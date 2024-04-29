Welcome to our live coverage of the sports news today, 29 April 2024. The second leg of the semi-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League is scheduled for today in Mumbai Football Arena. The winner will face Mohun Bagan in the final on Saturday. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will face Argentine Pedro Cachin in the round of 32 match of the Madrid Open. In cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Delhi Capitals in a group-stage fixture of IPL. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers will also be in action. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports news across the globe today, right here.