Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, La Liga: Tempers Flare As RMA Win El Clasico

Real Madrid finally ended its recent struggles against Barcelona in a tense clasico which saw players confronting each other after the final whistle. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham scored as Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first clasico of the season on Sunday, halting a four-game losing streak against the Catalan rival. The victory increased Madrid’s league lead over Barcelona to five points after 10 rounds. There was a scuffle between the bench players from both teams after Barcelona’s Pedri was sent off just before the final whistle. The altercation continued after the game ended, with Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona star forward Lamine Yamal — who was successfully contained by Madrid defenders during the match — among those involved.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona photos
Real Madrid players celebrate after a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
1/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts after a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_ players scuffle
Real Madrid and Barcelona players scuffle during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Ronald Araujo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde heads the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, bottom right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, in Madrid. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona_Pedri, Vinicius Junior
Barcelona's Pedri pulls Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shami Hungry For More Wickets; Nagaland Aim To Extend Resistance Against TN

  2. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  5. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  3. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Day In Pics: October 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket