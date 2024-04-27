LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Win The Toss, Elect To Bowl In Lucknow; Check Playing XIs

High-flying Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum and consolidate their position at the top when they take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants, who would be gunning for revenge at home in an IPL match here on Saturday. Former champions RR have looked in ominous form this season with seven wins from eight games, and they could be a tough nut to crack for LSG. As for KL Rahul's side, they too have played some good cricket and are placed fourth with five wins from eight games. But going into Saturday's match, RR would certainly be the favourites as they have registered a hat-trick of victories after a rare blip against Gujarat Titans. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the LSG Vs RR match in IPL 2024, right here. (Key Battles | Scorecard | Full Coverage)