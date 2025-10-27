Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona, La Liga: Tempers Flare As RMA Win El Clasico

Real Madrid finally ended its recent struggles against Barcelona in a tense clasico which saw players confronting each other after the final whistle. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham scored as Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first clasico of the season on Sunday, halting a four-game losing streak against the Catalan rival. The victory increased Madrid’s league lead over Barcelona to five points after 10 rounds. There was a scuffle between the bench players from both teams after Barcelona’s Pedri was sent off just before the final whistle. The altercation continued after the game ended, with Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona star forward Lamine Yamal — who was successfully contained by Madrid defenders during the match — among those involved.