T20 World Cup India Squad Update: Rishabh Pant In Race To Be Rohit Sharma's Deputy - Report

With the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup to be announced soon, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is not just a certainity but also in the race to become the vice-captain of the team. (More Cricket News)
A report in Cricbuzz on Monday stated that the national selectors are seriously considering Pant as an option for the vice-captain's position after Hardik Panyda's leadership has come under fire in a lacklustre season for Mumbai Indians.
The selection committee is likely to meet on May 1.
Since he led his IPL team Gujarat Titans (GT) to the trophy in their debut season in 2022, Hardik Pandya's leadership stocks rose and another final with GT last year established the India allrounder as the next captaincy option.
Pandya was the India vice-captain at the 2023 World Cup.
According to the reports, despite poor returns with both bat and ball his place in the side is assured. However, whether the allrounder will retain his vice-captain's hat will be debated.
Most other spots are largely locked except a few, as per the report.
Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the team with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav forming the top four. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be the allrounders while Axar Patel is also expected to be in the squad as a backup.
Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are also in contention.
Pant is a lock for the wicket-keeper's spot while one of Sanju Samson or KL Rahul could act as his backup, the report says.
Kuldeep Yadav will be India's lead spinner and the pace trio will be led by Jasprit Bumrah with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj acting as his partners. A good showing in the IPL has also brought Sandeep Sharma in the discussion as per the report.
Despite a strong performace in the ongoing IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal might still be overlooked and a poor outing so far for Ravi Bishnoi has reportedly forced him out of contention too.
Likely Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal; Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj