Cricket

India's Team For T20 World Cup: Samson, Rahul Put Their Hands Up For Selection - Smith

The Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June is set to be announced soon and Rishabh Pant is set to be drafted in as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter

KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Lucknow, PTI Photo
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson at the toss ahead of their Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 27, 2024. Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI
info_icon

The classy fifties made by Sanju Samson and KL Rahul in the IPL has intensified the race for the second wicketkeeper’s slot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, reckoned former South African captain Graeme Smith. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

The Indian squad for the marquee event in June is set to be announced soon and Rishabh Pant is set to be drafted in as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

“They (Rahul and Samson) needed to build a partnership. Rahul did it with (Deepak) Hooda and Sanju did it beautifully with Dhruv Jurel. The difference was that Sanju finished the game, while KL got out at a key phase. But it was brilliant to see both excellent players put their hands up for World Cup selection,” said Smith in JioCinema.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are both in great touch in IPL 2024 - X/@DelhiCapitals
Who Will Be India's Wicket-Keeper At T20 World Cup? Analysing All Candidates

BY Gaurav Thakur

Rahul made a 48-ball 76 for Lucknow Super Giants, but Samson trumped that effort with an unbeaten 71 off 33 balls as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee lauded Jurel for supporting Samson with a fine 52 not out off 34 balls during their unbroken fourth wicket stand that was worth 121 runs.

“He’s a quality batter. He’s got proper cricket shots. He can play all formats of the game and knows when to go through the gears as needed.

“His shots are classy and have the power to go towards the cow corner. He shows his class and continues to grow in stature,” said the New South Welshman.

Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel celebrate for the Royals. - null
LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals Beat Super Giants, Consolidate Top Spot - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

The point found resonance in Smith.

“The run-chase looked easy. Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson had an incredible partnership to get them over the line. They had (Shimron) Hetmyer still to bat, so there was a lot in the tank, lots of match-winners with the bat and ball. That squad is looking very strong,” said Smith.

