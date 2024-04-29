Latest Badminton News: India In Thomas Cup Action
The Indian men's badminton team is now on court to take on England in their second group-stage Thomas Cup tie. HS Prannoy is playing the first match, against Harry Huang. He starts off well, winning the opening game 21-15.
Madrid Open: Sabalenka Huffs, Puffs Into Last 16
Aryna Sabalenka has been forced to go the distance again at the Madrid Open, as she battles past Robin Montgomery. Sabalenka, the reigning Madrid Open champion, needed three sets to win her second-round tie against Magda Linette, and the second seed does not have an easy ride against American Montgomery either. However, she eventually gets over the line, triumphing 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 to tee up a last-16 meeting with Danielle Collins, who defeats Jaqueline Cristian 3-6 6-4 6-1.
Sports LIVE Updates Today, 29 April 2024
Welcome to our live coverage of the sports news today, 29 April 2024. The second leg of the semi-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League is scheduled for today in Mumbai Football Arena. The winner will face Mohun Bagan in the final on Saturday. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will face Argentine Pedro Cachin in the round of 32 match of the Madrid Open. In cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Delhi Capitals in a group-stage fixture of IPL. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers will also be in action. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports news across the globe today, right here.