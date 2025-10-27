Football

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace, PL: Eze Strike Gives Gunners Vital Victory

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace — secured via a brilliant scissor kick by former Palace player Eberechi Eze — was made all the sweeter by City losing 1-0 at Aston Villa, with right back Matty Cash grabbing the winner from a fierce 19th-minute strike. With beleaguered Liverpool losing 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday, it has been a bad weekend for Arsenal’s chief title rivals. Eze barely celebrated after producing a wonderful finish from Gabriel Magalhaes’ nod-down to ultimately clinch a fourth straight league win for Arsenal. “The technique is unbelievable,” Arteta said of the England playmaker, who started the season with Palace before completing a move to Arsenal, the team he supported as a kid, for a reported initial fee of 60 million pounds ($80 million) late in the summer transfer window. This was a first league goal for his new club — and it came from a typical source, an Arsenal set piece.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, kicks the ball as Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, right, and Yeremy Pino look him during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
1/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_ Marc Guehi
Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, centre, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_ Daichi Kamada
Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, left, jumps for the ball with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace_Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands on the tribune prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat; Shaw Nearing Double Ton

  2. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

  3. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  3. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  4. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  2. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

  6. Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

  7. Lalu, Nitish And The Battle For OBC Votes: Why Bihar’s Identity Politics Remains Decisive and Divisive

  8. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks