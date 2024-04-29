National

Day In Pics: April 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 29, 2024

Weather: Snowfall in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during snowfall, in Anantnag.

1/30
Pauri forest fire
Pauri forest fire Photo: PTI

Flames rise after a fire broke out in a forest area, in Pauri.

2/30
Village Defence Guard killed in Udhampur
Village Defence Guard killed in Udhampur Photo: PTI

Security personnel amid high alert after a Village Defence Guards (VDG) member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district.

3/30
Photo: PTI

Members of a dance group perform on a road on International Dance Day, in Nadia.

4/30
Rajnath Singh files nomination
Rajnath Singh files nomination Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and UP Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya during a road show before filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

5/30
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury campaigns for LS polls
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

6/30
Gandey bypoll: Kalpana Soren files nomination
Gandey bypoll: Kalpana Soren files nomination Photo: PTI

Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrives to file nomination papers for Gandey assembly constituency bypoll, in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

7/30
BJP campaign in WB
BJP campaign in WB Photo: PTI

BJP supporters take part in an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Nadia district.

8/30
Weather: Hot Summer Day
Weather: Hot Summer Day | Photo: PTI

A woman covers her child for protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Kolkata.

9/30
Local train derails in Mumbai
Local train derails in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after a local train derailed on the Harbour line, in Mumbai.

10/30
Rajan Vichare files nominations
Rajan Vichare files nominations | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray attends party candidate from Thane Lok Sabha seat Rajan Vichare's nomination filing rally, in Thane.

11/30
Congress leaders: Varsha Gaikwad and Priya Dutt
Congress leaders: Varsha Gaikwad and Priya Dutt | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate for Lok Sabha polls, Varsha Gaikwad meets former MP Priya Dutt at her home, in Mumbai.

12/30
Amit Shah in Jhanjharpur
Amit Shah in Jhanjharpur | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during an election campaign rally in support of the party candidate for Lok Sabha polls, in Jhanjharpur.

13/30
Guru Teg Bahadur Jis birth anniversary
Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

Sikh priests during a 'Jalao', a display of Sikhism's symbolic items, at the Golden Temple, on the ocassion of the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, in Amritsar.

14/30
Coast Guard seized narcotics from fishing boat
Coast Guard seized narcotics from fishing boat | Photo: PTI

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship (R) and a fishing boat, which was confiscated by ICG during a joint operation with Gujarat ATS. ICG also seized narcotics from the boat and apprehended 2 people onboard.

15/30
Srisailam dam
Srisailam dam | Photo: PTI/Laxmi Devi Aere

The Srisailam dam over Krishna river that can quench the thirst of the holy city.

16/30
Jaishankar at Kirori Mal College
Jaishankar at Kirori Mal College | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the Northeast Festival at Kirori Mal College, in New Delhi.

17/30
Mehbooba Mufti campaigns in Anantnag
Mehbooba Mufti campaigns in Anantnag | Photo: PTI

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Anantnag.

18/30
Janaki Yadav joins JMM
Janaki Yadav joins JMM | Photo: PTI

Chief Minister of Jharkhand and JMM leader Champai Soren with newly joined party leader Janaki Yadav, and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, in Giridih, Jharkhand.

19/30
Nayab Saini with Rao Inderjit Singh
Nayab Saini with Rao Inderjit Singh | Photo: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP candidate for Lok Sabha polls Rao Inderjit Singh during the latter's nomination filing rally, in Gurugram.

20/30
INDIA alliance candidates file nominations
INDIA alliance candidates file nominations | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

INDIA alliance candidate Arvind Sawant during his nomination filing procession for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

21/30
Weather: Rains in Srinagar
Weather: Rains in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Tourists holding umbrellas walk on a road amid rains for the second consecutive day, in Srinagar.

22/30
23/30
Sanjay Singh addressing media
Sanjay Singh addressing media | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

24/30
Kalraj Mishra attends convocation
Kalraj Mishra attends convocation | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra during the convocation of Bikaner Technical University (BTU), in Bikaner.

25/30
INDIA alliance candidates file nominations
INDIA alliance candidates file nominations | Parade: PTI/Shashank Parade

INDIA alliance candidate Arvind Sawant during his nomination filing rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

26/30
Krishna river
Krishna river | Photo: PTI/Laxmi Devi Aere

Krishna river, seen from Srisailam dam.

27/30
Smriti Iranis nomination filing procession
Smriti Irani's nomination filing procession | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attends the nomination filing rally of Union Minister and BJP candidate for Amethi seat Smriti Irani, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi.

28/30
29/30
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.

30/30
Fire in Mathura
Fire in Mathura | Photo: PTI

Firefighters broke out a fire which broke out in a warehouse on the outskirts of Mathura.

