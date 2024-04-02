What's Hot

7 Best Elica Kitchen Chimneys in India For Homes (2024)

In modern homes, a kitchen chimney is essential for maintaining a clean and healthy cooking environment. We've curated a list of the best Elica kitchen chimneys in India, renowned for its innovative features and superior performance.

Our Top Picks

Our kitchens have evolved into more than just a space for preparing meals, it has become a hub for social gatherings and family bonding. With this shift, the need for modern kitchen appliances that enhance both functionality and aesthetics has grown exponentially. Among these, the best kitchen chimney in India stands out as a must-have for every modern home.

A kitchen chimney plays a crucial role in maintaining a clean and healthy cooking environment by effectively removing smoke, grease, and odours from the kitchen. This not only ensures a pleasant cooking experience but also prevents the buildup of harmful pollutants that can affect indoor air quality and health.

Elica, a leading brand in kitchen appliances, has revolutionised culinary spaces with its cutting-edge kitchen chimneys and their affordable prices. With a legacy spanning decades, Elica has consistently set benchmarks in the industry with its innovative designs and advanced technology such as auto-clean features, touch controls, and energy-efficient motors offering a breath of fresh air amidst the hustle and bustle of modern living.

Our curated list encompasses a comprehensive range of best Elica chimney models, meticulously evaluated based on various factors to help you make an informed choice, confident in the knowledge that your investment will yield years to come.

Key factors to evaluate before making a purchases for an Elica kitchen chimney

  • Suction Power: Evaluate the suction power of the chimney, measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/hr). Choose a model with sufficient suction power based on the size of your kitchen and cooking habits.

  • Size and Design: Consider the size and design of the chimney to ensure it fits seamlessly into your kitchen space and complements your kitchen décor. Options include wall-mounted, island, and built-in chimneys.

  • Filter Type: Check the type of filters used in the chimney. Elica offers chimneys with baffle filters, cassette filters, and carbon filters. Select a filter type that best suits your cooking style and maintenance preferences.

  • Noise Levels: Pay attention to the noise levels generated by the chimney during operation. Opt for a model with minimal noise output to ensure a peaceful cooking environment.

  • Ease of Maintenance: Consider the ease of cleaning and maintenance. Look for features such as removable and washable filters, auto-clean technology, and easy access to internal components for hassle-free maintenance.

  • Energy Efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient chimney to minimise power consumption and reduce utility bills over time. Look for models with high energy efficiency ratings.

  • Installation Requirements: Consider the installation requirements of the chimney, including ventilation ducts and electrical connections. Ensure that your kitchen layout and infrastructure are compatible with the chosen model.

How we chose them for you 

  • Performance Evaluation: Evaluated the performance of each Elica chimney based on factors such as suction power, noise levels, filter efficiency, and durability.

  • Customer Feedback Analysis: Analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with different Elica chimney models.

  • Comparison of Models: Compared multiple Elica chimney models to identify the ones that offer the best combination of features, performance, and value for money.

  • Quality Assurance: Ensured that each selected Elica chimney meets high-quality standards and offers long-term reliability and performance.

  • Value for Money: Evaluated the features and performance of each Elica chimney relative to its price to ensure that our selection offers the best value for money.

Below is a list of best Elica Kitchen Chimneys in India along with their price

  1. Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Invest in Elica's 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO) for a smart, efficient, and reliable kitchen companion. It comes with cutting-edge features and sleek design enhancing the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. The built-in Brushless DC motor operates as an inverter chimney, ensuring energy efficiency by saving up to 50% of power consumption. With a true suction capacity of 1425 cubic metres per hour, this chimney effectively eliminates smoke and odours, providing a clean and healthy cooking environment. The motion sensor technology allows for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand, while the auto clean feature uses a heating element to remove sticky oil particles, maintaining the chimney's efficiency. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 16,790 (MRP 31,990 48% Off)

  • Type: Wall Mounted

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr

  • Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

  • Special Feature: Filterless Autoclean

  • Motor Type: Brushless DC

  • Warranty: Lifetime on Motor

Pros

Cons

Long-lasting performance 

Expensive 

Excellent performance and quality 

Noisy

Sleek design enhances kitchen aesthetics

Low power consumption 

Easy to use and main 

Filterless technology ensures seamless operation

User’s Review: Setup was clean and neat. Instructions were given detailed and good customer experience overall. Support details also provided

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying because it offers efficient suction, easy maintenance, and convenient controls. Additionally, with 78% of customers giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice backed by positive user experiences.

2. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Upgrade your kitchen with Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO). Its innovative filterless technology ensures powerful suction capacity, effectively removing unhealthy smoke and oily fumes, leaving your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. With motion sensing technology, operating this chimney is effortless; simply wave your hand to switch it on or adjust the fan speed. The chimney's heat auto-clean feature makes maintenance a breeze, while the separate oil collector ensures easy cleaning. Equipped with LED lamps, it provides ample light for cooking, enhancing your culinary experience. The traditional buttons are replaced with a touch control panel, adding a touch of modernity and with a lifetime warranty on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty, Elica ensures peace of mind and reliability.

Specifications:

  • Price:13,499 (MRP 26,990 50% Off)

  • Size: 90 cm

  • Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr

  • Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

  • Lighting: LED

  • Warranty: Lifetime on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

  • Cleaning Technology: Heat Auto-Clean

  • Finish: Black

Pros

Cons

Efficient suction power

Noise level is high 

Easy touch and motion control

Reliable performance 

Simple to maintain 

Sleek and stylish modern design

Ample cooking light with LED lamps

User’s Review: Good product. One day delivery and installation also done on the same day. Very good service.

Why it's worth buying: With a 69% giving it 5-star rating on Amazon, this Elica kitchen chimney boasts exceptional performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for your kitchen's cleanliness and convenience.

3. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Elica's 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S607 LTW VMS) redefines kitchen ventilation. With its advanced filterless technology, this chimney efficiently removes smoke and oily fumes, ensuring a clean and healthy kitchen environment. Equipped with motion sensor control, operation is effortless; simply wave your hand to adjust settings. The chimney's powerful motor offers impressive suction capacity, tackling even the strongest cooking odours. Featuring a sleek angular design, it enhances the aesthetics of your kitchen. The touch control panel adds convenience, while LED lamps provide ample lighting for cooking. Invest in this high quality kitchen chimney for unmatched performance and style.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,999 (MRP 28,990 55% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr

  • Control Type: Motion Sensor

  • Finish Type: Black Glass

  • Warranty: 15 years motor, 2 years comprehensive

  • Design: Angular

  • Special Feature: Filterless

Pros

Cons

Efficient smoke and fume removal

May be noisy at high speed

Easy operation with motion sensor

Installation could be tricky

Long-lasting motor

Ample lighting for cooking

Easy to clean and maintain 

User’s Review: Works well and product looks good. The chimney not only functions effectively but also adds a touch of elegance to my kitchen. It's a win-win in terms of aesthetics and performance. Motion sensor works as expected. Its features are a convenient addition. It responds accurately to my gestures, making it easy to operate without touching any buttons. Suction power is also good:

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient smoke removal and easy operation with motion sensor control. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for a clean and modern kitchen.

4. Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Elica's 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO) is the epitome of functionality and style. With its sleek pyramid shape design, this chimney adds charm to your kitchen decor while ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. Its powerful suction capacity of 880 cubic metres per hour effortlessly eliminates smoke, dust, and stickiness, leaving your kitchen clean and fresh. Equipped with cassette filters, maintenance is a breeze, allowing for easy cleaning and replacement without professional help. The LED lamp provides optimal illumination for cooking, while the push-button control panel offers convenience and innovation.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 11,990 50% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 880 m3/hr

  • Voltage: 230V/50 Hz

  • Air Flow: 880 m^3/hr

  • Motor Power: 230 Watts

  • Filter Type: Cassette

  • Control Type: Push Button

Pros

Cons

Convenient push-button controls

Decent suction power 

Power-efficient operation

Sleek pyramid design enhances aesthetics

Easy maintenance

LED lamp for illumination

Premium quality look 

Affordable option

User’s Review: The chimney is very good quality wise and best for my kitchen size. However, it would be nice if amazon can write a note on additional installation items such as duct pie must be purchased additionally. Because we were informed by the seller or manufacturer but the information is not clear on which items are in the box and what shall be purchased in addition.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful suction and stylish design, backed by over 2000 ratings on Amazon validating its effectiveness and popularity.

5. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Elica's 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO) is a game-changer for your kitchen. Its sleek design and black matte finish add elegance to your kitchen decor while ensuring a hassle-free cooking experience. With a powerful suction capacity of 1425 cubic metres per hour, this chimney efficiently eliminates smoke and odors, keeping your kitchen fresh and inviting. The chimney features 2 baffle filters that are easy to clean and maintain, ensuring a smoke-free environment. Equipped with motion sensing technology and a touch control panel, operation is effortless.

Specifications:

  • Price: 15,299 (MRP 28,990 47% Off)

  • Size: 90 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr

  • Filters: 2 Baffle Filters

  • Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

  • Warranty: 15 Years

  • Design: Curved Glass

  • Finish: Black

  • Noise Level: Max 58 dB

Pros

Cons

Sleek elegant design

May be noisy at max speed

Easy touch and motion control

Requires regular cleaning

Hassle-free auto-clean technology

Effective oil collection system

Low maintenance

Good suction power

User’s Review: I purchased this chimney last year and I have been using it for more than a year now and after using it extensively, I am in a very good position to verify that it is a really good chimney. I purchased this chimney last year and I have been using it for more than a year now and after using it extensively, I am in a very good position to verify that it is a really good chimney. The suction power is great. I generally use this chimney at level 1 only if it is sufficient enough for most of the times. Hence it does its most important job really very well.

Why it's worth buying: With 67% of Amazon users awarding it a 5-star rating, proves its worth with efficient performance and customer satisfaction, making it a reliable investment for a clean and stylish kitchen.

6. Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Elica's 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SPT HAC MS NERO) is a must-have for any kitchen. With its innovative filterless technology and sealed motor, this chimney ensures efficient removal of smoke and odours without hindering motor function. Its true suction capacity of 1310 m3/hr covers all areas, providing a clean and healthy cooking environment. The advanced autoclean feature uses a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles, making maintenance a breeze. Equipped with motion sensing technology, operation is effortless with just a wave of your hand.

Specifications:

  • Price: 11,990 (MRP 26,990 56% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 1310 m3/hr

  • Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

  • Warranty: 5 Years Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

  • Type: Wall Mounted

  • Colour: Black

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Filters: No Filter Technology

  • Auto Clean: Yes

  • Motion Sensor: Yes

  • Lamps: 2 LED

Pros

Cons

Efficient suction for clean air

Noise level is a bit high

Easy touch and motion control

Installation could be improved 

Motion sensor adds convenience

Sealed motor ensures longevity

Stylish design adds elegance

Impressive suction power 

User’s Review: I recently had a chimney installed, and I'm really pleased with the results. The installation process went smoothly, and the service guy did a great job. The chimney looks fantastic and is working perfectly. Overall, I'm happy with the service and the quality of the installation.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 3000 satisfied customers on Amazon, this chimney proves its worth with efficient suction power and convenient touch + motion controls, making it a reliable and highly recommended investment for any kitchen.

7. Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Elica's 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero) combines functionality with style for a seamless cooking experience. With its pyramid shape design in matte black finish, it enhances your kitchen decor while ensuring a smoke-free environment. The push-button control panel offers easy access to the device, while the LED lamps provide unmatched illumination for cooking. Equipped with 2 baffle filters, it eliminates unhealthy smoke and grease, keeping your kitchen clean and fresh. With a suction capacity of 1100 cubic metres per hour, it ensures efficient performance without worrying about smoke or dust. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,989 (MRP 16,990 59% Off)

  • Size: 60 cm

  • Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr

  • Control Type: Push Button

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Warranty: 5 years motor, 1 year product

  • Finish: Matte Black

  • Filters: 2 Baffle

Pros

Cons

Easy push-button control

Needs to be cleaned regularly 

Sleek matte black finish

Motor can be noisy 

Effective suction capacity

Power-efficient motor

Simple to use 

Quality is exceptional 

User’s Review: I liked the product as it looks great and works better, installation was smooth and great servicing.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective suction capacity and easy push-button control, backed by a reputable 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I clean my kitchen chimney?

  • Regularly clean the filters and oil collector of your kitchen chimney to maintain optimal performance. Use mild detergent and warm water for cleaning, and ensure thorough drying before reinstallation.

What is the ideal chimney size for my kitchen?

  • Choose a chimney size that matches the dimensions of your cooktop to ensure effective smoke and odour removal. For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60 cm chimney is generally suitable, while a 90 cm chimney is recommended for larger cooking areas.

How often should I replace the filters?

  • Replace the filters of your kitchen chimney every 3 to 6 months, depending on usage frequency and cooking habits. Clogged filters reduce suction efficiency, leading to poor performance.

How noisy are kitchen chimneys during operation?

  • Kitchen chimneys typically produce noise levels ranging from 50 to 65 decibels during operation, depending on the model and fan speed. Opt for quieter models or lower fan speeds for reduced noise levels.

How long do kitchen chimneys last?

  • With proper maintenance and care, kitchen chimneys can last for 8 to 10 years or more. Regular cleaning, filter replacement, and timely repairs contribute to the longevity of your chimney.

Wrapping up 

Investing in a high-quality chimney can significantly improve the air quality in your kitchen and enhance your overall cooking experience. With our list of recommended kitchen chimneys, you can find a reliable and efficient solution to meet your cooking needs. From powerful suction capabilities to convenient control options, these chimneys offer a range of features to make cooking more enjoyable and hassle-free. Upgrade your kitchen today with one of our recommended kitchen chimneys and experience the difference it can make in your cooking space.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

