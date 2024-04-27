Cricket

LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will look to continue their dominant home form when they welcome Rajasthan Royals in match 44 of IPL 2024. Check out the key stats from the LSG vs RR match - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

Advertisement

BCCI/IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal (centre) will be the key for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum and consolidate their position at the top when they take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants, who would be gunning for revenge at home in an IPL match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday.(Streaming | Full IPL 2024 Coverage)

Former champions RR have looked in ominous form this season with seven wins from eight games, and they could be a tough nut to crack for LSG.

LSG, meanwhile, too have played some good cricket and are placed fourth with five wins from eight games. But going into Saturday's match, RR would certainly be the favourites as they have registered a hat-trick of victories after a rare blip against Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Head-To-Head Record

  • 2024 – RR won by 20 runs

  • 2023 – LSG won by 10 runs

  • 2022 – RR won by 24 runs

  • 2022 – RR won by 3 runs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run-Scorers

RR captain Sanju Samson leads the charts of highest run-scorers in this fixture with 129 runs with a best score of 82 that came at the start of the IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Wicket-Takers

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has taken the most wickets for RR against LSG. He has taken 7 wickets against KL Rahul-led side and remains a key component for RR's push for a playoff spot.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Best Bowling Figures

The best bowling figures in LSG vs RR fixture is held by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41) followed by Avesh Khan (3/25).

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know