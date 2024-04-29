Day In Pics: April 29, 2024

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during snowfall, in Anantnag.
Flames rise after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Pauri.
Security personnel amid high alert after a Village Defence Guards (VDG) member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district.
Members of a dance group perform on a road on International Dance Day, in Nadia.
Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and UP Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya during a road show before filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.
Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrives to file nomination papers for Gandey assembly constituency bypoll, in Giridih district of Jharkhand.
BJP supporters take part in an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Nadia district.
A woman covers her child for protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Kolkata.
Restoration work underway after a local train derailed on the Harbour line, in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray attends party candidate from Thane Lok Sabha seat Rajan Vichare's nomination filing rally, in Thane.
Congress candidate for Lok Sabha polls, Varsha Gaikwad meets former MP Priya Dutt at her home, in Mumbai.
Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during an election campaign rally in support of the party candidate for Lok Sabha polls, in Jhanjharpur.
Sikh priests during a 'Jalao', a display of Sikhism's symbolic items, at the Golden Temple, on the ocassion of the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, in Amritsar.
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship (R) and a fishing boat, which was confiscated by ICG during a joint operation with Gujarat ATS. ICG also seized narcotics from the boat and apprehended 2 people onboard.
The Srisailam dam over Krishna river that can quench the thirst of the holy city.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the Northeast Festival at Kirori Mal College, in New Delhi.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Anantnag.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand and JMM leader Champai Soren with newly joined party leader Janaki Yadav, and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, in Giridih, Jharkhand.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP candidate for Lok Sabha polls Rao Inderjit Singh during the latter's nomination filing rally, in Gurugram.
INDIA alliance candidate Arvind Sawant during his nomination filing procession for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Tourists holding umbrellas walk on a road amid rains for the second consecutive day, in Srinagar.
Tourists holding umbrellas walk at a garden amid rains for the second consecutive day, in Srinagar.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra during the convocation of Bikaner Technical University (BTU), in Bikaner.
INDIA alliance candidate Arvind Sawant during his nomination filing rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Krishna river, seen from Srisailam dam.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attends the nomination filing rally of Union Minister and BJP candidate for Amethi seat Smriti Irani, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.
Firefighters broke out a fire which broke out in a warehouse on the outskirts of Mathura.