Cricket

T20 World Cup India Squad Update: Rishabh Pant In Race To Be Rohit Sharma's Deputy - Report

A report stated that the national selectors are seriously considering Pant as an option for the vice-captain's position after Hardik Panyda's leadership has come under fire in a lacklustre season for Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

X/@mipaltan
Rishabh Pant alongside Rohit Sharma in an earlier season of IPL Photo: X/@mipaltan
info_icon

With the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup to be announced soon, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is not just a certainity but also in the race to become the vice-captain of the team. (More Cricket News)

A report in Cricbuzz on Monday stated that the national selectors are seriously considering Pant as an option for the vice-captain's position after Hardik Panyda's leadership has come under fire in a lacklustre season for Mumbai Indians.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli - X/@BCCI
T20 WC IND Squad: Rishabh Pant Set For Comeback; Virat Kohli Too Certain - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The selection committee is likely to meet on May 1.

Since he led his IPL team Gujarat Titans (GT) to the trophy in their debut season in 2022, Hardik Pandya's leadership stocks rose and another final with GT last year established the India allrounder as the next captaincy option.

Advertisement

Pandya was the India vice-captain at the 2023 World Cup.

According to the reports, despite poor returns with both bat and ball his place in the side is assured. However, whether the allrounder will retain his vice-captain's hat will be debated.

Most other spots are largely locked except a few, as per the report.

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the team with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav forming the top four. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be the allrounders while Axar Patel is also expected to be in the squad as a backup.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson at the toss ahead of their Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 27, 2024. - Atul Yadav/PTI
India's Team For T20 World Cup: Samson, Rahul Put Their Hands Up For Selection - Smith

BY PTI

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are also in contention.

Pant is a lock for the wicket-keeper's spot while one of Sanju Samson or KL Rahul could act as his backup, the report says.

Kuldeep Yadav will be India's lead spinner and the pace trio will be led by Jasprit Bumrah with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj acting as his partners. A good showing in the IPL has also brought Sandeep Sharma in the discussion as per the report.

Despite a strong performace in the ongoing IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal might still be overlooked and a poor outing so far for Ravi Bishnoi has reportedly forced him out of contention too.

Likely Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal; Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally