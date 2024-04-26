Cricket

LSG Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash on April 27 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27, in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)

Rajasthan Royals have won 7 of their 8 matches and are placed at the top of the points table. Having won 5 out of 8 matches, LSG is currently placed at fourth spot on the points table.

The Royals have been on a rampaging run against all opposition They have played 8 games and have won 7 of them. Their only loss in the season was against GT. Jos Buttler scored a match-winning century against KKR.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their previous Indian Premier League 2024 game. - AP
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Match 44 Preview

BY PTI

In the very next game against MI, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored another brilliant ton to win his team a crucial contest.

LSG on the other hand is also in good form.

LSG Vs RR Head To Head

LSG and RR have faced each other in 4 matches in IPL. Out of these 4 games, Lucknow have won 1 whereas Rajasthan won 3 of them.

Live Streaming Details Of LSG vs RR, Match 44 in IPL 2024

When will the LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The LSG vs RR will be played on Saturday, April 27, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch the LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where to watch the LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch the LSG vs RR match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

