.
Value for Money: Evaluated the features and performance of each Elica chimney relative to its price to ensure that our selection offers the best value for money.
Below is a list of best Elica Kitchen Chimneys in India along with their price
Invest in Elica's 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO) for a smart, efficient, and reliable kitchen companion. It comes with cutting-edge features and sleek design enhancing the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. The built-in Brushless DC motor operates as an inverter chimney, ensuring energy efficiency by saving up to 50% of power consumption. With a true suction capacity of 1425 cubic metres per hour, this chimney effectively eliminates smoke and odours, providing a clean and healthy cooking environment. The motion sensor technology allows for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand, while the auto clean feature uses a heating element to remove sticky oil particles, maintaining the chimney's efficiency.
Specifications:
Price: 16,790 (
MRP 31,99048% Off)
Type: Wall Mounted
Size: 60 cm
Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr
Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor
Special Feature: Filterless Autoclean
Motor Type: Brushless DC
Warranty: Lifetime on Motor
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting performance
Expensive
Excellent performance and quality
Noisy
Sleek design enhances kitchen aesthetics
Low power consumption
Easy to use and main
Filterless technology ensures seamless operation
User’s Review: Setup was clean and neat. Instructions were given detailed and good customer experience overall. Support details also provided
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying because it offers efficient suction, easy maintenance, and convenient controls. Additionally, with 78% of customers giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice backed by positive user experiences.
Upgrade your kitchen with Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO). Its innovative filterless technology ensures powerful suction capacity, effectively removing unhealthy smoke and oily fumes, leaving your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. With motion sensing technology, operating this chimney is effortless; simply wave your hand to switch it on or adjust the fan speed. The chimney's heat auto-clean feature makes maintenance a breeze, while the separate oil collector ensures easy cleaning. Equipped with LED lamps, it provides ample light for cooking, enhancing your culinary experience. The traditional buttons are replaced with a touch control panel, adding a touch of modernity and with a lifetime warranty on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty, Elica ensures peace of mind and reliability.
Specifications:
Price:13,499 (
MRP 26,99050% Off)
Size: 90 cm
Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr
Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor
Lighting: LED
Warranty: Lifetime on Motor, 2 years comprehensive
Cleaning Technology: Heat Auto-Clean
Finish: Black
Pros
Cons
Efficient suction power
Noise level is high
Easy touch and motion control
Reliable performance
Simple to maintain
Sleek and stylish modern design
Ample cooking light with LED lamps
User’s Review: Good product. One day delivery and installation also done on the same day. Very good service.
Why it's worth buying: With a 69% giving it 5-star rating on Amazon, this Elica kitchen chimney boasts exceptional performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for your kitchen's cleanliness and convenience.
Elica's 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S607 LTW VMS) redefines kitchen ventilation. With its advanced filterless technology, this chimney efficiently removes smoke and oily fumes, ensuring a clean and healthy kitchen environment. Equipped with motion sensor control, operation is effortless; simply wave your hand to adjust settings. The chimney's powerful motor offers impressive suction capacity, tackling even the strongest cooking odours. Featuring a sleek angular design, it enhances the aesthetics of your kitchen. The touch control panel adds convenience, while LED lamps provide ample lighting for cooking. Invest in this high quality kitchen chimney for unmatched performance and style.
Specifications:
Price: 12,999 (
MRP 28,99055% Off)
Size: 60 cm
Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr
Control Type: Motion Sensor
Finish Type: Black Glass
Warranty: 15 years motor, 2 years comprehensive
Design: Angular
Special Feature: Filterless
Pros
Cons
Efficient smoke and fume removal
May be noisy at high speed
Easy operation with motion sensor
Installation could be tricky
Long-lasting motor
Ample lighting for cooking
Easy to clean and maintain
User’s Review: Works well and product looks good. The chimney not only functions effectively but also adds a touch of elegance to my kitchen. It's a win-win in terms of aesthetics and performance. Motion sensor works as expected. Its features are a convenient addition. It responds accurately to my gestures, making it easy to operate without touching any buttons. Suction power is also good:
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient smoke removal and easy operation with motion sensor control. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for a clean and modern kitchen.
Elica's 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO) is the epitome of functionality and style. With its sleek pyramid shape design, this chimney adds charm to your kitchen decor while ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. Its powerful suction capacity of 880 cubic metres per hour effortlessly eliminates smoke, dust, and stickiness, leaving your kitchen clean and fresh. Equipped with cassette filters, maintenance is a breeze, allowing for easy cleaning and replacement without professional help. The LED lamp provides optimal illumination for cooking, while the push-button control panel offers convenience and innovation.
Specifications:
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 11,99050% Off)
Size: 60 cm
Suction Capacity: 880 m3/hr
Voltage: 230V/50 Hz
Air Flow: 880 m^3/hr
Motor Power: 230 Watts
Filter Type: Cassette
Control Type: Push Button
Pros
Cons
Convenient push-button controls
Decent suction power
Power-efficient operation
Sleek pyramid design enhances aesthetics
Easy maintenance
LED lamp for illumination
Premium quality look
Affordable option
User’s Review: The chimney is very good quality wise and best for my kitchen size. However, it would be nice if amazon can write a note on additional installation items such as duct pie must be purchased additionally. Because we were informed by the seller or manufacturer but the information is not clear on which items are in the box and what shall be purchased in addition.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful suction and stylish design, backed by over 2000 ratings on Amazon validating its effectiveness and popularity.
Elica's 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO) is a game-changer for your kitchen. Its sleek design and black matte finish add elegance to your kitchen decor while ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. With a powerful suction capacity of 1425 cubic metres per hour, this chimney efficiently eliminates smoke and odors, keeping your kitchen fresh and inviting. The chimney features 2 baffle filters that are easy to clean and maintain, ensuring a smoke-free environment. Equipped with motion sensing technology and a touch control panel, operation is effortless.
Specifications:
Price: 15,299 (
MRP 28,99047% Off)
Size: 90 cm
Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr
Filters: 2 Baffle Filters
Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor
Warranty: 15 Years
Design: Curved Glass
Finish: Black
Noise Level: Max 58 dB
Pros
Cons
Sleek elegant design
May be noisy at max speed
Easy touch and motion control
Requires regular cleaning
Hassle-free auto-clean technology
Effective oil collection system
Low maintenance
Good suction power
User’s Review: I purchased this chimney last year and I have been using it for more than a year now and after using it extensively, I am in a very good position to verify that it is a really good chimney. I purchased this chimney last year and I have been using it for more than a year now and after using it extensively, I am in a very good position to verify that it is a really good chimney. The suction power is great. I generally use this chimney at level 1 only if it is sufficient enough for most of the times. Hence it does its most important job really very well.
Why it's worth buying: With 67% of Amazon users awarding it a 5-star rating, proves its worth with efficient performance and customer satisfaction, making it a reliable investment for a clean and stylish kitchen.
Elica's 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SPT HAC MS NERO) is a must-have for any kitchen. With its innovative filterless technology and sealed motor, this chimney ensures efficient removal of smoke and odours without hindering motor function. Its true suction capacity of 1310 m3/hr covers all areas, providing a clean and healthy cooking environment. The advanced autoclean feature uses a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles, making maintenance a breeze. Equipped with motion sensing technology, operation is effortless with just a wave of your hand.
Specifications:
Price: 11,990 (
MRP 26,99056% Off)
Size: 60 cm
Suction Capacity: 1310 m3/hr
Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor
Warranty: 5 Years Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive
Type: Wall Mounted
Colour: Black
Material: Stainless Steel
Filters: No Filter Technology
Auto Clean: Yes
Motion Sensor: Yes
Lamps: 2 LED
Pros
Cons
Efficient suction for clean air
Noise level is a bit high
Easy touch and motion control
Installation could be improved
Motion sensor adds convenience
Sealed motor ensures longevity
Stylish design adds elegance
Impressive suction power
User’s Review: I recently had a chimney installed, and I'm really pleased with the results. The installation process went smoothly, and the service guy did a great job. The chimney looks fantastic and is working perfectly. Overall, I'm happy with the service and the quality of the installation.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 3000 satisfied customers on Amazon, this chimney proves its worth with efficient suction power and convenient touch + motion controls, making it a reliable and highly recommended investment for any kitchen.
Elica's 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero) combines functionality with style for a seamless cooking experience. With its pyramid shape design in matte black finish, it enhances your kitchen decor while ensuring a smoke-free environment. The push-button control panel offers easy access to the device, while the LED lamps provide unmatched illumination for cooking. Equipped with 2 baffle filters, it eliminates unhealthy smoke and grease, keeping your kitchen clean and fresh. With a suction capacity of 1100 cubic metres per hour, it ensures efficient performance without worrying about smoke or dust.
Specifications:
Price: 6,989 (
MRP 16,99059% Off)
Size: 60 cm
Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr
Control Type: Push Button
Material: Stainless Steel
Warranty: 5 years motor, 1 year product
Finish: Matte Black
Filters: 2 Baffle
Pros
Cons
Easy push-button control
Needs to be cleaned regularly
Sleek matte black finish
Motor can be noisy
Effective suction capacity
Power-efficient motor
Simple to use
Quality is exceptional
User’s Review: I liked the product as it looks great and works better, installation was smooth and great servicing.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective suction capacity and easy push-button control, backed by a reputable 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I clean my kitchen chimney?
Regularly clean the filters and oil collector of your kitchen chimney to maintain optimal performance. Use mild detergent and warm water for cleaning, and ensure thorough drying before reinstallation.
What is the ideal chimney size for my kitchen?
Choose a chimney size that matches the dimensions of your cooktop to ensure effective smoke and odour removal. For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60 cm chimney is generally suitable, while a 90 cm chimney is recommended for larger cooking areas.
How often should I replace the filters?
Replace the filters of your kitchen chimney every 3 to 6 months, depending on usage frequency and cooking habits. Clogged filters reduce suction efficiency, leading to poor performance.
How noisy are kitchen chimneys during operation?
Kitchen chimneys typically produce noise levels ranging from 50 to 65 decibels during operation, depending on the model and fan speed. Opt for quieter models or lower fan speeds for reduced noise levels.
How long do kitchen chimneys last?
With proper maintenance and care, kitchen chimneys can last for 8 to 10 years or more. Regular cleaning, filter replacement, and timely repairs contribute to the longevity of your chimney.
Wrapping up
Investing in a high-quality chimney can significantly improve the air quality in your kitchen and enhance your overall cooking experience. With our list of recommended kitchen chimneys, you can find a reliable and efficient solution to meet your cooking needs. From powerful suction capabilities to convenient control options, these chimneys offer a range of features to make cooking more enjoyable and hassle-free. Upgrade your kitchen today with one of our recommended kitchen chimneys and experience the difference it can make in your cooking space.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change