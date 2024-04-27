LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum and consolidate their position at the top when they take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants, who would be gunning for revenge at home in an IPL match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday.(Streaming | Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
Former champions RR have looked in ominous form this season with seven wins from eight games, and they could be a tough nut to crack for LSG.
LSG, meanwhile, too have played some good cricket and are placed fourth with five wins from eight games. But going into Saturday's match, RR would certainly be the favourites as they have registered a hat-trick of victories after a rare blip against Gujarat Titans.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Head-To-Head Record
2024 – RR won by 20 runs
2023 – LSG won by 10 runs
2022 – RR won by 24 runs
2022 – RR won by 3 runs
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run-Scorers
RR captain Sanju Samson leads the charts of highest run-scorers in this fixture with 129 runs with a best score of 82 that came at the start of the IPL 2024.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Wicket-Takers
Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has taken the most wickets for RR against LSG. He has taken 7 wickets against KL Rahul-led side and remains a key component for RR's push for a playoff spot.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Best Bowling Figures
The best bowling figures in LSG vs RR fixture is held by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41) followed by Avesh Khan (3/25).
Teams (from):
: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.